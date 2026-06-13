Australia dominate South Africa in Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup – live | Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

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This final wicket goes to Wareham who finishes with three for 13 to go along with a score of 32, a catch and a run-out.

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South Africa fail to bat out their overs, falling in the 17th.

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So soft! My word, South Africa have just folded here. They’ve lost five wickets in 18 balls for just 10 runs. Are they not bothered by their overall net-run-rate at all? This is a spooned slog straight to KIng – who fumbled but held on – to hand Wareham another wicket.

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Another one goes! They’re falling like flies. A quicker, flatter, skiddier one from Gardner off a good length has Ismail trapped on her crease, shifting back and trying to work it off her pads. The finger goes up and she reviews, but umpire’s call on impact means she has to make her way off the ground.

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Two in the over for King! Phew, their net-run-rate is going to take a battering here. Jafta tries to take on the fielder down at long-on but she was never going to clear her. This is catching practice for Sutherland who pouches it without fuss.

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Oh, how soft is that! Just a regulation leg-spinner that the 20-year-old Reyneke tried to steer into the on-side. She turned her bat too early and a thick leading edge popped up back towards King who completed the simple catch. South Africa are going down in a heap.

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Skipper gets skipper! Wolvaardt’s tortured innings comes to an end and with it, South Africa’s bets hope of chasing this down. The ball before showed a glimpse of what she’s capable of as she skipped down the track and unfurled a wonderful six over long-off. Was that her return to some sort of touch? Not quite. The next delivery was well timed but didn’t have the elevation. A diving Wareham at extra cover held on well.

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Kapp is short at the non-striker’s end! Wolvaardt drilled a slog off Gardner towards cow corner and both batters though that was a boundary. But it got held up in the breeze so they set off for a second run having taking the first at a jog. The throw was perfect and the diving Kapp couldn’t make her ground.

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Gardner of Australia takes the bails off to run out Marizanne Kapp of South Africa.”,”caption”:”Ashleigh Gardner of Australia takes the bails off to run out Marizanne Kapp of South Africa.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1781367023000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”12.10 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1781367896000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.24 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1781367095000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.11 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.11″,”title”:”WICKET! Kapp run-out Wareham 12 (South Africa 82-4)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 13 Jun 2026 12.52 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 13 Jun 2026 08.30 EDT”},{“id”:”6a2d7cba8f08b3c2b5d2e741″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Against the run of play, Australia strike again! Just as the South Africans were building, Wareham, with her wrist spin, gets on to skid on and beats the innocuous stroke of de Klerk. It was a half prod off the back foot, not really a shot at all, and it hits the top of off. South Africa’s chase is falling apart in the face of miserly Australian spin.

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7th over: South Africa 48-3 (Wolvaardt 13)

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Beauty! The ball before was over pitched and Dercksen lofted a lovely drive down the ground for a one bounce four. Garth dragged her length back and got it to skid on. Dercksen didn’t see it coming and had her off stump pegged back via her thigh pad. Australia are on fire!

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The captain strikes in her first over! Back of a length, skidding off the surface, Luus tries to pull it behind square. She’s too late on it and probably should have tried to hit that straigher. She misses, and just like the Aussies, South Africa are one down in the first over.

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1st over: South Africa 2-1 (Wolvaardt 1)

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Sophie Molineux appeals successfully for the wicket of South Africa’s Sune Luus.”,”caption”:”Australia’s Sophie Molineux appeals successfully for the wicket of South Africa’s Sune Luus.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Nigel French/PA”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1781364274000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”11.24 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1781364611000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”11.30 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1781364381000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”11.26 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”11.26″,”title”:”WICKET! 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If South Africa win this they’ll need to set a new record for a chase in a T20 World Cup.

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Such an odd innings. I always felt like Australia were behind the eight ball and yet they’ve gone and posted something pretty hefty.

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Despite the regular loss of wickets, Litchfield’s 24-ball 50 and cameos from Perry (36 off 26), Wareham (32 off 22) and Sutherland (21 off 14) kept things ticking.

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This final over from De Klerk – who signs off with 2-35 – bagged a wicket but also cost 10 runs, including a well-placed boundary from Carey through a small gap past midwicket.

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Is it enough? We’ll find out after a break.

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She should have held on down at wide long-on, but more crucially she is off the field straight away.

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The opening batter requires some medical attention to a finger. How will that impact the chase?

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That is plumb! King reviews though I don’t know why. Unless she thought she hit it? It’s struck her on the back foot, right in front of the stumps. A full ball from De Klerk beats her swishing bat across the line and that is as out as out can be.

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Khaka wins the battle! After getting walloped for a mighty six down the ground by Sutherland, Khaka holds her nerve. This final ball of the 18th is a little wider and a little fuller which means Sutherland has to reach it and can’t get under it. She makes great contact, but can’t clear De Klerk at mid-off. That’s a sharp catch even though it was straight at her.

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18th over: Australia 155-7 (Carey 5)

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Played on! Perry might be the greatest cricketer of all time (IMO) but she was made to look ordinary there. A very, very slow ball from Mlaba is flighted up around a fifth stump line. Perry goes searching for it and loses her shape as she takes an ugly swiper away from her body. All she can do is find an under edge and drag it back onto her stumps. Great bowling from the South African spinner.

