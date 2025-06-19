Where to Stream Every ‘Jurassic Park’ Movie Online

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Life at all times finds a means. The sixth sequel within the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, stars self-professed superfan Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey and lands in theaters on July 2 — and now followers can atone for each ferocious movie forward of the newest launch.

All Jurassic Park and Jurassic World characteristic movies can be found to stream on Peacock, together with the unique 1993 image primarily based on Michael Crichton’s New York Occasions bestselling ebook. Starring Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, the Stephen Spielberg-directed blockbuster has earned greater than $1 billion on the international field workplace throughout its unique premiere and twentieth anniversary theatrical rerelease, and joined the Library of Congress’ Nationwide Movie Registry in 2018.

The sci-fi basic takes place on the fictional island of Isla Nublar off Costa Rica, the place bioengineering magnate John Hammond (Attenborough) creates a wildlife park house to beforehand extinct dinosaurs introduced again to life by means of genetic engineering. He invitations paleontologist Alan Grant (Neill), paleobotanist Ellie Satler (Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) to go to the park alongside his grandchildren, Lex (Ariana Richards) and Tim (Joseph Mazzello). However when the power is sabotaged by a disgruntled worker (Wayne Knight), the visiting people should discover a method to survive.

The unique stars have appeared in Jurassic Park‘s spinoffs. The Jurassic Park franchise consists of 1997’s The Misplaced World: Jurassic Park starring Goldblum, Julianne Moore, Pete Postlethwaite and Vince Vaughn; and 2001’s Jurassic Park III with Neill, William H. Macy and Téa Leoni. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard led the reboot trilogy that features Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion.

The franchise additionally features a CG-animated collection and a brief movie. Maintain studying beneath to seek out out the place to stream each Jurassic Park film and extra, plus how you can watch on Peacock free of charge.

The place to Stream Jurassic Park Films in Order On-line

Produced by Common Footage, all the Jurassic Park characteristic movies can be found to stream on Peacock. The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service begins at $7.99 monthly for the ad-supported Premium plan, whereas annual subscribers get 12 months for the worth of 10. Study extra right here.

The Jurassic Park motion pictures are additionally that can be purchased or hire on Prime Video, Apple TV and different video-on-demand platforms. See the order to observe the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies and discover out the place each Netflix animated collection and the 2 YouTube quick movies match into the story.

Jurassic Park (1993): Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV

The Misplaced World: Jurassic Park (1997): Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV

Jurassic Park III (2001): Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV

Jurassic World (2015): Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018): Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV

Battle at Large Rock (2019, YouTube quick movie): YouTube

Camp Cretaceous TV collection (2020-2022): Netflix

Jurassic World: Chaos Idea TV collection (2025): Netflix

The Prologue — Jurassic World: Dominion (2021): YouTube

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022): Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025): Not but streaming

The best way to Watch Jurassic Park Films On-line for Free

Among the finest methods to observe each Jurassic Park film free of charge on Peacock is with an Instacart+ membership ($99 per yr), which incorporates the streaming service’s ad-supported plan for so long as you’re a member. Study extra right here.

The Finest Offers on Jurassic Park and Jurassic World DVD and Blu-ray Discs

Favor to personal the movies on disc? We’ve additionally included the very best Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies on DVD and Blu-ray so you may watch on demand with no streaming service.

$39.99 $59.99 33% off

Courtesy of Everett Assortment $3.79

Photofest $3.79

Photofest $3.79

Courtesy of Common Footage

Common Studios $3.79

Courtesy of Common Footage and Amblin Leisure $3.79