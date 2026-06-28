5 insider tips for 1st time Buc-ee’s visitors in Arizona

June 27, 2026, 5:01 a.m. MT

Buc-ee’s opened its first Arizona location in Goodyear on Monday, June 22, giving many residents their first taste of the cult favorite gas station.

The convenience store and gas stop was founded in 1982 and is known for its beaver mascot, “the world’s cleanest bathrooms,” cheap gas and homemade barbecue, among other things.

The Arizona location occupies 74,000 square feet with 120 fueling stations and is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

If you’re planning to visit Buc-ee’s anytime soon, here are five insider tips from Arizona Republic reporters who braved the opening day rush and experienced the Buc-ee’s mania in real time.

Expect traffic heading to Buc-ee’s

The new Buc-ee’s is near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue in Goodyear, and opening week was expected to be a major event. The city provided a Buc-ee’s travel route and officers will be along the route to help control traffic.

Officials confirmed that the travel route was still in place and would remain in place as long as traffic control was needed. Expect slow-moving to standstill traffic at times.

The 6.5-mile route will loop through part of Goodyear and take you directly into the Buc-ee’s parking lot.

If you are going to Buc-ee’s on opening day, you must exit I-10 at Bullard Avenue. Both the westbound and eastbound I-10/Bullard off-ramps will be for Buc-ee’s traffic only.

When leaving Buc-ee’s, all traffic will be directed to eastbound I-10. You will not be able to get on I-10 westbound.

Rideshare and carpooling were encouraged to help reduce congestion.

Taste test the food that Buc-ee’s is known for

One question emerged from the frenzy surrounding the opening of the only Arizona Buc-ee’s: How’s the food?

Arizona Republic columnist Bill Goodykoontz taste tested a lot of the barbecue options, including the chopped brisket sandwich, Carolina pulled pork sandwich, three meat sandwich and the beef jerky.

Here’s what he thought about the travel center food. Do you agree?

Try out the ‘world’s cleanest bathrooms’

One area where Buc-ee’s absolutely lives up to its reputation are the restrooms.

Often praised as some of the best public restrooms in the United States, the facilities at the new Goodyear location deliver on the comfort, cleanliness and privacy that customers have come to expect. With spacious stalls, well-maintained facilities and constant upkeep, they easily outshine most airport restrooms and typical public facilities.

Gas up while you’re there

Buc-ee’s tends to keep its gas prices around the Costco and Sam’s Club level, without requiring a membership. On opening day, a gallon of regular gasoline cost $3.85, while diesel rang up at $4.49 per gallon.

Plus, there are 120 pumps, so you won’t have to wait long.

Check out the Arizona-themed Buc-ee’s merch

It’s not a stop at Buc-ee’s without a commemorative shirt, mug or plush of the iconic beaver mascot. The new Goodyear location offered a few location-specific items that can only be purchased there, including “Buc-ee’s Arizona” T-shirts complete with Canyon and saguaro imagery.