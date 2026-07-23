AT&T Delivers Strong Second-Quarter Results

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported strong second-quarter results, driven by consistent execution of the Company’s investment-led strategy, demonstrating improved growth in consolidated service revenue and profitability. The Company continues to grow its base of high-value converged customers as it delivered a record quarter for combined fiber and fixed wireless net adds and its strongest consumer postpaid wireless account growth in more than three years.

“The accelerated growth we delivered this quarter shows our structural advantages to lead the next era of connectivity,” said John Stankey, AT&T Chairman and CEO. “We are accelerating the pace of our planned share repurchases this year to approximately $10 billion, reflecting our confidence in our market position. With an industry-leading position in fiber – the best connectivity technology available – we believe our network performance and operating scale can’t be matched.”

Second-Quarter Consolidated Results1

Revenues totaled $31.6 billion , up 2.3% from the year-ago quarter

totaled , up 2.3% from the year-ago quarter Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.66 , versus $0.62 in the year-ago quarter; adjusted EPS* was $0.65 , versus $0.54 in the year-ago quarter

from continuing operations was , versus $0.62 in the year-ago quarter; was , versus $0.54 in the year-ago quarter Operating income was $7.0 billion ; adjusted operating income* was $7.5 billion

was ; was Income from continuing operations was $5.0 billion , up 3.6% year over year; adjusted EBITDA* was $12.3 billion , up 5.2% year over year

from continuing operations was , up 3.6% year over year; was , up 5.2% year over year Cash from operating activities from continuing operations was $10.8 billion , versus $9.8 billion in the year-ago quarter

from continuing operations was , versus $9.8 billion in the year-ago quarter Capital expenditures related to continuing operations were $5.7 billion ; capital investment* was $6.1 billion

related to continuing operations were ; was Free cash flow* was $4.7 billion, versus $4.4 billion in the year-ago quarter

Second-Quarter Highlights

Added over 1 million Advanced Connectivity customers , driven by year-over-year increases in net adds across fiber, fixed wireless, and postpaid phone subscribers

, driven by year-over-year increases in net adds across fiber, fixed wireless, and postpaid phone subscribers Advanced Connectivity service revenue of $23.5 billion , up 5.1% year over year

, up 5.1% year over year Advanced Connectivity operating income of $7.3 billion , up 20.3% year over year with EBITDA* of $12.0 billion , up 8.0%

, up 20.3% year over year with , up 8.0% 42.5% of households with AT&T’s advanced home internet services also chose AT&T wireless 2

646,000 total consumer and business Advanced Connectivity internet net adds , including 367,000 fiber and 279,000 fixed wireless

, including 367,000 fiber and 279,000 fixed wireless 432,000 postpaid phone net adds with postpaid phone churn of 0.86%

0.86% Added more than 1 million total consumer and business locations reached with fiber for a total of 38.6 million; the Company remains on track to reach over 40 million total fiber locations by the end of 2026 and more than 60 million by the end of 2030 3

Returned $4.1 billion to shareholders , including approximately $2.2 billion in common share repurchases under the 2024 authorization

Outlook and Capital Allocation Plan

AT&T maintains its outlook for improved growth in adjusted EBITDA* and adjusted EPS* and higher free cash flow* through 2028, its plans to return $45 billion+ to shareholders during 2026-2028 through dividends and share repurchases, and an expectation that its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio* will return to a level consistent with its target in the 2.5x range within approximately three years following the closing of its transaction with EchoStar.

The Company’s long-term outlook for 2026-2028 includes4:

Service revenue growth in the low-single-digit range annually Advanced Connectivity service revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range annually, including expected growth of 5%+ in 2026 Legacy service revenue decline of 20%+ in 2026 and be immaterial by the end of 2029

growth in the low-single-digit range annually Adjusted EBITDA* growth in the 3% to 4% range in 2026, improving to 5% or better in 2028 Advanced Connectivity EBITDA* growth in the mid-to-high-single-digit range annually, including expected growth of 6%+ in 2026 Legacy EBITDA* expected to turn negative after 2027, until AT&T has substantially eliminated direct costs associated with operating its copper-based network 5

growth in the 3% to 4% range in 2026, improving to 5% or better in 2028 Adjusted EPS* of $2.25 to $2.35 in 2026 with a double-digit 3-year CAGR through 2028

of $2.25 to $2.35 in 2026 with a double-digit 3-year CAGR through 2028 Capital investment* in the $23 billion to $24 billion range annually during 2026-2028

in the $23 billion to $24 billion range annually during 2026-2028 Free cash flow* of $18 billion+ in 2026, $19 billion+ in 2027, and $21 billion+ in 2028

of $18 billion+ in 2026, $19 billion+ in 2027, and $21 billion+ in 2028 Strong capital returns, including plans to maintain its current annualized common stock dividend of $1.11 per share and approximately $24 billion of share repurchases, including approximately $10 billion during 2026

Note: AT&T’s second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. The webcast and related materials, including financial highlights, will be available at investors.att.com.