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Ellyse Perry is bowled by South Africa’s Nonkululeko Mlaba.”,”caption”:”Australia’s Ellyse Perry is bowled by South Africa’s Nonkululeko Mlaba.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Nigel French/PA”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1781361875000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”10.44 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1781362818000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”11.00 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1781361971000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”10.46 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”10.46″,”title”:”WICKET! Perry b Mlaba 36 (Australia 133-6)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 13 Jun 2026 12.52 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 13 Jun 2026 08.30 EDT”},{“id”:”6a2d695d8f0881a067714e4e”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

That’s a stunner from the skipper! South Africa really needed that. Wareham smoked this drive into the covers and it was past Wolvaardt when she stuck out both hands and managed to cling on. That’s her third catch of the innings and her best by a distance. Wareham was just started to climb through the gears having struck two consecutive fours. But she has to go for a handy knock off 22 balls.

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Wareham of Australia.”,”caption”:”Georgia Wareham of Australia. “,”credit”:”Photograph: Manjit Narotra/ProSports/Shutterstock”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1781360989000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”10.29 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1781362028000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”10.47 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1781361111000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”10.31 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”10.31″,”title”:”WICKET! 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Halfway through the 11th over, Perry is shelled in by Tryon at deep backward square!

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Will that be costly? It held up in the breeze and forced Tryon to dive. But she got enough on that and should have held on.

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Another catch for the skipper! Gardner, facing just her third ball, looks to take on Mlaba’s off-spin. She dances down the track and looks to lift a drive over Wolvaardt at cover. No dice. It’s straight to the fielder and another one bites the dust. Australia are in a spot of bother now.

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Straight after reaching her half century she has to go! It was a wonderful knock off just 24 balls but that was a tame end. A skewed cover drive that looped towards the South African captain. She’ll be annoyed with that I reckon.

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Ismail is back! She gets a wicket in her return game and she deserves it for her pace and aggression. After Litchfield bagged two boundaries – one with a mighty pull and the other a top edge – Mooney is back on strike and fishing at a wide one. Her feet were stuck on the crease so she chased away from her body, getting a healthy edge that Jafta snaffles. Ismail roars in celebration.

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South Africa strike in the first over! It’s a little soft from the Aussie opener. A shortish ball was tamely spooned off the back foot towards a diving Reyneke at midwicket who held on as she tumbled to the ground. That wasn’t short enough to play the pull shot and Voll wasn’t able to time it at all.

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Africa’s Kayla Reyneke (third left) celebrates after taking the catch of Australia’s Georgia Voll.”,”caption”:”South Africa’s Kayla Reyneke (third left) celebrates after taking the catch of Australia’s Georgia Voll.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Nigel French/PA”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1781357544000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”09.32 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1781358358000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”09.45 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1781357730000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”09.35 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”09.35″,”title”:”WICKET! Voll c Reyneke v Kapp 0 (Australia 1-1)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 13 Jun 2026 12.52 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 13 Jun 2026 08.30 EDT”},{“id”:”6a2d552e8f08b3c2b5d2e62a”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Four spinners for Australia!

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[Insert Peep Show reference here.]

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Laure Wolvaardt doesn’t mind having a bowl first. One final tournament you’d think for Shabnim Ismail who is back in the side after more than 1,200 days and will tear in with the new ball.

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Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, PhoebeLitchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Alana King.

South Africa: Laure Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Annerie Derksen, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

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“Will be good to get out there and put a score on,” says Sophie Molineux as the coin flip goes her way.

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She reckons the deck will slow up as the match develops.

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Molineux of Australia and Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa take part in the coin toss.”,”caption”:”Sophie Molineux of Australia and Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa take part in the coin toss.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC/Getty Images”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1781355735000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”09.02 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1781357182000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”09.26 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1781355820000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”09.03 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”09.03″,”title”:”Toss: Australia win, bat first”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 13 Jun 2026 12.52 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 13 Jun 2026 08.30 EDT”},{“id”:”6a2c420b8f0880a900035838″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Talk about jumping in the deep end.

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Australia, the most dominant nation in this competition with six triumphs from nine editions, and South Africa, beaten finalists in 2024 and 2023, get their tournaments underway in this clash of titans.

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Most bookies and bots have the Aussies as favourites, but Sophie Molineux will know not to take the Proteas lightly.

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Two years ago, Anneke Bosch’s unbeaten 74 from 48 balls led South Africa to a stunning eight-wicket win in the semis in Dubai.

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Australia were once unbeaten against South Africa in this format across eight consecutive matches. But it’s the Saffas who have recent history on their side with two victories from their last three encounters.

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The Proteas have qualified for the last two finals – they lost to Australia by 19 runs in home soil and then choked in a 32-run defeat to New Zealand. An ageing team will feel this might be their last shot. The Aussies, meanwhile, are out to win back what they’ll feel is theirs by right.

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I’m excited for this one! Hope you are too. Ping me a mail with your thoughts.

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Things get underway at 2:30pm BST/11:30pm AEDT.

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Teams and other bits to come,.

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Key events