‘Catastrophic’ flooding underway in Texas Hill Country

Heavy rain across Central Texas has led to flooded rivers and creeks and multiple flash flood warnings and emergency notices from the National Weather Service.

According to the Texas Game Wardens, to date, they have successfully participated in the rescue of more than 40 individuals from submerged vehicles and flooded homes, particularly in the hardest-hit areas like Uvalde County.

Texas Game Warden Association

July 16 updates

Timeline:

10:29 p.m.

Aerial footage of the Pedernales River at the Highway 71 bridge early Thursday, July 16.

Courtesy: Kye Kolar

9:40 p.m.

The Pedernales River flows directly into Lake Travis in Austin. The LCRA expects water levels to rise 5–7 feet overnight due to the heavy rainfall and controlled releases.

Travis County officials are now asking people to stay out of the water for now.

FOX 7 Austin’s Jenna King has the details.

9:18 p.m.

The National Weather Service’s flood warning for Kerr County remains in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

9:08 p.m.

One of the victims killed in Kerr County has been identified by their family.

The family of 65-year-old John Mark Steward confirmed he had died in Kerrville. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said the man who died in their county was a man whose RV home was swept away by floodwaters overnight.

65-year-old John Mark Steward

On Thursday, it was reported that two people were killed in the historic floods.

The other victim killed was a 74-year-old man from Uvalde County.

7:55 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Gillespie County until Friday, July 17, at 1 a.m.

6:54 p.m.

Fredericksburg Fire/EMS provided an update on their flood response. They said historic flooding has caused rising water across the Pedernales River.

“Today’s successful operations were made possible by the outstanding teamwork of our dedicated staff, volunteer fire departments, and state agency partners who worked together to keep our community safe,” Fredericksburg Fire/EMS Chief Lynn Bizzell said. “We’re also grateful to the residents of Gillespie County for heeding warnings and taking precautions. This event is not over, and we urge everyone to remain weather aware tonight, continue monitoring official updates and never drive through flooded roadways.”

As of July 16, more than 30 rescues were completed. They mostly happened between 5–9 a.m.

The primary area of impact for rescues was in southern Gillespie County, particularly near Highway 16 South and Morris-Tivydale Road, approximately 10 miles southwest of Fredericksburg.

6:23 p.m.

According to Uvalde County officials, on Thursday, July 16, around 10:30 a.m., there was a report of taillights and reverse lights of a car bobbing in floodwaters.

This took place four miles north of Uvlade at the intersection of US Hwy 183 North and CR 400.

A 74-year-old man eluded law enforcement’s warnings not to go up the road and died.

The Uvlade County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

5:48 p.m.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, Gov. Abbott and other state emergency leaders held a press conference to give an update on the historic flooding.

The hardest hit areas are the Texas Hill Country.

You can view the full press conference below:

5:29 p.m.

The Texas Hill Country is experiencing historic flooding.

Gov. Abbott reported on Thursday that two deaths were confirmed:

A man near Comfort was swept away in an RV.

A woman near Uvalde was swept away after driving into floodwater.

FOX 7 Austin’s Meredith Aldis has the details.

5:26 p.m.

Gillespie County has been one of the hardest hit counties in the Hill Country.

Gov. Abbott said Thursday they are experiencing historic flooding.

FOX 7 Austin’s Cary Burgess has the details.

5:24 p.m.

A large amount of water is flowing into Lake Austin from the Pedernales River.

FOX 7 Austin’s Jenna King has the details.

5:20 p.m.

The Pedernales River continues to rise due to heavy rain.

A lot of that rain is funneling near LBJ State Park out near Stonewall.

FOX 7 Austin’s Angela Shen has the details.

5:15 p.m.

Gov. Abbott provided a website to take donations for those who have been affected by historic flooding.

If anyone would like to help or donate to those in need, click here.

5:06 p.m.

At a 5 p.m. press conference, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there were two reported deaths due to severe flooding.

He said one death was reported in Comfort. The second death reported was a woman from Uvalde.

4:32 p.m.

The City of Kerrville gave an update on the severe flooding in the area.

Officials said they are “still reeling” from the deadly July 4th floods last year.

4:28 p.m.

The Texas Game Wardens gave an update on their response to severe flooding.

As of Thursday, July 16, at 3 p.m., there have been:

147 rescues

83 evacuations

5 pet/animal evacuations

The numbers reflected above are from the Texas Game Wardens only.

The Texas Game Wardens have been deployed to the following counties: Uvalde, Medina, Kerr, Bandera, Real, Val Verde, Kimble and Comal.

They will continue to respond to any high-water calls.

4:17 p.m.

The Pedernales River at Johnson City is expected to crest Thursday afternoon.

Many roads around the river are closed. LCRA plans to open floodgates on Thursday.

4:02 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Gillespie County until 6 p.m.

4 p.m.

In Uvalde County, heavy rain has led to severe flooding.

On Wednesday, July 15, crews responded to dozens of high-water rescues.

3:49 p.m.

After the deadly 2025 July 4th floods, sirens were installed along the Guadalupe River.

The sirens are there to alert campers to get away from rising water.

3:35 p.m.

In Gillespie County, water is rising at the playground at LBJ Park at Lower Albert Road.

3:12 p.m.

Kerr County posted temporary shelter for those in need. You can view on the Kerr County Facebook page.

2:50 p.m.

The City of Kerrville will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, to provide more information on the historic flooding.

FOX 7 Austin will be streaming the press conference.

2:14 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a briefing and press conference on the state’s ongoing response to severe storms and flash flooding alongside state emergency management and public safety officials.

It will take place at 5 p.m.

FOX 7 Austin will be streaming the press conference.

1:58 p.m.

From Travis County Judge Andy Brown:

“Travis County is coordinating with Texas Division of Emergency Management and deployed two STAR Flight helicopters and one crew from Travis County ESD #1 to assist with rescue efforts.

If you’re in an affected area, follow all evacuation orders and call 911 in an emergency. Travis County stands ready to support our neighbors in South Central Texas. Sign up for emergency alerts at WarnCentralTexas.org”

1:40 p.m.

Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 7/16/2026 1:11 PM to 7/17/2026 8:00 PM CDT for Mason County, TX.

Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 7/16/2026 2:38 PM to 7/18/2026 11:20 AM CDT for Llano County, TX.

Cajun Navy deploys to Kerr County

The Louisiana-based disaster response group Cajun Navy 2016 has deployed a team of trained volunteers to Kerr County, Texas, to assist local officials with swift water rescue and recovery operations following catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River.

The team has been sent to the Center Point area, which has been hard-hit by a rapidly rising river that crested at 37 feet early Thursday morning.

The deployment marks a return to the Hill Country community where Cajun Navy 2016 volunteers previously served during devastating floods last year, helping search for survivors and supporting local emergency responders.

What they’re saying:

“Our hearts are with the families and communities affected by this disaster,” said Jon Bridgers Sr., founder of Cajun Navy 2016. “When people are facing their darkest moments, our mission is simple: show up, help where we’re needed, and stand alongside first responders and local officials until the job is done.”

Every Cajun Navy 2016 volunteer deployed on water missions is trained and certified in swift water rescue. The specialized training allows the team to operate in hazardous flood conditions while integrating with local emergency management agencies. The teams are equipped to carry out rescues in fast-moving water, conduct searches, and assist with recovery operations as requested by local Texas authorities.

Wilson County Update

EMERGENCY ALERT: POTENTIAL FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for San Antonio River, Cibolo Creek, and low-lying areas in Wilson County. Life-threatening rising waters could be expected within 24-48 hours. If you reside near the San Antonio River, Cibolo Creek, or low floodplain, be prepared to relocate to high ground. Do not drive through flooded or barricaded roads. Shelter locations will be disclosed as needed.

12:45 pm

LCRA will open multiple floodgates at Wirtz Dam and Starcke Dam later today. Flows will be fast and water levels will be higher than usual downstream of the dams. Take action now to protect people and property that may be affected.

Reminder: Wirtz Dam creates Lake LBJ and Starcke Dam creates Lake Marble Falls. The runoff will flow from Lake LBJ into Lake Marble Falls and then into Lake Travis.

12:30 p.m.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety now confirm one fatality related to July 16th flooding, recovered in the Center Point vicinity. This person’s name and information will not be shared until next-of-kin notifications are complete.

Kendall County Update

Floodwaters from a surging Guadalupe River crested at a near-historic 37 feet Thursday, triggering rescues and voluntary evacuations across Kendall County, while emergency officials moved quickly to reassure the public that a bright red dye pooling in the water poses no health hazard.

The river matched the height of a devastating July 4, 2025, flood but is carrying a higher volume of water over a wider footprint. Kendall County Emergency Management Coordinator Brady Constantine said the river crested at Highway 87 on Thursday morning following torrential rains that began inundating the area around 2 a.m.

Despite widespread property, road, and bridge damage throughout the county, officials reported no fatalities or missing persons in Kendall County. First responders conducted two official water rescues and assisted dozens of residents to a voluntary evacuation center established north of Comfort at a local school. The shelter, coordinated with the Comfort Independent School District, housed up to 68 displaced residents and their pets on Thursday.

Red dye in the river

Addressing a visual anomaly in the floodwaters, officials clarified that a distinct red tint in the water near Comfort is entirely non-toxic. The coloration was caused by a flooded 500-gallon drum of agricultural diesel dye at a commercial facility near Interstate 10. Constantine said he contacted the facility’s owners, who had successfully moved their fuel and oil trucks to higher ground before the river breached the property. The Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) confirmed the dye is environmentally safe.

Emergency officials began planning for the storm on Tuesday, securing state search-and-rescue assets, including boat teams, ambulances, and game wardens. Those assets were strategically backfilled by the state after being deployed to nearby Boerne, which faced severe storm damage Wednesday.

Local sirens in downtown Comfort were manually triggered by the local volunteer fire department. Constantine explained that the sirens are designated to monitor Cypress Creek, which directly impacts local homes and businesses, rather than the Guadalupe River’s main floodway.

“The Hill Country is known as Flash Flood Alley,” said Kendall County Judge Shane Stellarzik, noting that residents were highly alert following last year’s historic flood. “They knew how to handle themselves and knew how to take steps to take care of their own safety and property.”

What’s next:

While a second wave of water is expected to move down the river system Thursday afternoon, officials do not expect it to match the morning’s peak. Property and infrastructure damage assessments will begin once the waters fully recede.

Residents seeking immediate recovery assistance can obtain flood cleanup buckets and emergency food from Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries, located at 38 Cascade Caverns Road in Boerne.

11:26 a.m.

Event extended (time). Flood Watch from 7/16/2026 11:25 AM to 7/17/2026 12:00 PM CDT for Gillespie County, TX, Blanco County, TX, Llano County, TX.

Event canceled. Flood Watch from 7/16/2026 11:25 AM to 7:00 PM CDT for Hays County, TX, Travis County, TX, Burnet County, TX, Williamson County, TX.

Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 7/16/2026 10:40 AM to 7/17/2026 7:00 PM CDT for Mason County, TX.

Flash Flood Warning from 7/16/2026 10:25 AM to 1:15 PM CDT for Mason County, TX.

Loss of life reported

What they’re saying:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has confirmed there has been one death in the flooding that happened overnight.

“I have learned that there has been one loss of life now, and that happened overnight,” Abbott said in a briefing. “I am informed that the loss of life is not a camper. We will double check on that to make sure.”

Abbott said he believes the death happened downstream from Kerrville, between the Comfort and Kerrville area.

Kerr County Update

11 a.m.

Emergency personnel across Kerr County are conducting multiple water rescues as a rapidly changing major flood event forces evacuations and closes roads along the surging Guadalupe River.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kerr County, and the City of Kerrville, alongside local and state first responders, launched a coordinated, countywide emergency response Thursday to combat major flooding affecting Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, and Center Point.

As of Thursday morning, authorities reported multiple active water rescue operations, though no loss of life has been confirmed. Furthermore, officials confirmed that all campers at local Kerr County youth camps have been accounted for and are safe.

The Guadalupe River has reached a moderate flood stage in Hunt and a major flood stage in both Kerrville and Center Point. Just before 6 a.m., a river gauge at Center Point recorded a staggering rise to 37 feet. Emergency officials warned that conditions remain highly volatile and another sudden rise in the river is possible.

Officials are urging the public to avoid all unnecessary travel, describing road conditions throughout the county as extremely hazardous due to high water and heavy debris.

“If you are not in danger from rising water, shelter in place and do not attempt to travel,” local authorities said in a joint safety advisory. “If you are in a low-lying area or near the river and have not evacuated, seek higher ground immediately and call 911.”

Motorists are strictly warned not to drive around barricades or attempt to cross flooded roadways, and to keep lanes clear for responding emergency vehicles.

Three emergency shelters have been established to assist displaced residents and visitors:

Kerrville: Calvary Temple, located at 3000 TX-534 Loop. This location is also operating as a central reunification center.

Ingram: City West Church, located at 3139 Junction Highway.

Center Point: Center Point ISD Gymnasium, located at 215 China St.

Local agencies are providing ongoing public updates primarily through the official social media channels for Kerr County and the City of Kerrville.

10:30 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning includes Spring Branch TX until 10:15 PM CDT

10:23 a.m.

SHELTERS OPEN IN UVALDE

Due to widespread flooding and rising water levels on the Leona, Nueces, and Frio Rivers, emergency responders have opened additional shelters for residents who need a safe place to go.

Shelter Locations:

Flores Elementary Campus 901 N. Getty St.

Dalton Elementary School 600 N. Fourth St.

Southwest Texas College 2401 Garner Field Road

IMPORTANT: All major highways and streets near rivers, creeks, and low-water crossings throughout Uvalde are closed due to flooding. Please do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown. Just a small amount of moving water can sweep a vehicle away, and conditions can change rapidly. If you are in an area prone to flooding, evacuate early if it is safe to do so and follow instructions from local officials.

The Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department is actively responding alongside our partner agencies. We ask everyone to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and continue to monitor official updates.

10:09 a.m.

Road Closures: Highway 16 South is currently closed at the Fredericksburg city limits due to water over the bridge.

