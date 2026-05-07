Austin Rivers fires back at Draymond after brutal comments – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Let the back and forth begin.

Following Draymond Green’s comments on Austin Rivers’ opinion about his controversial take on coach Steve Kerr, the former NBA guard shared a lengthy response, firing back at the Warriors star.

“Come on, Draymond, this is ridiculous,” Rivers said Tuesday in an Instagram post. “But you know what, I’m going to address it because you crossed the line and you are mad disrespectful for whatever reason. You’ve been around too long. We both were drafted in the same class.

“The fact that you don’t have the wherewithal to do your due diligence and actually understand I was being highly complementary of you on ‘The Dan Patrick Show,’ but it’s you, and I shouldn’t be surprised. You always act irrationally, emotionally [and immaturely], and your anger always puts you in hot water.”

Rivers’ statement is a direct response to Green calling out the 11-year NBA veteran for revealing his bewilderment toward the former Defensive Player of the Year’s comments that Kerr might have “hindered” the trajectory of his career.

“I just find it interesting that a guy who was the 10th pick in my draft, I was 35, who’s on his second act, I’m still on act one, would say such things,” Green said Monday on “The Draymond Green Show.”

“He goes, ‘Draymond’s never been a scorer.’ Well, Austin, you and I averaged the same amount of points in high school when you were a scorer. … And I say high school because that’s when you were at your best.”

Green also pointed out that Rivers might have lucked out with his 2015 and 2016 contracts with the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that was coached by his father, Doc Rivers, for receiving a larger contract than his actual player value.

“The guy received the biggest bailout in U.S. history prior to President Trump bailing out the airlines when they needed it,” Green added. “Austin Rivers received the biggest bailout in NBA history, excuse me, in world history, in U.S. history. Received the biggest bailout in U.S. history when his dad gave him $42 million.”

Rivers then responded by listing the plethora of Hall of Fame individuals that have surrounded Green throughout his illustrious NBA career, including Kerr, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

“The irony of you saying I’m part of the biggest bailout in NBA history,” Rivers stated. “Draymond, you are the luckiest basketball player I think I’ve ever seen, especially in modern-day history… You’re talking about Steve Kerr hindering your career. Bro, Steve Kerr made your career.”

This verbal exchange between Green and Rivers now has taken another level, so only time will tell if the back-and-forth conflict continues.

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