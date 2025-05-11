Bucs rookie Desmond Watson, at 464 pounds, tops list of the NFL’s heaviest players

Despite the fact that Desmond Watson is making an attempt to make Tampa Bay’s roster, he’s already made historical past — because the NFL’s heaviest participant.

The 6-foot-6, 464-pound defensive deal with from Florida signed along with his hometown Buccaneers after going undrafted and can start his NFL journey throughout Tampa Bay’s three-day rookie minicamp that opens Friday. He’s certain to get loads of consideration — perhaps at the same time as a lot because the group’s first-round draft decide, former Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka.

The Bucs would little question prefer to see Watson a little bit lighter on his toes. The Gators struggled for 4 years to make tangible progress with a man Florida coach Billy Napier known as “a unicorn” and “only a massive man.”

Whereas no present NFL participant tops 400 kilos — Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele is the heaviest at 380 — there have been a number of who’ve performed at or close to 4 payments. Right here’s a have a look at among the beefiest guys in league historical past:

Aaron Gibson, 410 kilos

A primary-round draft decide by Detroit in 1999, Gibson began 15 video games for the Lions earlier than getting waived in the midst of his third season. Shoulder points landed the offensive deal with on injured reserve in every of his first two years. He additionally performed with Dallas and Chicago earlier than getting one ultimate shot within the NFL with Buffalo in 2006; the Payments reduce him close to the top of coaching camp. He bounced across the Area Soccer League from there. He battled despair after his enjoying days ended and weighed as a lot as 480 kilos.

Terrell Brown, 403 kilos

The 6-foot-10 Brown signed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted rookie from Mississippi in 2013. He confirmed up 15 kilos heavier than then-Rams coach Jeff Fisher anticipated. He shed some weight throughout coaching camp — the Rams had him enjoying proper deal with after working him on either side of the ball — however he didn’t make the group.

Nate Newton, 401 kilos

Reduce by Washington earlier than spending two years (1984-85) within the USFL, Newton’s profession modified dramatically when he signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Nicknamed “The Kitchen” due to his dimension, Newton misplaced a footrace with then-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson that pushed him to get into higher form. He ended up changing into one of many league’s most dominant guards within the Nineties. He made six Professional Bowls whereas blocking for Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman and helped the Cowboys win three Tremendous Bowls. Newton was again over 400 kilos in retirement, however he ultimately misplaced almost half his physique weight because of abdomen surgical procedure in 2010.

Michael Jasper, 394 kilos

Regardless of weighing as a lot as 450 kilos as a two-way participant at Bethel College of the NAIA, Buffalo drafted Jasper within the seventh spherical in 2011. He dropped to 375 kilos throughout coaching camp however was launched in ultimate cuts. He landed on Buffalo’s apply squad however by no means performed in a regular-season recreation. He’s now the pinnacle coach at Stetson.

Bryant McKinnie, 386 kilos

McKinnie performed in 179 video games, with 162 begins, over a 12-year NFL profession. A university standout at Miami and the seventh general decide by Minnesota in 2002, McKinnie’s 6-foot-8 body dealt with the burden effectively. He made the Professional Bowl in 2009 and gained the Tremendous Bowl with Baltimore following the 2012 season.

William Perry, 382 kilos

A primary-round draft decide by Chicago in 1985, Perry shortly earned the nickname “The Fridge” and have become a fan favourite as a rookie. The run-stuffing nostril deal with additionally carried 5 instances for 7 yards and two touchdowns within the common season and had a TD catch. His bone-jarring TD run — and subsequent spike — in opposition to New England within the 1986 Tremendous Bowl stays an iconic second in NFL lore. He completed his professional profession with 524 tackles, together with 29 1/2 sacks, over 138 video games. The Fridge could have gained reputation in retirement: He was inducted into the WWE Corridor of Fame and took part as a celeb contestant within the 2003 Nathan’s Sizzling Canine Consuming Contest.

___

AP NFL: