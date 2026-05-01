A Complete Look at Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s Relationship

5 min read

A little less than a year after kicking off their relationship, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have officially called it quits.

The rapper and her NBA beau were first linked in the summer of 2025, when Megan shared a series of poolside snaps to her Instagram, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Thompson appeared to be sitting in the background of one of them. A few days later, Thompson kept the rumor mill swirling when he shared a kissing image with someone who looked exactly like the “WAP” singer from the back.

Days later, the pair made their public debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City (a fundraiser for an organization which Megan founded and named after her parents, to provide resources for women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities). At the event, the newly-formed couple coordinated in matching black-tie ensembles.

Since then, the pair have kept their relationship relatively lowkey, popping up on each other’s social media every once in a while, and referencing their coupling in interviews. On a few occasions, Megan was seen supporting the Mavericks player as she sat courtside at some of his games.

However, their relationship seems to have come to an end, as evidenced by an Instagram Story that Megan shared in early April, where she accused the athlete of cheating. “B***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall,” she wrote in the post.

Ahead, find out everything that happened and revisit all the details of Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s relationship.

April 25, 2026: Megan and Klay call it quits.

The couple appears to have called it quits when Megan turns to her Instagram Story to accuse Thompson of cheating.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house…got ‘cold feet,’” she writes in her post. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? B***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

Then, Megan confirmed their breakup in a statement to Billboard, saying: “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” she said. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

February 23, 2026: Megan says she’s hoping for an engagement.

During one of her YouTube video vlogs, Megan congratulates Olympians Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight on their recent engagement, teasing that she hopes to get a ring herself soon. “Manifesting my engagement, too,” the Houston native says, crossing her fingers.

February 7, 2026: Megan throws a bash for Klay’s birthday.

In honor of Thompson’s 36th birthday, Megan hosts a major party, which includes a surprise performance from his favorite musical group, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

Days later, Megan celebrates her 31st, which Thompson commemorates with a beach getaway (and a blue Bentley car as a gift). “Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over 🥹,” Megan writes in a since-deleted post. “A time was definitely had🏝️🍹🥳 THANK YOU BABY⚓️.”

November 30, 2025: Klay names a boat after Megan.

Shortly after the pair spend their Thanksgiving together, Thompson reveals on his Instagram Story that he has named his new boat after his chart-topping girlfriend. The name? Why, SS Stallion, of course.

November 28, 2025: Megan makes a courtside fashion statement.

Kevork Djansezian//Getty Images

With the official season underway, Megan is seen sitting courtside as the Mavericks face off against the Lakers, where she sports a black DSquared2 tee paired with jeans and statement making orange lace-up boots (as a nod to a basketball, naturally) accessorized with a limited-edition Hermès handbag to match.

October 30, 2025: They move in together?

While it’s not entirely clear, it appears as if Megan and Thompson have moved in together, when the former shares a photo dump to her Instagram account, where she’s seen making heart hands with her beau in front of a new home—all while holding keys.

October 15, 2025: Megan enters her WAG era.

Candice Ward//Getty Images

In a show of support for her beau, Megan attends a pre-season game between Thompson’s team, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs end up defeating the Lakers 121–94.

July 19, 2025: It’s Instagram official.

Days after their red-carpet moment, Megan shares a (since-deleted) video of their public outing, as well as a separate clip of them golfing together. “I got him working out with no shoes on lol,” she writes in her caption.

July 16, 2025: The red-carpet debut.

Raymond Hall//Getty Images

The couple wastes no time in making their relationship public. Mere days after teasing their new romance, the pair walks the red carpet at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation gala, a fundraiser for an organization founded by Megan.

At the event, the rapper wears a black halter-style gown from Off-White, with a keyhole chest cutout and a beaded wrap-style belt detail along the waist. For his part, Thompson wears a black tuxedo from Tom Ford.

On the red carpet, Megan teases how she and Thompson first got together during an interview with People. “Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a fu***ng movie,” she says. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie.”

When he asked her favorite thing about Thompson, she replies: “That he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

That same night, the Grammy winner tells Page Six: “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

July 9, 2025: The subtle Easter egg.

Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

To show off her summer spirit, Megan shares a series of poolside bikini pics to Instagram. However—wait, who is that? In the background, Thompson appears to be lounging in one of the chairs, which leads fans to believe that the two have become something of an item. (She has since deleted this particular image from the slideshow.)

Soon after, Thompson posts a photo where he’s seen kissing someone, whose back is to the camera. Unsurprisingly, this person looks a lot like Megan.