‘Bachelor’ Alum Demi Burnett Slams Colton Underwood Amid His Appearance on ‘The Traitors’

Bachelor Nation’s Demi Burnett is speaking out amid Colton Underwood‘s latest reality television stint on season 4 of The Traitors.

In a TikTok posted on Monday, Jan. 12, Burnett shared why she believes Underwood should not be apart of the Peacock show. Burnett was a contestant on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor which aired in 2019.

“Colton Underwood should not be on The Traitors and here’s why,” she began. “Colton’s getting the Pilot Pete, Dylan Efron edit and it’s sick, okay. It’s absolutely sick.”

In the comment section, Burnett clarified that a “Pilot Pete/Dylan Efron edit” meant a “good guy edit.” The former reality star then explained she felt this depiction was inaccurate as Underwood was previously accused of stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

Randolph and Underwood first met while filming Underwood’s Bachelor season in 2018, ultimately announcing their breakup in May 2020. In September of that year, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood, alleging he put a tracking device on her vehicle, loitered outside her family’s home, and sent her threatening text messages — including ones where he allegedly pretended to be an anonymous stalker.

Randolph dropped her restraining order in November 2020 after she and Underwood were able to reach a private agreement.

In her video, Burnett shared screenshots of news articles that reported on Underwood’s alleged behavior, calling his actions “f–king sick” and said that it “blows [her] mind” that he is allowed to star in reality television shows.

“So everyone who’s saying, ‘He made a mistake,’ like, what? That is not a mistake. He thought about this, and he still decided to go through with it multiple times,” she said. “He thought about all of this. He premeditated all of this. This is all really, really, scary types of thinking patterns, people.”

Burnett then addressed Underwood publicly coming out as gay in April 2021, claiming that he came out at that particular moment to distract from the situation with his ex.

“He says, ‘I’m gay,’ and everybody, they are so shocked by that, that they forget about all of that psychotic behavior that I just listed,” Burnett continued. “And the craziest part is that was all part of his plan. He did this on purpose. He came out right at this time on purpose. So people would not pay attention to what we had all just discovered, which is that he is a stalker. He is dangerous to women.”

Underwood came out in a televised interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. During the interview, he offered a public apology to Randolph for “how things ended” between them.

“I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up,” he said at the time. “I made a lot of bad choices.”

He noted that while he identified as a gay man, he had been in love with Randolph, saying, “And that only made it harder and more confusing for me.”

“If I’m being very honest, I loved everything about her,” Underwood continued. “And it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were going through that relationship with her, because I obviously had an internal fight going on.”

“I would just say I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused,” he added. “I wish it wouldn’t have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

Burnett then listed the professional opportunities Underwood has received in the past five years, including his Netflix series Coming Out Colton and appearances on shows like The Masked Singer, Are You My First, Beyond the Edge, and now The Traitors.

“I haven’t seen my friend Cassie on any shows at all since then. Why have I seen her abuser on, like, five, and I haven’t seen her on any? Like, that makes no sense to me,” Burnett said. “Like, that makes me sick. It keeps me up at night. Don’t let the Dylan Efron edit fool you people, okay? This man is sick. Sick. And he should not be getting all of these awesome opportunities. Absolutely not. You do not reward behavior like that.”

Randolph recently married married musician Brighton Reinhardt on Dec. 5, 2025. Underwood, on the other hand, married Jordan. C. Brown in May 2023 and the couple welcomed sonBishop in September 2024.

