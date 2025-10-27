Chilly evening with snow in the mountains – KIRO 7 News Seattle

Day three in a series of Pinpoint Alert days is wrapping up very chilly, with some snow still falling in the mountains. The excessive winds from last night have calmed, and the forecast this evening looks relatively quiet compared to last night.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening with a low temperature in the mid to lower 40s around Puget Sound.

As of earlier this evening, the roads over both passes were snow-free and open. As temperatures drop tonight, there could easily be areas of ice and slush and snow accumulating on the roads, which would increase the risk of travel.

Low temperatures in the mountain passes will drop below freezing and roads could be slippery tonight.

Snoqualmie Pass has seen moderate snowfall after a convergence zone formed late in the day.

Several inches now covered I-90 with several inches of and continues to falling as of 10 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the Cascades until 5:00 A.M.

The stretch of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass between North Bend and Cle Elum will likely see a few more inches of snow before taping off after midnight.

The road will be packed with 3 to 6” of snow tonight, and patches of ice could form on the road by Monday morning.

As mentioned, the winds have calmed down after Saturday evening’s storm and wind won’t be much of a factor in the forecast tonight or tomorrow. A very long list of impressive wind gust readings from yesterday include:

Hoquiam 77 mph

Westport 54 mph

Whidbey Island 56 mph

SEA Airport 56 mph

Tacoma 60 mph

An area of high pressure, albeit weak, will build over Washington on Monday. We could have some patchy fog and low clouds on Monday morning but then some clouds and sun during the day. There will still be the chance of a few rain showers tomorrow but coverage will be less than 30%. Highs should get back in the lower 50’s tomorrow.

Another low pressure system will bring a front into the area on Tuesday with showers arriving late day into Wednesday morning. Rain will taper off later Wednesday and high temperatures should recover to the mid 50’s again in the afternoon. If you are looking for a day next week with the lowest chance for rain … that would be Thursday. We should see some sunshine and upper 50’s by then.

Expect more rain Friday into next weekend with the potential for some heavier rain at times. However the timing and intensity of rainfall and any prospect for river flooding (mainly on the most flood-prone Skokomish River) will come into better focus as we get closer to the end of the work week.

