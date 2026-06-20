Bond set at $1.14 Million for Orange County probation officer accused of leaking arrest warrants to fentanyl ring

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former juvenile probation officer faces more than 560 years in prison after investigators say she used a government database to spy on an active fentanyl trafficking investigation — then leaked secret arrest warrants to the drug group her own father was tied to. In a court appearance on Friday afternoon, her bond was set at $1.14 Million dollars. That’s $10,000 for each count.

Crystal Gaynell Ann Lawson, 32, is charged with 113 felony counts of computer crimes — unauthorized access and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to a newly obtained arrest warrant affidavit filed in Orange County’s Ninth Judicial Circuit. Each unauthorized access count carries up to five years in prison.

How it started: A fentanyl ring and leaked warrants

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the case began in 2025, when a DEA task force officer opened an investigation — under DEA Case No. GB-25-0103 — into a drug trafficking organization led by Omyry Hickson that was moving fentanyl and laundering money in Orange County.

A judge signed secret arrest warrants for five suspects — Hickson, Josalyn Harris, Carlos Reed, Linell Lowe, and Amial White — on April 3, 2026. Investigators held off entering the warrants into public databases to coordinate a simultaneous roundup and seize assets and evidence.

Then things went wrong. On April 26, 2026, the task force officer received a text containing a color-scanned image of Hickson’s arrest warrant affidavit. The document was not public. By April 30, scanned copies of warrants for two more suspects — including one still on the run — were transmitted through the same channel.

Investigators say the source was traced back to someone known inside the drug group as “Mel Baby.”

‘Mel Baby’ and a father’s boast

“Mel Baby” is the nickname for Melvin Lawson, according to the affidavit — an uncharged criminal associate of the drug group. Cooperating sources told investigators that Melvin regularly boasted he could get arrest warrants and other confidential court documents through his daughter, who worked inside the criminal justice system.

That daughter was Crystal Lawson.

Booking photo for Crystal Gaynell Ann Lawson, 32, of Orlando (Orange County Jail)

She had been hired by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in February 2022 and was given access to the Comprehensive Case Information System — known as CCIS — a statewide, government-only database of court records. In October 2022, she was fired following an arrest for battery.

The problem: No one turned off her access.

246 unauthorized searches — and she kept going

According to the affidavit, Lawson made 246 individual CCIS search and document access incidents between Jan. 27 and May 1, 2026 — all unauthorized. Investigators say she searched for DTO members’ active cases, scanned for co-defendants using sequential case number searches, and accessed files tied to at least six separate individuals who had active, unserved arrest warrants at the time she looked them up.

CCIS records showed she was the only user who accessed all five DTO defendants’ court files — often at times that directly preceded or coincided with the leaks.

The CCIS login page, the affidavit notes, displayed a warning in red capital letters: “FOR GOVERNMENTAL USE ONLY.”

Text messages caught her in real time

Investigators say some of the most damaging evidence came from text messages backed up in Melvin Lawson’s iCloud account.

On February 11, 2026, Crystal Lawson sent a message to a family group chat that read: “Trap got out on ROR. They don’t file charges in 30 days.” The affidavit notes that at the exact time she sent that message, she was actively logged into CCIS and viewing the felony case file for Travis “Trap” Mosley — a member of the DTO.

In a separate exchange on March 25, 2026, Crystal Lawson sent her father embedded images and wrote, “this man told on you.” Minutes earlier, she had pulled up a charging affidavit in which a defendant named a man fitting her father’s description as the source of a stolen electric bicycle. According to investigators, she used her database access to find the inculpatory statement and warn her father.

A digital trail that followed her across the country

Investigators used iCloud records, IP address data, cell tower location records, and hotel receipts to place Lawson behind the keyboard for each unauthorized search.

In one instance, CCIS activity on April 9, 2026 was traced to an IP address assigned to AT&T Business at Hilton Hotels in Sacramento, California. Search warrant returns on Lawson’s iCloud account recovered a Disney+ login notification from Sacramento on April 8, and a Hilton Hotels checkout confirmation for April 11 — all in her name.

Back in Orange County, Lawson’s most-used IP address for the searches resolved to her residential address at 5227 South Orange Blossom Trail, where investigators confirmed she lived through subpoenaed lease records and physical surveillance as recently as June 16, 2026.

Real-world consequences

The affidavit says the leaked warrants had direct investigative consequences: lost evidence, unrecovered assets, and at least one person fleeing to avoid arrest.

Lawson was the only CCIS user to access the questioned documents, investigators say, before those documents were leaked to the drug group.

Lawson is charged with 113 felony counts of computer crimes – unauthorized access.

Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison — or 565 years altogether.