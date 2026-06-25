After Bruising Primaries in New York, Democrats Look to November Elections

Even as Cait Conley took the stage Tuesday night to thunderous cheers from her supporters celebrating her primary win in a critical House swing district in New York’s Hudson Valley, she wasted little time dwelling on her victory.

“America is at a crossroads,” she said somberly. “Who we are as America, the values that define us, the future that we hold — all of that is on the line.”

Defending those ideals, she said, would mean not only toppling Representative Mike Lawler, the two-term Republican congressman she will face in November, but also sending a message to Washington.

“This has never been about right and left,” Ms. Conley, a combat veteran and national security expert, said. “It’s about right and wrong.”