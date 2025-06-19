Why Isn’t Theresa Nist on Golden Spinoff of Bachelor in Paradise?

Theresa Nist nearly packed her baggage for the Golden spinoff of Bachelor in Paradise after her divorce from Gerry Turner — however in the end sat this season out.

“Simply not my vibe,” Theresa, 71, completely instructed Us Weekly in April. “Simply wasn’t the best factor for me. I don’t know if I’d change my thoughts about it one other 12 months, however I’m not getting any youthful. I don’t know, I believed it by way of. I couldn’t think about how it might work for me.”

Theresa famous that she plans on rooting for everybody else, together with fellow season 1 Golden Bachelor contestant and her “greatest good friend” Leslie Fhima. “I’m simply gonna be so excited for all of them,” she mentioned. “How thrilling is that this?”

Lower than two months later, Theresa shed extra perception into why she wouldn’t be on the seashores of Costa Rica.

“I needed to go on the present after which I went again to them and mentioned, ‘I modified my thoughts, I don’t need to do it,’” Theresa mentioned on an episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast earlier this month. “After which I went again and mentioned, ‘ what, possibly I’m being silly.’ Then they in the end didn’t choose me. … As a result of I mentioned I didn’t need to do it, they mentioned, ‘No, this woman isn’t dedicated.’ So, I really feel that that was the explanation why I’m in the end not on the present. I believe it was an excellent determination. I believe it’s good that I’m not on the present.”

Whereas Theresa was not forged on the present, followers of Bachelor Nation will see a number of acquainted faces hoping to discover a second-chance at love. ABC revealed on Monday, June 16, that The Golden Bachelor alums Leslie, Kathy Swarts, Natascha Hardee and April Kirkwood would seem alongside The Golden Bachelorette alums Jack Lencioni, Ralph “RJ” Johnson, Kim Buike, Charles “CK” King (a.ok.a. Charles Ok), Keith Gordon and Gary Levingston.

The Goldens are joined by 16 different contestants from the standard Bachelor reveals — who might or will not be recreation for age-gap romances.

“Traditionally, I’ve capped it at 45,” Zoe McGrady instructed Us forward of filming. “I don’t know what the [youngest] is for the Goldens, however I believe so far as they go, I simply need to concentrate on their recommendation and their knowledge, however you understand, by no means say by no means.”

Dale Moss, in the meantime, isn’t focused on pursuing one of many older contestants. I’ve undoubtedly bought older ladies in my relationship historical past,” he mentioned. “I don’t even take into consideration somebody’s age [or the] hole. I believe The Golden Bachelor [stars] they’re going to be extra steering and friendships. I can simply say that very, very clear. No shade!”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Monday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET.