Chevron’s CEO Just Warned of Physical Oil Shortages. This $6 Offshore Driller Is Up 171% and Still Trades Below Book Value

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth turned heads at the Milken Institute on May 4, telling the room that “we will start to see physical shortages” as commercial inventories, shadow-fleet tankers, and strategic reserves get drained at the same time. With more than 13 million barrels daily of Middle Eastern crude output knocked offline by the Strait of Hormuz closure and Brent crude settling at $113.76 on May 4, the energy backdrop has flipped from price shock to outright availability concerns. For retail investors scanning headlines, that tightening backdrop puts a fresh spotlight on small-priced energy names that still have room to run.

With that in mind, here is one offshore drilling stock trading under $30 that is positioned to benefit as the world scrambles for every available barrel.

Transocean (NYSE: RIG)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG | RIG Price Prediction) is the world’s largest pure-play offshore contract driller, operating 27 mobile offshore drilling units, including 20 ultra-deepwater drillships and seven harsh-environment semisubmersibles for customers like Chevron, Shell, bp, and Petrobras.

Shares have hovered around the $6 price point in May, well inside the sub-$30 window. The stock is up 51.33% year-to-date and 171.74% over the past year, yet still trades at 0.94 times book value and a forward P/E of 4x. That is the kind of valuation that gives a small-account investor real optionality if dayrates keep climbing.

The fundamentals support the thesis. In Q4 2025, Transocean posted contract drilling revenue of $1.043 billion, up 9.6% year over year, with fleet utilization jumping to 85.8% from 66.8% and average daily revenue of $461,300. Full-year revenue grew 13% to $3.965 billion, free cash flow expanded to $626 million from $193 million, and management retired roughly $1.26 billion in debt principal, saving about $90 million in annualized interest. Backlog stands at approximately $6.1 billion, with 10 new fixtures since October 2025 at a weighted average dayrate of $417,000 per day.

Wall Street’s consensus target sits at $6.02, with the analyst pool split at two Buys, seven Holds, one Sell, and two Strong Sells. The backward-looking target undersells the operating leverage that kicks in as offshore demand tightens. With WTI trading at $95.43 per barrel as of late April and Brent above $113 after the Hormuz disruption, deepwater economics are as supportive as they have been in years.

The bull case is straightforward: a tight rig market, rising dayrates, a centennial-year balance sheet cleanup, and the pending combination with Valaris that CEO Keelan Adamson says will deliver “an expanded fleet of best-in-class, high-specification rigs and strong pro forma cash flow”. Layer in Wirth’s physical-shortage warning, and offshore capacity becomes a scarce commodity.

The risks deserve respect. Transocean booked $3.036 billion in asset impairments in 2025, has three rigs stacked, and remains highly sensitive to oil prices and Valaris integration execution. A swift de-escalation in the Middle East could pull crude back into the $70s and compress the rerating window.

For investors who want offshore exposure without paying integrated-major prices, Transocean offers a high-beta way to play the supply squeeze Wirth is flagging.

Bottom Line

A sub-$30 share price never makes a stock a good investment on its own. Transocean carries real leverage, asset-impairment history, and merger risk, and Chevron’s own gas-shortage warning could reverse if Middle East tensions ease. Use this as a research starting point, dig into the filings, and size any position to your own risk tolerance.