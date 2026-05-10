California, Nevada and Arizona announce temporary plan to save water from the Colorado River

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Absent a longer term deal on how to share a key but dwindling water source in the U.S. West, three states say they’ll cut back significantly to prop up reservoirs in a short-term agreement following the driest winter on record.
Arizona, California and Nevada announced a plan this month to save up to 1 million acre-feet (44 billion cubic feet) of Colorado River water through 2028. That’s on top of cuts already announced by the three states and Mexico, bringing the total proposed savings to 3.2 million acre-feet (139 billion cubic feet), or about enough water to serve more than 25 million people a year.
“We have kind of a crisis situation that this past winter has created,” Tom Buschatzke, Arizona’s lead negotiator, said earlier this week. “We need to do everything we can, and that’s what our plan does, to find a short-term fix.”
Already, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says it will release more water and earlier than usual into the badly depleted Lake Powell, one of the two biggest reservoirs on the river and in the country, to keep its hydropower humming.
The plan from Arizona, California and Nevada needs approval from federal officials and state lawmakers. Still, the states called it ambitious and far-reaching with benefits to the entire river basin.
The river supports 40 million people across seven U.S. states, two Mexican states and Native American tribes. Farmers rely on it, too, to irrigate millions of acres. And some 155 utilities depend on it for hydropower.
Some of the rules that govern the water-sharing agreement expire this year, but negotiations have mostly broken down among the states. About four months have passed since they had any substantive talks. The states in the river’s Upper Basin — Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico — have suggested a mediator is needed. Meanwhile, the Reclamation Bureau is moving ahead with a plan in case the states don’t reach consensus in time.
Kevin Moran, of the Environmental Defense Fund, said he’s hopeful the water-reduction pledge is a catalyst for a collaborative solution among the states.
“The Colorado River is tanking,” he said. “We are at the 11th hour in needing to have strong and collaborative solutions to protect the health of the river.”
Nevada, Arizona and California make up the river’s Lower Basin. Under their proposal, Nevada and Arizona would take about one-third less water of what they’re entitled to annually from Lake Mead along the states’ border. California, which has the largest and most senior rights to the water, would shrink its use by about 13%.
How those cuts will trickle down hasn’t been worked out, but the states say they’ll come by August.
The Central Arizona Project manages much of Arizona’s share that’s delivered through a 336-mile (540-kilometer) canal system to 6 million people in central and southern Arizona. It, too, has a priority system. Farmers, cities, tribes and industry could be affected.
Most of the river’s water goes to agriculture. That’s evident in the Imperial Irrigation District, the largest single user of the river’s water, where much of the nation’s winter vegetables are grown.
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which supplies water to 19 million people, relies on the river for about 20% of its supply. Reducing reliance on the Colorado River will stave off worse situations, said board member Mark Gold, but there’s still a risk.
The Lower Basin plan also depends on state and federal funding. Among the water-saving measures could be farmers leaving fields dry or replacing thirsty crops like alfalfa with drought-tolerant ones.
In cities, the reduced supply could contribute to higher water bills for residents and businesses, Gold said.
Chronic overuse, drought and rising temperatures linked to climate change mean there’s less water in the river than what was divvied up among states more than 100 years ago.
Lake Powell and Lake Mead, reservoirs that are key indicators of the river’s health, are not healthy. Both have been declining over time. If they fall below certain levels, that means hydropower production comes to a halt and water can’t be delivered to downstream users.
The Bureau of Reclamation announced plans recently to release as much as one-third of the water in Flaming Gorge reservoir upstream of Lake Powell to ensure that doesn’t happen. The hydropower from Glen Canyon Dam that holds back Lake Powell serves more than 350,000 homes.
Reclamation officials said they are reviewing the Lower Basin’s proposal while still emphasizing that they are looking for a broader agreement.
Becky Mitchell, Colorado’s lead negotiator, said the Lower Basin plan is a good first step but doesn’t do enough to protect Lake Powell.
