Why The Pitt Won’t Necessarily Show Collins Pregnant After Miscarriage

After Dr. Heather Collins had a miscarriage on The Pitt, followers could also be stunned at season 2’s potential plans — or lack thereof — for her motherhood journey.

Throughout an unique interview with Us Weekly, Tracy Ifeachor defined her takeaway from Collins‘ story line in season 1, saying, “There’s going to be a number of surprises [in season 2], I’ll simply say that. However I attempt to have a look at it like she is an individual who’s a consultant of ladies throughout the nation who’re making an attempt to conceive. Many — I’d hope all — sooner or later will conceive and go on to have youngsters. However some received’t.”

Ifeachor, 39, argued that it wasn’t concerning the vacation spot however the journey for Collins.

“I really feel like whether or not she does or she doesn’t [have a baby] sooner or later isn’t essentially necessary. It’s that within the second that we meet her, she’s gone by way of what so many have — one in 4 girls have miscarriages,” she famous. “On this second, what’s necessary for me is that she will likely be somebody that may assist consolation, might help validate, might help strengthen, might help give hope and might help take away that stigma and that blame that a number of girls really feel once they undergo this tragic factor.”

Season 1 of The Pitt, which premiered in January, began a 15-hour shift within the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital with Collins’ secretly celebrating a being pregnant by way of IVF. Midway by way of the day, nonetheless, Collins suffered a miscarriage and needed to proceed working as a senior resident regardless of the heartbreaking loss.

“The factor that’s a very powerful to me is that she’s going to encourage individuals. As a result of I feel I watched one thing like 300 hours of testimonials of ladies who’d had miscarriages and had been making an attempt and happening the IVF route [or] blastocyst and all these superb journeys. As a result of any approach you do it, it’s nonetheless a miracle,” Ifeachor defined. “It’s nonetheless a miracle and there’s so many ladies hoping for that. So I hope on this season it received’t be about whether or not she does or she doesn’t go on to [try IVF or have a baby] once more. It’s that on this second it hasn’t labored out. It’s not her fault.”

The actress continued: “She feels all these feelings. Hopefully girls throughout America and the world will have the ability to relate to her and might take some type of consolation in the truth that they’re not going by way of this alone. Even individuals who seem like Collins — somebody who has all the things collectively and rising to the highest of her occupation and actually achieved. She’s a medical one who is aware of care for her physique however this stuff can nonetheless occur even to individuals like that. I hope that that strengthens them and encourages them. I simply attempt to give attention to what we’ve seen thus far.”

Whereas reflecting on the primary season, Ifeachor broke down the data she was given about Collins and the way it helped form her efficiency.

“I used to be informed she comes from finance and that after the [stock market], there was only a feeling that she wanted a change. There was a mentor known as Dr. Adamson who died of COVID. We touched on that briefly and she or he simply determined to make that swap afterward in life,” Ifeachor recalled. “For me, that actually gave me a really black and white pursuit of excellence. As a result of in finance, there’s a quantity that you just arrive at as a result of 2 plus 2 is 4. There’s a pursuit of excellence that she has that I really feel like hopefully we dropped at Dr. Collins in each the writing and within the efficiency.”

Ifeachor additionally hung out constructing out Collins’ curiosity in turning into a mom, including, “I actually had to have a look at why individuals resolve to have youngsters. I’m from a Nigerian background and it’s simply what you do. The place are your 10 children? All people has at the very least 4. My auntie has one and folks would cease her on the road going, ‘Oh, what occurred? How can we pray for you? Clearly there’s been some tragic mistake right here.’”

She continued: “So whenever you take a look at that, lots of people really feel — and I share this thought and this wouldn’t be my motive — however there’s a lot [going on] on this planet, why not deliver somewhat extra good into it and depart one thing behind as nicely? So when you’re continually pouring out to different individuals and also you’re actually saving lives every single day you go to work, generally that doesn’t work out and generally it does.”

The Pitt‘s construction of an hour representing an hour of a shift doesn’t at all times enable the viewers to spend an excessive amount of time in a personality’s mind-set. However Ifeachor might see why Collins was at a spot in her life the place she wished to broaden her household it doesn’t matter what.

“Typically you simply need somewhat piece of your self that’s yours. You simply need this individual that’s yours that you just care for. Whenever you feed into this particular person, they don’t simply get nicely and stroll out the door and also you by no means actually see them once more,” she informed Us. “You need that particular person to carry onto you. You need that little piece of your self. I really feel like for Collins, she positively wished that. She didn’t have that and she or he determined to take issues into her personal fingers and attempt to create a household and create this glorious bundle of pleasure herself, which sadly didn’t work out.”

Ifeachor went on to clarify the collaborative expertise that got here with bringing Collins’ voice to life.

“I’m an enormous believer in an individual simply being an individual after which letting the viewers resolve how they need to obtain them. So oftentimes in my profession, I don’t are likely to sometimes play that form of particular person. I need to play the content material of that character. Then when that’s not talked about, we then are actually capable of invite an viewers to ask questions,” she detailed. “Whereas if we’re at all times hammering over individuals’s heads, it additionally doesn’t really feel true to a lived expertise that I’ve lived — nevertheless it then doesn’t give the viewers a possibility to ask. There’s a line within the present the place Collins says, ‘The dangers are usually not the identical as they’re for you.’ Initially that was written somewhat in a different way and my hat off to Yana Grebenyuk R. Scott Gemmill, he listened to what my ideas had been on the state of affairs. It was a lovingly respectful dialog.”

She added: “I stated, ‘I really feel like, would it not be this manner? What are we actually asking right here? Is it that she’s a lady? Is it that she’s a Black girl? Is it about training ranges? What’s it?’ He was like, ‘Nicely, it’s all of these issues.’ I stated, ‘Nice but when we cut back it down to 1 factor and label it and title it then we aren’t giving the viewers the credit score that we each know that they deserve and so they want.’ It’s going to essentially improve and elevate the present, the character and the scene if we aren’t labeling the why. We’re simply leaving it open to different individuals to resolve, ‘Nicely what does she imply?’ Then we invite dialog.”

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

Ifeachor’s dedication to enriching Collins’ story line has solely made followers — and Us — extra excited to see extra of her in season 2. Regardless of Collins being a fan-favorite, no returns have been confirmed forward of the second season.

“Hear, there’s going to be an incredible solid in season 2 — simply as there was in season 1. I’m simply going to depart it there,” Ifeachor teased. “I’m not a [plot] ruiner. I’m not even going to inform you who’s or shouldn’t be going to return again. I’m simply going to say I would like you to look at season 2 and simply get pleasure from it as a lot as you’ve watched season 1. Hopefully there’ll be seasons 3 and 4 and seven.

The Pitt has been renewed for season 2 and is presently streaming on HBO Max.