Barron Trump turns heads with hair transformation in first public appearance in months

Barron Trump showed off a brand-new look on Sunday, June 14, when he supported his dad, President Donald Trump, at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, which fell on his 80th birthday.

The 20-year-old debuted a hair transformation during his first public appearance in months, showing off longer locks than his typical slicked-back, polished style.

Barron was photographed on the South Lawn of the White House sporting a much softer look, with his hair falling in tousled waves against his forehead instead of being pushed back.

He also rocked stubble instead of his usually clean-shaven face and wore a dark blue suit with a white button-down shirt open at the collar and no tie.

Sunday’s event was Barron’s first public appearance since his dad’s State of the Union address back in February.

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His sister-in-law, Lara Trump, revealed in April that Barron prefers to stay out of the limelight since becoming aware of the growing “interest” in him.

Barron Trump sported tousled waves against his forehead (Zuffa LLC)

Lara, who is married to Barron’s half-brother Eric Trump, shared an insight into her brother-in-law while answering questions from listeners on her The Right View with Lara Trump podcast.

When one listener asked, “What is Barron Trump like? Does he like that the entire internet is obsessed with him?” Lara hinted that Barron would much prefer to stay in the background.

“I feel like he’s the sleeper,” she said. “You want to hear more about Barron ’cause you see less of him. And I think that’s kind of cool.”

Barron’s relaxed new look also saw him sporting stubble (Getty Images)

While she isn’t sure if Barron knows that the internet is “obsessed” with him, she revealed that he “knows that there’s a lot of interest,” which is “why he likes to lay low.”

“That’s why he likes to play it cool. That’s why you don’t see him all the time,” she explained. “It’s crazy because I’ve seen Barron grow up, which means I’m 160 years old. … But he’s turned out to be a really great kid.”

Lara also revealed that Barron, who is studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business’s Washington, D.C. campus, is “excited” to finish college.

Barron’s hair is typically worn in a slick, pushed-back style (Getty Images)

“I think he’s got two years left of college, but he’s excited to finish college and get out and work, which I love,” she said.

And just because Barron prefers to stay in the shadows, it doesn’t mean he isn’t fully aware of “what’s going on out there” in the world.

Barron will soon enter his junior year of college (ABC)

“In fact, we had a huge discussion at dinner on Sunday night at the White House about whether a certain image, I won’t tell you what it is, was AI or real,” she said. “And Barron and I were the only two that said, ‘That’s AI. You guys are all wrong. It’s AI.’ We were right. Proved it that night.”

Barron returned to Washington, D.C. for his sophomore year in 2025 after spending his freshman year living in Trump Tower in Midtown, NYC, where he was raised for the first decade of his life before moving to the White House.