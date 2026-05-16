Answer the Call: Overwatch Heroes Join the Showdown in Fortnite’s Act III! – News

Today the call goes out to Overwatch as Heroes Tracer, Mercy, Genji, and D.Va arrive in Fortnite Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, and Blitz! Fortnite is free to play, and available for download on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, iOS, Android, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Familiar Overwatch locations are coming to Battle Royale: Busan Sanctuary, Hanamura Courtyard, King’s Row Tower, and bases inspired by Watchpoint: Gibraltar. Scattered across these locations, you’ll find Tracer and Mercy offering services, while Genji and D.Va are ready to be recruited as allies if you know where to look.

Tracer and Mercy aren’t just hanging out on the Island; they’re bringing their tools to the loot pool! You already know how these work, but in case you need a reminder:

Tracer’s Pulse Pistols put you in first-person, let you Blink to zip short distances and close space or get out of it fast. Plus, you can use Recall to rewind a few seconds if things go sideways.

Mercy’s Caduceus Staff locks onto a teammate and keeps them alive with a healing beam to restore their health and shields. While it’s equipped, glide through the air to reposition or escape when the need arises.

Win rivalries across the Battle Royale Island and as a community, you’ll unlock new gameplay and rewards for your Fortnite Locker:

Overwatch Payload Rift Anomaly

Orca MV-261 Dropship Landmark

Overwatch Cache Chests

Hero Cache Chests

Overwatch Mercy’s Crest Spray

Overwatch Emblem Spray

Check out the Showdown tab from the Fortnite main menu to learn more!

All four Overwatch Heroes (Tracer, Mercy, Genji, and D.Va) are arriving in Fortnite as Outfits, available from May 14 to June 4. Each comes with matching accessories and matching styles for Fortnite’s LEGO modes.

Then there’s the Overwatch Porsche Cayenne EV bundle. It comes fully loaded with four custom decals and a custom Wheels set that feel right at home in this crossover. It’s a flex, and a good one.

Porsche, the Porsche crest and the distinctive design of Porsche cars are trademarks and trade dress of Porsche AG. Used under license.

Overwatch isn’t simply stepping into Fortnite or sending a few Heroes to borrow. Instead, both worlds meet in the middle, and things get fun from there.

You’ve got Payload pushes in the middle of a Battle Royale. Healing beams changing how squads survive. Blink fights that don’t play like anything else on the Island. And locations that carry the complexities of a completely different game, now rolled into this one.

Drop in between now and June 4 to answer the call in Fortnite!