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter totaled $31.6 billion, versus $30.8 billion in the year-ago quarter, up 2.3%. This was largely due to growth in Advanced Connectivity fiber and wireless revenues, with fiber revenues including the impact of our first-quarter acquisition of Lumen’s mass markets fiber business. Revenues in Mexico were also higher due to favorable foreign exchange impacts. Offsetting these increases were lower Legacy revenues from lower demand for services as the Company continues to decommission its copper-based network.

for the second quarter totaled $31.6 billion, versus $30.8 billion in the year-ago quarter, up 2.3%. This was largely due to growth in Advanced Connectivity fiber and wireless revenues, with fiber revenues including the impact of our first-quarter acquisition of Lumen’s mass markets fiber business. Revenues in Mexico were also higher due to favorable foreign exchange impacts. Offsetting these increases were lower Legacy revenues from lower demand for services as the Company continues to decommission its copper-based network. Operating expenses were $24.5 billion, versus $24.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses increased due to an asset abandonment charge associated with the reprioritization of the Company’s spectrum strategy, higher advertising expense, incremental customer costs related to the acquired mass markets fiber business, and higher bad debt expenses driven by subscriber growth. These increases were largely offset by lower depreciation expense from fully depreciated legacy assets, partially offset by ongoing capital spending for strategic initiatives. Also offsetting the increase were cost reductions from transformation initiatives, lower content licensing fees, and gains on tower transactions.

were $24.5 billion, versus $24.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses increased due to an asset abandonment charge associated with the reprioritization of the Company’s spectrum strategy, higher advertising expense, incremental customer costs related to the acquired mass markets fiber business, and higher bad debt expenses driven by subscriber growth. These increases were largely offset by lower depreciation expense from fully depreciated legacy assets, partially offset by ongoing capital spending for strategic initiatives. Also offsetting the increase were cost reductions from transformation initiatives, lower content licensing fees, and gains on tower transactions. Operating income was $7.0 billion, versus $6.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. When adjusting for certain items, adjusted operating income* was $7.5 billion, versus $6.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

was $7.0 billion, versus $6.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. When adjusting for certain items, adjusted operating income* was $7.5 billion, versus $6.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. Income from continuing operations was $5.0 billion, versus $4.9 billion in the year-ago quarter, which included equity in net income of DIRECTV.

was $5.0 billion, versus $4.9 billion in the year-ago quarter, which included equity in net income of DIRECTV. Income from continuing operations attributable to common stock was $4.6 billion, versus $4.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per diluted common share from continuing operations was $0.66, versus $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $(0.01), which includes a benefit from tax items that were primarily offset by an asset abandonment charge, and transaction, legal, and other items, adjusted earnings per diluted common share* was $0.65, versus $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

was $4.6 billion, versus $4.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per diluted common share from continuing operations was $0.66, versus $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $(0.01), which includes a benefit from tax items that were primarily offset by an asset abandonment charge, and transaction, legal, and other items, adjusted earnings per diluted common share* was $0.65, versus $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA * was $12.3 billion, versus $11.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.

* was $12.3 billion, versus $11.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. Cash from operating activities from continuing operations was $10.8 billion versus $9.8 billion in the year-ago quarter, which benefitted from $0.3 billion of cash received from DIRECTV, net of related tax payments. The increase reflects lower cash tax payments and timing of working capital payments, which were partially offset by a voluntary pension plan contribution of $100 million.

from continuing operations was $10.8 billion versus $9.8 billion in the year-ago quarter, which benefitted from $0.3 billion of cash received from DIRECTV, net of related tax payments. The increase reflects lower cash tax payments and timing of working capital payments, which were partially offset by a voluntary pension plan contribution of $100 million. Capital expenditures related to continuing operations were $5.7 billion, compared to $4.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. Capital investment * totaled $6.1 billion, versus $5.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Cash payments for vendor financing totaled $0.4 billion, versus $0.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

related to continuing operations were $5.7 billion, compared to $4.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. * totaled $6.1 billion, versus $5.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Cash payments for vendor financing totaled $0.4 billion, versus $0.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow* was $4.7 billion, versus $4.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

was $4.7 billion, versus $4.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Total debt was $144.0 billion at the end of the second quarter, and net debt* was $126.4 billion.

Segment Results6

Advanced Connectivity service revenues grew 5.1% year over year, driving growth in operating income of 20.3% and EBITDA* of 8.0%. Internet net adds were 646,000 — comprised of 367,000 fiber and 279,000 fixed wireless — and postpaid phone net adds were 432,000.