Arsenal ace Leandro Trossard’s marriage in crisis as wife mysteriously wipes all trace of him from social media

ARSENAL star Leandro Trossard’s marriage is in crisis after his wife wiped all trace of him from her social media.

Laura Hilven, 33, deleted wedding pictures and has not posted any images wearing her ring since December.

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Trossard’s marriage has been under strain while he has been playing a key role in Arsenal’s bid to win the Premier League and Champions League double.

The 31-year-old midfielder is due to line up for the Gunners tomorrow in a crunch match against West Ham as they close in on their first title for 22 years.

Fellow Belgian Laura has also removed pictures of herself with Trossard posing in Arsenal shirts at the club’s Emirates ­Stadium in North London.

The pair have been married since 2019 and would have been a couple for 13 years next month.

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A source said: “Laura used to have loads of pictures on her Instagram showing her and Leandro on their wedding day, on holidays and going out on date nights, but she has wiped them all.

“If someone looked at her profile now, they would have no clue that they had ever been together, let alone married.”

Blonde Laura previously used her Instagram to showcase their happy life — regularly posting loved-up snaps of them together to her 35,000 followers.

Her now-deleted posts include a snap from Leandro’s proposal in June 2018.

At the time a besotted Laura posted a love heart emoji and gushed online: “I can’t picture my life with anyone other than YOU!

“I SAID YES #hefinallypoppedthequestion #sohappytobeengagedtohim #soonwifey #marriedwiththemanofmydreams.”

On a pic from their wedding day, Laura had written: “I have been told many times, how beautiful it is, how deep it goes.

“But only since I know you I know that love really exists.”

A post from their first wedding anniversary in 2020 showing Laura in a white backless and off-the-shoulder gown, read: “One year down, forever to go!”

And a post showed the pair kissing on a beach in 2020 saw her write: “Myforeverhome.”

There was also a snap from 2022 of the pair holding each other on a beach, with the caption: “Happy 9 years. #iloveyou.”

Laura also removed a picture of the couple wearing Arsenal shirts on the pitch at the Emirates following the team’s final home game of the season last May.

The image was captioned: “Our hearts are RED. Thank you for all the support this season. #LOVEFROMUS.”

Other deleted posts showed the couple enjoying holidays in Ibiza and other sunkissed locations around the world.

Tennis fan Laura also erased any evidence of Trossard’s presence on a hospitality trip to the Wimbledon championships last year — despite him previously appearing in numerous images she posted from their day at the All England Club.

Laura has not posted a picture of herself wearing her wedding or engagement ring since December 5, when she put up a snap of her and three pals with the caption: “Christmas dinner with my ladies.”

In the most recent Instagram image that shows her left hand, posted on March 2, a gold ring can be seen on her middle finger, but her wedding set is missing.

Arsenal play West Ham tomorrow in a crucial Premier League game as they battle Man City for the title.

If Arsenal win their last three matches of the season they will be Premier League champions for the first time since 2004.

The team are also riding high in Europe after an unbeaten run to reach the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30.

Looking ahead to the final, Trossard said: “We will be ready for it. In one game, everything can happen.”

Leandro moved to England with Laura after winning the Belgian league title with Genk in 2019.

He joined Brighton and Hove Albion where he spent four years — scoring 25 goals in 116 games.

But his career got a huge boost in January 2023 when Arsenal signed him in a £27million deal.

He has played 121 times for the Gunners and scored 26 goals.

Leandro also made his debut for Belgium in 2020.

He played for his country in the 2022 World Cup and the Euro 2020 and 2024 tournaments, and is looking forward to the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Earlier this year Trossard sustained a hip injury which caused him to miss games, and on his return to action he appeared to be struggling for form.

But over the past few weeks he has again become a regular starter in the Arsenal team, including against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg last Tuesday.

Laura has been a regular spectator at Arsenal games since Trossard signed for the club.

She has shared pictures on Instagram of her watching in the stands along with Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson and Kai Havertz’s wife Sophia.

She is also pals with comedian Matt Lucas, who is an Arsenal fan.

He attended her 33rd birthday party in October.