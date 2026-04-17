Caitlyn Jenner Asks Trump for Help After Impact of Trans Passport Policy

Caitlyn Jenner said in a recent interview with Tomi Lahren that she asked President Donald Trump for help in the wake of the impact of his administration’s passport policy on transgender Americans.

In November 2025, the Supreme Court, in an emergency ruling, allowed the Trump administration to implement a policy that restricted passport sex markers to male or female, corresponding to an individual’s sex at birth.

Jenner, who is transgender and began publicly identifying as a woman in 2015, told the conservative commentator how the policy had affected her personally: “What do I do? This is a safety factor. I can’t travel internationally anymore. I can’t use my passport.”

She described having the sex marker M in her passport as a “big problem,” adding: “I don’t blame President Trump. I love him.” Jenner said she appealed to him for help but received no response.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment via email outside regular business hours.

Why It Matters

Jenner’s comments spotlight a policy that Human Rights Watch has said could increase the risk of discrimination. A survey of 84,000 transgender adults in the United States by the nonprofit Advocates for Trans Equality found that 22 percent reported harassment, assault or denial of services when their ID did not match the gender they lived as.

What To Know

During her appearance on Lahren’s show, Tomi Lahren Is Fearless, Jenner said all her documents—such as her passport and her birth certificate—had the sex marker changed from M to F after she transitioned.

“All my documentation was right: my passport, my Global Entry. I traveled around the world,” she said.

But after the new passport policy took effect, Jenner renewed her passport and received one with the sex marker M.

“I’m trying to figure out at this point what to do,” she said, adding, “For a lot of people, this is a huge issue.”

Upon returning to office in January 2025, Trump issued an executive order that said, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.”

Besides restricting sex markers in passports, the administration has targeted gender-affirming care for transgender youths, pushed for transgender women to be barred from playing women’s sports and blocked transgender members from serving in the military.

Jenner, one of the most famous trans women in the country, previously rose to fame as an Olympic decathlete champion and member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. A Republican, she has often found herself at odds with trans advocates and is not considered a vocal advocate for trans rights.

She has stood against many issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, including speaking out against trans athletes and voicing opposition to gender-affirming care for minors.

Jenner told Lahren she had written a letter to Trump about the passport policy, “explaining all of this to him, how it’s affecting me and a lot of other people.”

“I haven’t heard from him,” she said. “He’s kind of busy right now. My gender marker is not big on the issue. OK. So I get that, and I’m not blaming him whatsoever. I love the guy, and I love what he’s doing.”

Jenner noted that the policy could affect her ability to vote, adding that she did not believe the policy was “really thought out, what this means.”

What Happens Next

Legal challenges to the passport policy are ongoing.