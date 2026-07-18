British Open 2026: There are some things you only see at an Open. These are among my favorites | Golf News and Tour Information

SOUTHPORT, England — There’s something different about the Open Championship. Maybe it’s a cliché or the American in me that feels that way, but since I started coming to the event back in 2005, it’s been one of the tournaments I most look forward to covering because of just how unique the environment is. And while I grow nervous that the supersizing of the championship threatens to erode that feeling, walking around the first few days here at Royal Birkdale has allowed me to see some of the “only at the Open” sights that still thrill me.