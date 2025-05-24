Who Took the ‘Napalm Girl’ Photograph? ‘The Stringer’ Director Speaks

Because the lights got here on on the Sundance premiere of the documentary The Stringer final January, there was little question for a lot of viewers that probably the most vital photographs within the historical past of journalism — the Pulitzer Prize–profitable 1972 snapshot titled The Terror of Conflict — has been misattributed. Within the months since, the controversy over who actually took the devastating Vietnam Conflict picture higher referred to as “Napalm Woman,” which put a heart-wrenching human face on the horrors of the battle and helped provoke the anti-war motion, has solely grown, though the movie has not been launched and no distributor has been introduced.

The picture was taken after a napalm assault within the South Vietnamese village of Trảng Bàn. There have been a variety of journalists, cameramen and photographers positioned on a street as a unadorned nine-year-old lady named Phan Thi Kim Phuc fled the assault with others. The movie makes use of archival footage, testimonies, forensic recreations and different means to analyze who actually took the picture.

This {photograph}, titled ‘The Terror of Conflict,’ depicts the aftermath of a napalm assault in Vietnam on June 8, 1972.

For the primary time, in an unique interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the movie’s director, Bao Nguyen, addresses the controversy over what has occurred because the intense evening of the premiere.

The movie makes a robust case that the the photographer long-credited with taking the picture in 1972, Nick Út, a younger Vietnamese AP staffer on the time, didn’t take it and {that a} man ignored by the mainstream for 50 years, Nguyễn Thành Nghệ (pronounced “Nay”), who was a contract photographer, did.

On this planet of photojournalism, it was as stunning a conclusion as if somebody proved that Woodward and Bernstein didn’t do their very own reporting on the Watergate tales that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

Attendees of the Sundance premiere of The Stringer on Jan. 25 had been shocked to study after the screening that Nghệ himself was within the viewers, frail however standing proud, saying in Vietnamese-accented English, merely, “I took the picture.”

Nguyen’s movie chronicles the work of investigative journalists Gary Knight, Fiona Turner, Terri Lichstein and Lê Văn as they tracked down the origins of the {photograph} by way of the fog of struggle and time.

THR’s Sheri Linden praised The Stringer’s restrained construction as “the stuff of Conrad or Dostoyevsky.”

But The Stringer has been met with silence, or worse, contempt from many corners of the journalism world, with defenders of Út posting extensively on private and non-private social media. On Could 6 the Related Press introduced that it had accomplished its personal supposedly thorough investigation of the picture’s attribution. AP concluded that Út was ready to take the picture and stated it might proceed to credit score the picture to him.

On Could 16, 10 days later, the influential Amsterdam-based basis World Press Photograph reached a special conclusion, figuring out that there was a great likelihood Nghệ or one other photographer had taken the picture and determined to droop Út’s credit score.

Út’s lawyer James Hornstein, who has known as the movie “defamatory,” issued a press release that World Press Photograph’s choice was “deplorable and unprofessional” and “reveals how low the group has fallen.” Út, now 74, had an extended profession in photojournalism and acquired plaudits for many years for The Terror of Conflict.

Within the wake of the current bulletins, Nguyen vows that a method or one other the movie, with new additions since Sundance, will likely be launched this yr — and expressed his personal shock on the reception The Stringer has acquired within the journalism neighborhood.

This interview was executed the day the World Press Report was launched and has been edited for size and readability.

***

You’ve been busy.

Bao Nguyen: Truthfully, I don’t ever wish to be the middle of the story.

Why does the World Press Report matter?

World Press is without doubt one of the main voices in photojournalism and their investigation, versus AP, was impartial. AP was from what I collect an inside investigation taking a look at a former AP worker, And, I’m not a journalist by any stretch of the creativeness, however … .

Effectively, that’s not true, however OK.

For me, I’m observing the reality in a manner, whereas Gary Knight, one of many primary topics of our movie, is pursuing reality. There’s that slight distinction.

However World Press spoke to outdoors consultants and forensics scientists to make their conclusion. They haven’t modified or suspended a credit score to a photographer [before] of their 70 yr historical past, which is unimaginable. I applaud World Press for what they did and the evolution from what their government director stated when the movie premiered at Sundance to their investigation since then. They’re very thorough, they usually primarily agreed with the forensics and the findings in our movie.

World Press Photograph government director Joumana El Zein Khoury has written two items about The Stringer. In them, she admits her initial reaction after the Sundance screening was to come back to a fast choice in regards to the picture’s authorship, however that she determined the group ought to conduct a extra thorough and thoughtful investigation.

When Nghệ confirmed up on the screening, I questioned why this man wasn’t getting an even bigger standing ovation. Have you ever been shocked by all of the pushback that you just’ve gotten?

We had been simply glad that Nghệ may very well be there in his frail state. (Nghệ is in his late 80s). I can simply inform you from chatting with him, it was a really emotional second for him and the household and for him to be definitive within the Q & A and say, “I took the picture,” which for me is larger than any standing ovation. It’s a distinctive expertise after we’re bringing on the topic [of a documentary]. We had been stunning the viewers, too. They didn’t know he was there, and so I feel it was nonetheless a really highly effective second and I wouldn’t change it for the world. As for the talk over the attribution of the picture, we knew that it wasn’t about counting on these establishments which have grow to be the arbitrators of legacy and historic document for many years. It wasn’t about ready for them to bestow one thing to me as a filmmaker. It was about Nghệ. Having the possibility to inform the world his reality and his story and his perspective on one thing that occurred 53 years in the past.

To some extent it’s probably not the AP’s story to inform. In a manner, it form of doesn’t matter what they are saying.

For me as a filmmaker, it was at all times, How do I take heed to a narrative that somebody has been telling inside his personal circles for therefore lengthy, however by no means felt like they’d the company to face up and, and say it publicly in a manner that will be heard.

Have you ever been shocked on the reception amongst journalists?

I’ve been shocked by individuals’s opinions in the direction of one thing that they haven’t watched, to be sincere, particularly amongst journalists. I grew up close to Washington, D.C. I at all times dreamt of being a journalist and I wrote briefly for the NYU newspaper. I quickly realized that I’m dangerous at deadlines, and so I spotted I wasn’t the correct particular person to be a journalist. I didn’t have that intense perspective of going in the direction of a narrative and getting that information in a short time. I feel filmmaking suits my extra reflective intention on life and storytelling. And, yeah, it shocked me that there have been so many journalists who I’ve revered over many years that had been offended that we requested the query — or that Gary Knight, Terri Lichstein and Lê Văn requested the query — of whether or not Nick Út was the one that took the {photograph}.

I at all times felt that journalists had been within the pursuit of reality. They’re not essentially the arbitrators of reality. However to ask the query, I feel, is a key pillar of journalism, and in order that shocked me — and once more it shocked me that individuals who haven’t watched the movie made a judgment on the authorship. However you recognize, to be honest too, lots of people who had been adamant about Nick being the creator are shut mates of Nick or know Nick. Having a relationship with somebody over many years, you’ll belief somebody, proper? I imply, you construct that belief. I attempt to empathize and humanize that perspective as nicely. However I used to be shocked by the response from many journalists in that world.

The opposite factor that you just don’t see within the information stories however you do see within the movie is that Nghệ was most likely the most effective skilled photographer on the scene that day, and should you needed to decide who was going to make a photograph like that, he’d be a great candidate.

Once I discovered that within the course of of constructing the movie, it positively made me extra firmly imagine that Nghệ was the one who took the {photograph}.

Is there any doubt in your thoughts who took it?

I don’t ever attempt to converse in absolutes. I really do imagine Nghệ is the one who took the {photograph}.

A lawyer’s job is to defend their shopper, however what do you consider Nick Út‘s lawyer’s questioning of the documentary course of, questioning the journalism?

I’ve tried to keep away from these conversations and people debates. I feel there’s imperfections within the AP report, for instance with the declare that everybody who remains to be alive from that day was interviewed in that report. Trần Văn Thân — the NBC sound one who, should you watch the movie, was a part of that cluster of journalists who may have taken the {photograph} — Thân was by no means interviewed within the AP report, and he is without doubt one of the dwelling witnesses to that occasion. What’s attention-grabbing from a filmmaker’s perspective too, is that he was a sound particular person, and I feel a whole lot of administrators who work with actually good sound individuals notice how a lot it’s not nearly listening. An ideal sound particular person has to observe, has to look, has to look at. So he was essentially the most, most likely essentially the most observant particular person on that street, in that group of individuals. And he stated he witnessed Nghệ taking the {photograph}. I discover it unusual that AP didn’t interview him, particularly as he’s additionally one, if not the one, dwelling Vietnamese witness, along with Nghệ, that would show that Nghệ took the {photograph}. One of many themes of the movie itself is that Vietnamese voices have been erased from the telling of this.

Requested to remark particularly on whether or not the AP’s investigation was executed with out bias and why Thân was not interviewed, Patrick Maks, the Director of Media Relations and Company Communications for The Related Press, forwarded the statement issued with the discharge of the investigation. The assertion says, partly: “AP’s intensive visible evaluation, interviews with witnesses and examination of all obtainable photographs taken on June 8, 1972, present it’s doable Ut took this image. None of this materials proves anybody else did. Our investigation has raised important questions, that are outlined within the report, that we could by no means be capable to reply. Fifty years have handed, most of the individuals concerned are useless and know-how has limitations.” Maks additionally requested that hyperlinks to the AP report, and an interactive feature be included on this article.

How has the combat from Út’s mates in journalism, and the threatened authorized motion, made it a problem to search out distribution?

We’re nonetheless in superior negotiation for worldwide distribution. I feel truly the talk and the dialog across the movie makes it extra related globally. It opens it as much as audiences to form of make the choice on their very own. And I feel that engages audiences in a way more complicated manner than having this form of smoking-gun, definitive reply. I haven’t been the one on the forefront of the negotiations about distribution, however I do assume that [the debate] continues to push the movie into the sphere of dialog. I can’t inform you how many individuals have reached out to me asking to see the movie from world wide. I imply, I made a movie known as Best Night time in Pop [about the recording of the star-studded single “We Are the World”]. Once I made that movie, I additionally didn’t assume that the tune “We Are the World” had such a world attain, nevertheless it did. And this movie, The Stringer, has an exponentially bigger attain than I had ever imagined with Best Night time in Pop.

When may individuals be capable to see it?

We’re in negotiations for worldwide distribution, and we anticipate to share the movie this yr with audiences world wide. For me, it doesn’t matter what, this movie is gonna be shared world wide this yr as a result of it’s so vital for me to share Nghệ’s story. We bought a message from Nghệ’s’s daughter right this moment that Nghệ heard the information from World Press. He’s in a frail state, however she shared to us that he felt just a little higher right this moment. And which means so much to me as somebody who has been entrusted to be the custodian of his story. That provides me a little bit of hope.