The Upper Basin states want the Lower Basin states to commit to avoiding litigation, something that’s unlikely.
“While the Lower Division States have made progress, more is needed to protect the Colorado River System now and into the future,” she said in a statement. “These differences highlight the urgent need to come back together with the help of a mediator.”
The seven states are wrangling over who should reduce water use and by how much during a drought that’s lasted more than two decades.
Recently, Upper Basin states agreed to federal officials’ plan to send nearly one-third of the states’ annual water use to Flaming Gorge to protect Lake Powell. Water users with long-standing water rights are also cutting their water use earlier in the season than usual, with some only getting 14% or less of their annual allocations.
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LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Tired of gasoline shortages and skyrocketing prices, Simón Huanca took matters into his own hands.
The 53-year-old Indigenous artisan imported a Chinese electric car to navigate El Alto, Bolivia’s highest city, using the vehicle to transport both his family and the alpaca wool for his weaving workshop.
He also installed a dedicated charger in his own garage, mainly for convenience, but also because there are only three public charging stations serving the vast metropolitan area of El Alto and neighboring La Paz, home to more than 1.6 million people.
“Since last year, I’ve been trying to get an electric car to save on costs,” Huanca said while driving his electric off-road vehicle through a working-class neighborhood.
Huanca is one of a small but growing number of Bolivians abandoning their fossil fuel-powered cars for electric vehicles as the South American country grapples with fuel shortages and a presidential decree that ended long-standing fuel subsidies, effectively doubling the cost of gasoline.
Bolivia’s energy supply disruptions worsened in 2023 under then President Luis Arce, who maintained a state subsidy under which the country purchased fuel at international prices and sold it at half its value on the domestic market.
But Bolivia — which imports 80% of the diesel and 55% of the gasoline it consumes — gradually ran out of foreign currency to purchase fuel, and the subsidy represented an annual drain of more than $2 billion on the state.
Long lines of vehicles waiting at gas stations became a common sight.
In December — one month after taking office — President Rodrigo Paz repealed the subsidy, and energy prices nearly doubled, hitting Bolivians hard.
A few weeks later, transport operators complained that the poor quality of the gasoline was damaging their vehicles. The government alleged sabotage, and Paz said that the gasoline distributed by state-owned oil company Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos was contaminated with gum and manganese that had remained in the storage tanks since the Arce administration.
The “junk gasoline” scandal triggered a wave of strikes and protests among transportation workers and the resignations of two high-ranking officials at the state-owned oil company.
The last straw for many Bolivians was the Iran war. Faced with the possibility of yet another rise in fuel prices, some traded in their gasoline-powered cars for electric vehicles.
“The investment exceeds $36,000, but I no longer waste valuable working hours searching for fuel or managing vehicle repairs,” said Ever Vera, a 54-year-old lawyer.
The number of electric vehicles in Bolivia climbed from 500 to 3,352 in the last five years, according to the Single Registry for Tax Administration, which compiles data on tax-paying vehicles. The most significant surge was recorded over the last two years, coinciding with the fuel crisis. They still only make up a tiny fraction of the estimated 2.6 million vehicles in the country of almost 12 million people.
The vast majority of these vehicles were imported from China, followed by the United States.
“The growth is exponential,” said Freddy Koch, an electromobility expert with the independent nonprofit organization Swisscontact. He noted that while these vehicles are being purchased by more affluent buyers, he expects them to gain broader appeal and predicts that the total number of electric vehicles could triple in as little as two to three years.
Paz also eliminated import tariffs on all types of automobiles, a move that has multiplied the number of importers competing with one another to bring these vehicles into Bolivia at a lower cost.
The rising number of electric vehicles has created new opportunities for 38-year-old electrician Marcelo Laura. A month ago, he identified a lucrative niche in the installation of residential and commercial charging stations.
“There aren’t many public charging stations,” he said. “A year ago, I thought it was practically impossible to think that people would actually be bringing in electric cars.”
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