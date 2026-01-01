2026 World Cup: Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki ready for action

Born in the United States to a Ghanaian father and a Japanese mother, Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is preparing to defend Japan’s goal at the 2026 World Cup.

At just 23 years old, the young international embodies the face of a diverse nation, navigating both the demands of elite football and the complex gaze of a Japanese society still hesitant towards its minorities.

His name is Zion, an American first name; he wears the Parma shirt in Serie A and represents the Blue Samurai. At 23, Zion Suzuki has become much more than just a goalkeeper: he is the embodiment of a plural Japan, one that Japanese society still struggles to fully accept.

Zion Suzuki was born on August 21st, 2002, in Newark, New Jersey. His father is an American of Ghanaian descent; his mother is Japanese. Shortly after his birth, the family decided to move to Japan, and he grew up in Saitama Prefecture, immersed in the culture of the Land of the Rising Sun.

It was there, in this suburb of Tokyo, that he learned to play football and joined the youth teams of Urawa Red Diamonds, his local club.

Being hafu – a Japanese term for people of mixed heritage – means constantly navigating between two identities, never fully embraced by either.

Japanese society, which is very ethnically homogeneous, sometimes looks kindly on people of mixed race, often with curiosity, and occasionally with hostility. Suzuki has experienced this in the harshest way.

Urawa’s great prospect

After coming through the ranks at Urawa Red Diamonds, he signed his first professional contract at 16 years and five months, becoming the youngest player in the club’s history to reach that milestone.

His rise was meteoric, with youth call-ups following one after another – U15, U16, U17, U18, U23 – and Suzuki’s name was already circulating among the brightest goalkeeping prospects in Japanese football.

But at Urawa, playing time was slow to come. The pressure from one of Japan’s most demanding fanbases, and the coaching staff’s decision to favour a more experienced keeper – who is still the club’s first choice today – eventually convinced the young goalkeeper that he needed to leave to make his mark.

Louis Yamaguchi, Franco-Japanese goalkeeper for Kawasaki Frontale, explained: “He made the decision to leave at the right time, because he had very little playing time at Urawa, even though he was seen as one of Japan’s top goalkeeping prospects. But he was very young and lacked experience.”

The Belgian choice: wisdom before ambition

In August 2023, Saint-Trond secured him on loan. The Belgian club described him as “an athletic goalkeeper with great potential for development”.

“He had offers from Manchester United and other big clubs when he left Japan, but he made the best choice by going to perhaps smaller clubs where he could play and earn his place,” recalls Yamaguchi.

“Choosing to go through Europe to develop is generally very well regarded in Japan,” continued the 28-year-old keeper, who trained at FC Tokyo and FC Lorient.

“Even if some say that if all the good players leave Japan, we’ll never progress or succeed on the world stage. But when those players can help in major events like this World Cup, it also gives Japanese football more visibility.”

In the Jupiler Pro League, he established himself as the undisputed first-choice: 32 matches, six clean sheets in a single season.

His performances were convincing enough for Saint-Trond to transfer him to Parma in the summer of 2024 for around 10 million euros – a club record for the Belgians.

On his arrival in Italy, Suzuki became the second Japanese international to represent Parma after Hidetoshi Nakata.

Suzuki trains with Japan IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Alan Poizner

Parma: Italian confirmation

Beyond his physical abilities, the 23-year-old keeper stands out for his judgement and the mentality he has developed in Europe, especially at Parma.

“He’s a complete goalkeeper, good with his feet, strong on his line, and makes good decisions,” Yamaguchi said.

In an interview with FIFA before the World Cup, Suzuki himself admitted to a difficult start in his new shirt.

“At first, I made a lot of mistakes and didn’t always live up to my role as the last line of defence.

“I feel that my ability to handle every situation has become more refined.”

By the time of the 2026 World Cup, Suzuki will have made 57 consecutive starts in Serie A. Over his time at Parma, he has kept 13 clean sheets in 59 matches in all competitions.

Suzuki in action for Japan REUTERS/Cristian De Marchena

The fracture, then the comeback

The road to the World Cup almost came to a halt. In November 2025, during a match against AC Milan that ended in a 2-2 draw, Suzuki broke his left hand.

His participation in the 2026 World Cup was briefly in doubt. Returning to action four months later, he admitted it was hard to get his feeling back: “The hardest part was getting back on the pitch. It took me time to get my sensations back.”

Japan’s European tour in March allowed him to move on. Victories against Scotland (1-0) and England (1-0) served as confirmation.

“These away wins against big European names are very rewarding,” he recalled. Against the Three Lions, Suzuki saved all three shots he faced, a sign that he was back to his best.

The obvious number one for the Blue Samurai

On 15 May 2026, Hajime Moriyasu included him in the squad of 26 for the 2026 World Cup. The Blue Samurai are in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Sweden and Tunisia.

For Yamaguchi, his status as number one is beyond question.

“His place as first choice is logical since he’s a starter at a European club in Serie A. He stands out compared to the other keepers called up, who play in the Japanese league.

“His rise in the national team happened naturally because the other goalkeepers got injured, were without a club, or weren’t playing for their clubs.”

But his visibility also has a downside. During the Asian Cup in Qatar in January 2024, after Japan’s shock defeat to Iraq (2-1), Suzuki was targeted on social media.

Blamed for the first goal conceded, the keeper was subjected to racist and abusive comments. While he can accept criticism of his performances, he wants people to “stop commenting on his skin colour and making racist remarks”.

His manager said he was “ashamed and appalled” by the outpouring of hate.

“Zion is an important player for Japan and I strongly oppose those who violated his human rights and attacked him in a racist manner.”

The Japanese federation also condemned what it called “shameful behaviour” and reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy. Speaking to the media, Suzuki downplayed the impact of these messages: “I’m not going to let this defeat me.”

The hafu who represents Japan

For Yamaguchi, Suzuki’s journey goes far beyond sport: “Having a hafu, especially as a goalkeeper – a completely different position, with a different shirt, etc. – it definitely attracts attention.

“I think it’s a good thing. As a hafu myself, I’m happy to see a hafu representing the country. And he’s a goalkeeper like me!”

Suzuki could have played for Ghana, for the United States, or for Japan. He chose the country that shaped his life, refusing to be defined by the boundaries of identity that others might want to impose on him.

At this summer’s World Cup, he will be in goal for the Blue Samurai, representing Japan in the midst of change.

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