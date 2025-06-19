Why Alexia Nepola Doesn’t Want Bethenny Frankel Joining RHOM

The Actual Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola isn’t precisely rooting for Florida’s new resident Bethenny Frankel to affix the present.

“I don’t suppose we’d need her there. She’s not Miami,” Alexia, 58, solely shared with Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 17, whereas selling the Bravo actuality present. “Miami’s turn out to be a really transient metropolis, and I like that and I welcome that. However once you’re going to be in this sort of present, I really feel like you need to be an actual Miamian. You must have your roots right here.”

Again in April, Bethenny, 54, introduced her plans to transfer from New York to Florida. The previous Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis star reportedly bought a Miami apartment for round $1.7 million in June 2024.

Whereas Alexia wasn’t eager on bringing Bethenny to The Actual Housewives of Miami, costar Lisa Hochstein gave the impression to be extra open to the concept.

“I personally like Bethenny,” she shared on the June 3 episode of iHeartRadio’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “She’s at all times very nice to me.”

Whereas chatting with Us, Alexia additionally gushed about her friendship with The Actual Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. Though they’ve a robust connection, Alexia mentioned she doesn’t suppose her shut pal wants to affix the Miami franchise both.

“I really feel like there’s lots of people that need to go to Miami,” she defined. “They might go to Miami, however to not our present. We have already got 9 women. We don’t want any extra.”

Season 7 of The Actual Housewives of Miami at the moment consists of Alexia, Lisa, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira and Julia Lemigova. Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth function “mates” of the forged.

Later this season, followers will likely be launched to a brand new forged member named Stephanie Shojaee. In line with Alexia, the beginner actually makes an entrance when she joins the group.

“She’s positively Miami and she or he’s bringing that Miami drama and I adore it,” she teased. “I believe she’s been an amazing addition to the present. She comes stuffed with vitality. She’s very opinionated. She has a really sturdy entrance. Some prefer it, some don’t. However I believe she’s nice.”

As for the trailer that exhibits Alexia and Stephanie, 40, feuding, maybe the teaser doesn’t present the total story.

“We’re each alphas, and you realize what? She must settle down,” Alexia mentioned. “I’ve been right here for a very long time. I’ve taken a variety of punches, so that you’re simply not going to return in and take my crown. All of us have crowns, however we’ve to respect one another. You possibly can hold yours, however don’t attempt to take mine off. We determine it out. You’ll have to look at and see as a result of she does deliver lots to the group, and it’s actually been nice filming along with her.”

The Actual Housewives of Miami airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Stream previous episodes anytime on Peacock.