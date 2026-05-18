Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler spotted at popular South Shore ice cream shop – Boston 25 News

QUINCY, Mass. — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was spotted at a popular South Shore ice cream shop over the weekend. The rock-and-roll icon visited Bella’s Creamery at 652 Washington Street in Quincy. A photo shared on the shop’s Facebook page showed Tyler holding an ice cream cone and posing for a selfie with a worker. “You never know who is going to stop by for a delicious Dave’s coffee ice cream,” the post read. Bella’s Creamery also operates locations in Weymouth and Wrentham. Aerosmith formed in Boston in 1970. RELATED: Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW ©2026 Cox Media Group

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