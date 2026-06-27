2026 World Cup Group G Scenarios, Standings: What Egypt, Iran, Belgium, New Zealand Need To Advance

Group G is one of the most wide-open groups remaining in the 2026 World Cup. Egypt leads after two matches, but Iran, Belgium and even New Zealand all have scenarios that could keep them in the tournament heading into tonight’s simultaneous 11 p.m. ET kickoffs. New Zealand vs. Belgium is live on FOX while Egypt vs. Iran wil air on FS1.

Here is what every team in Group G needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports .

Current Group G Standings

Group G Scenarios

Egypt will advance with a win/draw OR Belgium loss/draw.

Iran advances with a win OR a draw AND a Belgium draw, AND wins the tiebreaker with Belgium.

Belgium advances with a win OR a draw AND an Iran loss, OR a draw AND an Iran draw, AND wins tiebreaker with Iran.

New Zealand advances with a win AND an Iran loss/draw.

Egypt

Egypt controls the group. A win over Iran clinches first place. A draw guarantees at least second, and likely first, though Belgium can steal the group if it beats New Zealand by enough to pass Egypt on the tiebreakers. Even with a loss, Egypt can still finish second unless Belgium beats New Zealand. In that case, Egypt would fall to third on four points, which should still leave the Pharaohs in a very strong position to advance among the best third-place teams.

Iran

Iran automatically advances with a win over Egypt. A draw puts Iran on three points and leaves its fate tied to New Zealand-Belgium. If Belgium wins, Iran finishes third. If New Zealand win, Iran will also finish third. If Belgium draws, Iran and Belgium are level on points and their second-place battle goes to tiebreakers. Additionally, a draw would give Iran three points and a goal difference of zero, which could potentially still be enough to advance as one of the top eight third-place teams. A loss leaves Iran on two points and likely out.

Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand makes remarkable save, keeping score level vs Belgium | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand made a remarkable save that kept the score level against Belgium.

Belgium

Belgium automatically qualify with a win over New Zealand, and can still win the group if Egypt fail to beat Iran and the tiebreakers fall Belgium’s way. A draw is enough for second if Egypt beat Iran. If Egypt-Iran also ends in a draw, Belgium and Iran are tied for second and the tiebreakers decide it. If Iran beats Egypt, a Belgium draw leaves the Red Devils third on three points, meaning its survival would depend on the results of the top eight third-place teams. A loss leaves Belgium on two points and almost certainly ends their run.

New Zealand

New Zealand need a win. Beat Belgium, and it finishes second if Egypt draw or beat Iran. If New Zealand wins, but Iran beats Egypt, New Zealand finishes third on four points because Egypt holds the head-to-head edge over the All Whites. In this case, New Zealand’s advancement to the knockout stage would depend on the third-place standings at the end of matchday 3. A draw or loss almost certainly eliminates New Zealand.

How To Watch Group G Matches

Both Group G matches kick off simultaneously at 11 p.m. ET tonight and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One .

New Zealand vs. Belgium: 11 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One

Egypt vs. Iran: 11 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX One