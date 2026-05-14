Catherine, Princess of Wales, to Make First Official Trip Abroad Since Cancer Diagnosis

Italians have little interest in restoring their monarchy, abolished in the 1940s for its support of Mussolini.

But on Wednesday, hundreds of excited residents took to a square in the northern city of Reggio Emilia to loudly cheer the arrival of Catherine, Princess of Wales, on her first official overseas engagement since her battle with cancer was revealed in 2024.

People waved Italian flags and Union Jacks when Catherine arrived in front of City Hall, where she greeted the mayor along with dozens of fidgety preschoolers who were the reason for her trip to this city. For decades, Reggio Emilia has enjoyed international renown for an educational philosophy that focuses on children’s relationships, their enthusiasm and their play.

Catherine has long made early childhood learning the focus of her philanthropic efforts, founding the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood in 2021. Her trip to Reggio Emilia was billed by Kensington Palace as a chance for the princess to explore innovative international approaches to nurturing young children.