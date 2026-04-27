BAN vs NZ 2026, BAN vs NZ 1st T20I Match Preview

Big picture – Bangladesh back in T20Is after 146 days
The first T20I in Chattogram on Monday will have an interesting mix of unknowns.
Bangladesh played 30 T20Is from May to December last year as build-up to the marquee tournament. They beat Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the five bilateral series they won in that period. They got into a six-hitting habit for the first time in their history, while the pace attack was firing on all cylinders. All of this added up to nothing when Bangladesh’s interim government stopped the team from playing in the World Cup in India (and Sri Lanka).
Parvez Hossain is returning from an injury, while Towhid Hridoy had question marks around his approach in the third ODI, which Bangladesh won to take the series. Shamim Hossain last played competitive cricket two months ago, so he could be rusty.
Form guide
Bangladesh WWLLL (last five matches, most recent first)
New Zealand LLWWL
In the spotlight – Litton Das and Dean Foxcroft
Litton Das‘ 76 in the third ODI on Thursday was his first in the format in two-and-a-half years. He had led Bangladesh’s build-up for the T20 World Cup and will now have to do it again with an eye on 2028, but the good batting form will come in handy for a side that needs every quick run it can get.
Dean Foxcroft struck seven sixes in his 75 in the third ODI. Although New Zealand were nowhere near winning that game, Foxcroft’s big-hitting has cemented his place in the XI for the first T20I. His familiarity with the Chattogram conditions should be handy for any role he gets in the middle order, which is where he is likely to play even though he has also opened in the Super Smash in the past season.
Team news
Bangladesh are likely to opt for their more experienced seamers in Tanzim, Shoriful and Saifuddin ahead of rookies like Mondol and Saqlain in the first T20I.
Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Litton Das (capt, wk), 4 Parvez Hossain, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Tanzim Hasan, 11 Shoriful Islam
There is no saying what XI New Zealand come up with, but you would expect the more experienced players to get a go first up.
New Zealand (probable): 1 Tom Latham (capt, wk), 2 Katene Clarke, 3 Dane Cleaver, 4 Nick Kelly, 5 Bevon Jacobs, 6 Dean Foxcroft, 7 Josh Clarkson, 8 Nathan Smith, 9 Jayden Lennox, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Ben Lister/Matt Fisher
Pitch and conditions: Bat first, bat big
The average score batting first in day T20Is in Chattogram is 163. Since the start of 2025, three matches each have been won by the sides batting first and second at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, while in the five day T20Is played there over the years, the team batting first has won three times. Chattogram usually has a flat pitch, and there is almost no chance of rain.
Stats and trivia
- Bangladesh have won four out of five day games in Chattogram.
- The previous bilateral T20I series between the two sides, in 2023, was drawn.
- New Zealand last played at the Chattogram venue 12 years ago, but they have never played against Bangladesh here.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo’s Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84