Please avoid the area and stay home if at all possible until conditions improve. Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways—conditions can change quickly, and it only takes a small amount of moving water to sweep a vehicle away.

9:57 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues Del Rio TX, Lake View TX, Johnstone TX until 5:30 PM CDT

9:35 a.m.

Flood Warning from 7/16/2026 9:35 AM to 7/17/2026 12:00 AM CDT for Mason County, TX.

Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 7/16/2026 9:33 AM to 7/17/2026 6:00 AM CDT for Gillespie County, TX, Blanco County, TX.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Vanderpool TX, Hunt TX, Mountain Home TX until 4:30 PM CDT

Flash Flood Emergency continues for Comfort TX, Waring TX and Center Point TX until 3:30 PM CDT

Fredericksburg/Gillespie County Emergency Management: The Pedernales River is projected to flood to 35 feet and potentially higher. Structures, vehicles, and people near the river are at risk. Move to higher ground immediately away from the river.

9:30 a.m.

9:16 a.m.

Video shared with FOX Local showed new flood warning sirens sounding overnight at a campground near the Ingram area. The alarm is meant to alert people to quickly move to higher ground and away from rising rivers.

9 a.m.

Severe flooding has forced the closure of multiple major roadways and county roads across Frio, Uvalde, and Zavala counties, transportation officials announced Thursday.

The following routes are currently closed to all traffic due to high water:

West FM 140: Closed from the Frio County line to Uvalde County.

U.S. 57: Closed from Interstate 35 to Zavala County.

FM 3352: Closed from Interstate 35 to U.S. 57.

FM 1581: Closed between Pearsall and Divot.

County Road 4201 (Beever Road): Closed from Interstate 35 to FM 1581.

County Road 4425 (Derby Road): Closed from Interstate 35 to FM 1581.

Authorities issued a stark warning to motorists, emphasizing that barricades have been placed in the roadway for public safety and protection from hazardous floodwaters. Drivers are strictly prohibited from moving or driving around any barricades.

8:40 a.m.

Emergency responders have opened new shelters in Uvalde at the Flores Elementary Campus, 901 N. Getty St., and Southwest Texas College, 2401 Garner Field Road, as city and county residents evacuate to avoid the rising Leona, Nueces and Frio rivers.

All major highways and streets near rivers, creeks and sloughs in Uvalde are closed due to flooding, according to the Uvalde County Office of Emergency Management.

8:02 a.m.

Kerrville City Hall says residents along Quinlan Creek should evacuate to higher ground. Local roads are still flooded with more rain expected.

The city is also asking the public to minimize water use to reduce strain on the system as the Surface Water Plant has been taken offline due to operational issues. The system has transitioned to groundwater well sites.

City officials say there are no issues with the community’s water supply and that the conservation request is just a preventative measure.

7:40 a.m.

Kendall County has established emergency shelters at:

Comfort High School at 143 US-87 North in Comfort, Texas

Kendall County Golden Age Center at 628 Front St in Comfort, Texas

Kendall County officials are urging residents in Comfort to stay off the bridges and roads as the water is actively rising. They have also closed county officials for Thursday, July 16.

Residents along the Guadalupe in Comfort area are still urged to move to higher ground now and not wait to see water rising before taking action.

Emergency alerts can be accessed by texting KENDALL to 69310.

7:22 a.m.

Bandera County has temporary shelters in place for residents impacted by flooding:

Lakehills United Methodist Church at 150 Avenue J in Lakehills, Texas

Silver Sage Hill Country Resource Center at 803 Buck Creek Drive in Bandera, Texas

Southeastern Bandera County as well as Kendall County are under a Flash Flood Warning until 1 p.m. as Doppler radar and rain gauges have detected heavy rain across the area.

Between three inches and one foot of water has already fallen with additional rainfall up to one inch possible, says the NWS.

6:53 a.m.

Rescue boats are in the water in Kerr County.

At least two bridges have been washed away and flooded roads are hampering first responders in getting to flood-impacted areas.

Ten people trapped on top of a barn have been rescued.

According to the NWS, the Guadalupe River rose about 22 feet in less than an hour.

Kerr County flooding

Local perspective:

According to the NWS, at 5:30 a.m., a river gauge reported a large and deadly flood wave moving down the Guadalupe River.

The river gauge at Center Point, which sits between Kerrville and Comfort, has risen 32 feet in four hours and is expected to reach a crest similar to the July 4, 2025 catastrophic river flood that killed at least 130 people.

Flash flooding is already occurring, says the NWS.

What you can do:

Residents along the Guadalupe River are urged to seek higher ground now.

There are also two shelters in place for evacuees:

Calvary Temple at 3000 TX-534 Loop in Kerrville

City West Church at 3139 Junction Highway in Ingram

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.