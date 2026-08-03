Andrew Garfield’s beautiful Netflix star girlfriend he refuses to discuss in interviews

Andrew Garfield is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable stars. The BAFTA-winning actor, 42, shot to stardom with his breakout performance as Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network, a role that paved the way for his turn as the iconic Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

His career has gone from strength to strength since then, earning him Oscar nominations for Best Actor following his performances in 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge and in the 2021 musical, Tick, Tick… Boom!.

© WireImage Andrew Garfield prefers to keep his relationships out of the spotlight

Despite his global fame, the actor remains famously protective of his private life, including his relationship with fellow Oscar-nominee Monica Barbaro. Here is everything we know about the couple.

Who is Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend?

Andrew is in a relationship with actress Monica Barbaro.

Monica, 36, is famed for her roles in Chicago P.D., Top Gun: Maverick and Netflix’s FUBAR, in which she stars opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger.

© WireImage Monica is an Oscar-nominated actress

The actress also starred in the 2024 Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, for which she received an Oscar nomination.

Monica, who graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2010, was first linked to the Hacksaw Ridge actor in February 2025, when they were pictured at W Magazine’s Best Performances party in Los Angeles.

© GC Images Andrew and Monica attended day six of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July

Later that month, fans spotted the pair watching the Richard II play in London.

While Monica attended the Met Gala solo in May 2025, Andrew was seen waiting for his girlfriend at The Mark Hotel after the event.

© GC Images via Getty Images The couple also attended Wimbledon in 2025

More recently, the couple were spotted attending Wimbledon together in July.

Andrew’s very private love life

Andrew prefers to keep details about his love life out of the spotlight. In an interview with Esquire in 2024, the Social Network actor made it clear that he won’t be sharing information about his relationships with the public.

“I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever,” he said.

Andrew’s previous relationships

Andrew has had several high-profile relationships, including with actresses Shannon Woodward and Alyssa Miller.

His most notable romance was with Emma Stone. The pair met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2011 and dated for four years until their split in 2015.

© Getty Images Andrew and Emma starred together in The Amazing Spider-Man

Gushing over Emma in a 2012 interview with Teen Vogue, Andrew said: “It was like I woke up when she came in. It was like diving into white-water rapids and having no desire to hang onto the side. Throughout shooting, it was wild and exciting.”

The star has also been linked to actress Susie Abromeit, singer Rita Ora and Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor.

© WWD via Getty Images Andrew was also linked to actress Phoebe Dynevor

Prior to Monica, Andrew dated spiritual mentor Dr Kate Tomas. The pair were pictured on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in 2024, and attended Wimbledon together later that year.

Kate confirmed their separation on Instagram in October 2024. When a fan inquired about their relationship status, she replied: “We broke up months ago, but I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved.”