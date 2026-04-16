Andreeva dethrones defending champ Ostapenko in Stuttgart opener

A marquee first-time meeting in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix first round saw No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva overturn a 4-1 third-set deficit to defeat defending champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Stuttgart: Scores | Draws | Order of play

The matchup between Ostapenko, one of the most aggressive hitters on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, and Andreeva, the teenager renowned for her strategic approach to the game, nearly took place last week in Linz. Ostapenko, however, lost to Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the quarterfinals. Andreeva went on to defeat Ruse in the semifinals and lift her second trophy of 2026.

But the day after fans were denied the first showdown between the pair, the Stuttgart draw pitted them against each other off the bat. The match lived up to its billing, full of wild momentum shifts and an absorbing stylistic contrast.

“It was crazy,” Andreeva said in her on-court interview. “I actually didn’t think I’d be able to come back in the third set, but the last tournament I played in Linz showed me that I can actually win from any score. So I just kept believing in myself and was trying to grab any opportunity I have, and slowly, point by point, I felt like I’m coming back. She’s a tough player to play, especially in the first round.”

Andreeva will next face American qualifier Alycia Parks, who powered past German wild card Noma Noha Akugue 6-4, 6-2. Andreeva won her only previous meeting with Parks 6-0, 6-1 in the first round of last year’s US Open.

“She’s also a very tough opponent to play against, because she also hits the ball very hard. She has a great serve,” Andreeva said to press. “I feel like today maybe was also some kind of a preparation for the match tomorrow, because both of my opponents were hitting pretty hard today.”

Earlier, qualifier Zeynep Sonmez made both personal and national history with her 6-2, 6-2 rout of No. 5 seed Jasmine Paolini in just 75 minutes. The result was not only the 23-year-old’s first career Top 10 win, but the first time any Turkish player had defeated a Top 10 opponent. She’ll next face Leylah Fernandez in the second round.

Swings and roundabouts: A scrappy opening to the match saw both players take some time to feel each other’s games out. Ostapenko in particular struggled for consistency — she did not hit her first winner until the end of the third game — and fell behind 2-0, then 5-3.

But after Andreeva squandered her opportunity to serve out the set with consecutive double faults, Ostapenko hit her stride. The Latvian seized the set in an extremely on-brand manner: with Andreeva serving down 6-5, with a 40-0 lead to force a tiebreak, Ostapenko simply hit four clean winners in the next five points to snatch it.

Her purple patch did not last. Having landed an impressive 83% of her first serves in the opener, that number dropped to 62% in the second. Cheap errors began to flow from Ostapenko’s racquet — 19 in the second set to only four winners — while Andreeva began to find her mark with her signature down-the-line winners. The 18-year-old also racked up 11 aces as the match went on, preventing Ostapenko from unleashing too frequently on return.

The Ostapenko radar swung back towards accuracy in the decider, and she broke Andreeva for 3-1 in a game that featured some of her most controlled aggression of the match. After battling through a three-deuce hold to reach 4-1, the finishing line was in sight. But Andreeva found one of her finest shots of the day, a crosscourt forehand that grazed the sideline, to notch a hold in the subsequent game — and never looked back. Ostapenko’s unforced error tally rose to 62, compared to 40 winners.