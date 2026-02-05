Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks – Feb. 4

Data Skrive

At Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 4, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks — led by Zachary Werenski and Connor Bedard, respectively — will go head-to-head at 7 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know about the Blue Jackets-Blackhawks game, from the puck lined, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert picks, as well as TV channel and streaming information.

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Game Information and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Betting Information Favorite Puck Line Favorite Puck Line Odds Underdog Puck Line Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Blue Jackets -1.5 170 -205 5.5 -120 100 -155 +130

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Prediction

ATS Pick: Blackhawks (+ 1.5)

O/U Pick: Over (5.5)

Score Prediction: Blue Jackets 4 – Blackhawks 3

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Betting Insights

Columbus’ games this season have gone over this matchup’s total of 5.5 goals 33 times.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 28 of 56 games this season.

The teams combine to score 5.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this game’s total.

Opponents of these two teams average 6.3 goals per game combined, 0.8 more than this game’souting’s over/under.

The Blackhawks are 26th in the league in goals scored, compared to the 18th-ranked Blue Jackets.

This match features the league’s 20th-ranked (Blackhawks) and 20th-ranked (Blue Jackets) teams in terms of defense.

Blue Jackets Stats

The Blue Jackets rank 18th in the league with 170 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Columbus has allowed 176 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-6) ranks 18th in the league.

The 27 power-play goals Columbus has scored this season (on 136 chances) rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets are 18th in the league with a 19.85% power-play conversion rate.

The three shorthanded goals Columbus has scored this season rank 20th among all NHL squads.

Blue Jackets Leaders

Blackhawks Stats

The Blackhawks have 151 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.

Chicago’s total of 176 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 20th in the league.

With a goal differential of -25, they are 26th in the league.

Chicago has 31 power-play goals (on 159 chances), 19th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have the NHL’s 19th-ranked power-play percentage (19.50).

Chicago has scored four shorthanded goals (15th in NHL).

Blackhawks Leaders

