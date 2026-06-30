Chloë Sevigny’s Secret To Style Success Is Incredibly Simple

Chloë Sevigny’s style is far from boring. And it’s that exact fashion sense that’s earned her an enduring reputation as a total style icon. However, she insists there’s no magic formula behind her style. Sevigny was a fashion enthusiast from a young age, and speaking with Harper’s Bazaar’s “The Good Buy” podcast in May 2026, she recalled making her first designer splurge at 18 on a pair of Maison Margiela tabis. “In the early ’90s, I became obsessed with Margiela. I turned 18, and I wanted my first pair of tabis, and that was like my first high-fashion, big purchase. My parents went halfsies with me, and I bought them at IF in Soho, which is still there, and that was really like a defining, life-changing moment, where I was like ‘Oh, now I actually have the thing’.”

That early fashion bug would evolve into major collaborations, leading Sevigny to design collections for labels like Opening Ceremony, F**king Awesome, and Everpress Merch. She has also served as a brand ambassador for both Proenza Schouler and 7 For All Mankind. Even with such a prolific fashion résumé, the “Poker Face” actor modestly told Elle that the secret to her ‘effortlessly cool’ sense of style and timeless outfit formulas is quite simple: it comes from within. “It feels innate,” she told the outlet. “I love finding something that makes me feel good. It feels like having some sort of armor on that makes me ready to face the world.”

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Sevigny’s innate wacky style made her an icon

Chloë Sevigny at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, 2025 – Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny doesn’t consider herself someone with impeccable taste when it comes to fashion. “I’m pretty wacky,” she told Elle. “When people say I have such good style, I’m like, ‘Do I?”‘ Understandably, her signature style embraces edgy, avant-garde, and grunge-inspired tailoring, as seen in her Opening Ceremony collection. The line also retained many of the original vintage elements, which she told Style.com were inspired by her sassy high school days.

Furthermore, the “Monster” actor has long gravitated toward the Indie Sleaze style, defined by a messy, hedonistic, and party-chic aesthetic, which she finds more relatable to her personal style. “In the indie sleaze era, people weren’t so concerned with things being so crisp,” she told Elle. “It was a little softer, and I love that and miss that about that time.” Sevigny reminisced about the 2000s trend, recalling her fondness for the low-rise skinny jeans she’d pair with pumps and a fuzzy coat. “I was quite young in that era; I was just teetering around. It was quite grungy and carefree, whereas now things seem more polished.”

The former model first made a name for herself in the ’90s as one of the era’s ‘It-Girls’ thanks to her effortlessly cool street style. Her unique and distinctive look led to appearances on magazine covers and in music videos, to being dubbed one of the ‘coolest girls in the world’ by The New Yorker — all before making her film debut in 1995.

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