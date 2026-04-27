BAN vs NZ 2026, BAN vs NZ 1st T20I Match Preview

Big picture – Bangladesh back in T20Is after 146 days

The first T20I in Chattogram on Monday will have an interesting mix of unknowns.

Bangladesh played 30 T20Is from May to December last year as build-up to the marquee tournament. They beat Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the five bilateral series they won in that period. They got into a six-hitting habit for the first time in their history, while the pace attack was firing on all cylinders. All of this added up to nothing when Bangladesh’s interim government stopped the team from playing in the World Cup in India (and Sri Lanka).

Litton Das and his men will have to start the process all over again now as every two-year cycle is a build-up to the next T20 World Cup.

Litton gets into the T20I series with a rare half-century under belt, while Tanzid Hasan has also looked in decent form. Saif Hassan, who is likely to bat in the top three, also got a half-century in the ODI series. But the rest of the batters have their work cut out.

Parvez Hossain is returning from an injury, while Towhid Hridoy had question marks around his approach in the third ODI, which Bangladesh won to take the series. Shamim Hossain last played competitive cricket two months ago, so he could be rusty.

Bangladesh also have a new-look pace attack with Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin and Tanzim Hasan leading the pack, with newcomers Ripon Mondol and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain in the squad. Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain have to step up in the spin department.

New Zealand, meanwhile, lost their T20I series against South Africa last month. They missed a few of their first-choice players in that home series too, but for this Bangladesh tour, they hardly have any first-choice players, with most of them playing in either the IPL or the PSL. In fact, they have just Ish Sodhi from their T20 World Cup squad.

Shoriful Islam is likely to lead the Bangladesh pace attack•AFP/Getty Images

They are missing seven of their regulars, including captain Mitchell Santner. They have only Tom Latham among the more experienced batters, while the rest have little experience.

Still, players like Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly and Nathan Smith did do well in the ODI series, which should be beneficial in the T20Is in Chattogram. How Latham and coach Rob Walters shape this batting line-up will be worth looking out for. Foxcroft will be expecting to bring his ODI form into the T20I side, while Katene Clarke comes with a Finn Allen-like reputation after a successful Super Smash season.

Form guide

Bangladesh WWLLL (last five matches, most recent first)

New Zealand LLWWL

In the spotlight – Litton Das and Dean Foxcroft

Litton Das‘ 76 in the third ODI on Thursday was his first in the format in two-and-a-half years. He had led Bangladesh’s build-up for the T20 World Cup and will now have to do it again with an eye on 2028, but the good batting form will come in handy for a side that needs every quick run it can get.

Dean Foxcroft struck seven sixes in his 75 in the third ODI. Although New Zealand were nowhere near winning that game, Foxcroft’s big-hitting has cemented his place in the XI for the first T20I. His familiarity with the Chattogram conditions should be handy for any role he gets in the middle order, which is where he is likely to play even though he has also opened in the Super Smash in the past season.

Dean Foxcroft was New Zealand’s best batter in the ODIs•AFP/Getty Images

Team news

Bangladesh are likely to opt for their more experienced seamers in Tanzim, Shoriful and Saifuddin ahead of rookies like Mondol and Saqlain in the first T20I.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Litton Das (capt, wk), 4 Parvez Hossain, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Tanzim Hasan, 11 Shoriful Islam

There is no saying what XI New Zealand come up with, but you would expect the more experienced players to get a go first up.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Tom Latham (capt, wk), 2 Katene Clarke, 3 Dane Cleaver, 4 Nick Kelly, 5 Bevon Jacobs, 6 Dean Foxcroft, 7 Josh Clarkson, 8 Nathan Smith, 9 Jayden Lennox, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Ben Lister/Matt Fisher

Pitch and conditions: Bat first, bat big

The average score batting first in day T20Is in Chattogram is 163. Since the start of 2025, three matches each have been won by the sides batting first and second at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, while in the five day T20Is played there over the years, the team batting first has won three times. Chattogram usually has a flat pitch, and there is almost no chance of rain.

Stats and trivia