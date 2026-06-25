Bitcoin and ethereum prices today, Thursday, June 25, 2026: Bitcoin hits its lowest levels in years

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) opened at $60,983.43 on Thursday, June 25, 2026, down 2.7% from Wednesday’s opening price. The value of bitcoin rose this morning to $61,244.29 by 8:50 a.m. ET.

Ethereum (ETH-USD) opened at $1,619.51, down 2.8% from yesterday’s opening price. The price of ethereum edged higher this morning as well, moving to $1,636.26 by 8:50 a.m. ET.

The prices of bitcoin and ethereum are moving back upward this morning following a dip to their lowest levels in years. ETF outflows, a potential delay in the CLARITY Act, and money moving out of crypto and into other investments, particularly AI stocks, have all led to an extended bear market for the most popular cryptocurrencies.

There is a bright spot, however:

“People say this was the worst bull market and the best bear market,” said Sam Callahan of CNBC. “What that’s really saying is that bitcoin’s not as volatile as it was in previous bear markets because of the investor base: it’s larger, it’s more liquid, it’s not so much a smaller retail-held asset.”

Read more: Bitcoin Hits Lowest Level Since Oct. 2024 as Bear Market Grinds Into 8th Month

Current price of bitcoin

Bitcoin

The price of bitcoin this morning was 2.7% lower than yesterday’s open. Here’s a look at how the opening bitcoin price has changed versus last week, month, and year:

One week ago: -5.3%

One month ago: -20.8%

One year ago: -42.5%

The all-time high for bitcoin was $126,198.07 on Oct. 6, 2025. The all-time low value for bitcoin was $0.04865 on July 14, 2010.

Ethereum

The price of ethereum this morning was 2.8% lower compared to Wednesday’s open. Here’s a look at how the opening ethereum price has changed versus last week, month, and year:

One week ago: -7.3%

One month ago: -22.8%

One year ago: -33.9%

The all-time high for ethereum was $4,953.73 on Aug. 24, 2025. The all-time low value for ethereum was $0.4209 on Oct. 21, 2015.

Bitcoin, ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies are rapidly evolving. Follow the latest developments from Yahoo Finance and others here.

What is a crypto credit card?

A bitcoin or crypto credit card generally works just like any other credit card. When you apply and get approved, you’ll be assigned a credit limit, and you can use your card to make purchases. If you don’t pay your total balance by your card’s monthly due date, you’ll start to accrue interest at your assigned APR.

The difference is the types of rewards you’ll earn. Instead of earning airline miles, rewards points, or cash back on your spending, you’ll earn crypto. The percentage back you earn on each purchase — such as 3% back on gas or 2% back at restaurants — is converted from U.S. dollars to bitcoin or another cryptocurrency at the current market value. You can then access your rewards through your connected crypto account.

For example, say you make a $500 purchase that earns 3% bitcoin rewards. You’ll earn $15 in U.S. dollars on that purchase. With a bitcoin credit card, your $15 may be converted at the current bitcoin value (about 0.00014 bitcoin in October 2025) and deposited in your crypto account.

The biggest benefit of crypto rewards is the potential for growth over time. Let’s say you had a total bitcoin rewards balance worth $100 USD at the end of 2024. By early October 2025, the value of those same rewards would have increased to about $114 — even if you didn’t earn any additional rewards over that time.

Learn more: Do you need a bitcoin credit card? What you can gain (and lose) by earning bitcoin rewards on spending

Bitcoin and ethereum price charts

Whether you’re brand new to tracking the value of bitcoin and ethereum or a more seasoned crypto investor, Yahoo Finance’s price-of-bitcoin chart and price-of-ethereum chart below show a visual history of how the currency’s value continues to move and evolve.

More on crypto from the Yahoo Finance team: