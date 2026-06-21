Community notes: Best Bets for things to do in Brevard

June 21, 2026, 5:02 a.m. ET

A Toby Keith tribute show will take place on June 27 at the Merritt Island Moose Lodge.

The Space Coast Symphony Winds will hold free patriotic concerts to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

Suntree United Methodist Church is hosting a free “Suntree Stars & Stripes” patriotic celebration on June 28.

Toby Keith tribute show

Big Dog Daddy, as country music icon Toby Keith was fondly called by his adoring fans, clocked 20 number one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs.

In tribute of Keith’s unapologetic patriotism, rugged working-class authenticity and razor-sharp songwriting, Allengang Entertainment will present “Beer for My Horses: A Tribute to Toby Keith” at 7 p.m. on June 27 at the Merritt Island Moose Lodge 2073, 3150 N. Courtenay Parkway.

As the nation’s 250th birthday approaches, the National Toby Keith Tribute Show, fronted by singer TJ Cronin, reflects a genuine expression of American patriotism. In their national tour, the group recreates the high-energy and crowd-pleasing atmosphere of a real Toby Keith arena tour. Fans can expect faithful, sing-along renditions of Toby Keith’s biggest hits spanning nearly 30 years, including “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “As Good as I Once Was,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and of course, “Beer for My Horses.”

“TJ Cronin is a lifelong Toby Keith fan, who actually looks and sounds just like him,” said Stan Allen, CEO of Allengang Entertainment. “There’s a genuine patriotic spirit that runs through every performance, and people tell me all the time the show is as real as it gets. Fans of Toby Keith just can’t get enough of this band.”

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During his storied three-decade career, Toby Keith sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and notched 20 number-one hits. He was the embodiment of American country music, a singer-songwriter known for his working-class anthems and unwavering support for the military. He completed 18 USO tours during his career, earning him the Spirit of the USO Award before his death in 2024. A 14-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner, Toby Keith was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets are $35 and $45, available through showtickets.live. Seating for the performance is at round tables of eight persons. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Popular pub fare and beverages are available for purchase at the full liquor bar. Guests of members are invited to remain after the show and enjoy the club’s amenities during the “Moose After Dark,” post-concert entertainment provided by popular local deejays. For more information, call 407-252-3536.

‘America, Together’ concerts

The Space Coast Symphony Winds will celebrate 250 years of American liberty with two free concerts, when they present “America, Together” on June 27in Vero Beach and Melbourne.

The Vero Beach concert will be held at 2 p.m. at Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center, 1707 16th Street 32960. In Brevard, the Melbourne concert will start at 7 p.m. at the Scott Center for the Performing Arts, 5625 Holy Trinity Drive.

Both concerts will feature traditional patriotic favorites, as well as works by living American composers. The free patriotic concerts will honor the service, sacrifice and heroes who continue to make America’s freedom possible. At the heart of the program is the “Armed Forces Salute,” a chance to recognize and celebrate the men and women of the U.S. military, past and present. The concert also includes such patriotic favorites as “Shenandoah ,”along with works by America’s March King, John Philip Sousa.

Popular local soprano Beth Green returns to perform on “God Bless the USA” and “America the Beautiful.” Original works grounded in the American experience by composers Marshall, Piszczek and Daugherty will be spotlighted in their respective world premieres. And Virginia-based guest conductor Charles Ellis will step to the podium to lead several numbers.

While admission is free, tickets are required. Register for free tickets at SpaceCoastSymphony.org or by calling 855-252-7276.

On Sunday, June 28, the Space Coast Symphony Winds will reprise their concert during a patriotic program at 3:30 p.m. at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 3400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach.

‘Suntree Stars & Stripes’

It’s the perfect summer event in air-conditioned comfort. Suntree United Methodist Church is again presenting “Suntree Stars & Stripes,” a free patriotic celebration on Sunday, June 28, at the church located, 7400 N. Wickham Road.

“The rain can be unpredictable in the summer, so this year the picnic and fun can be enjoyed in air-conditioned comfort,” said pastor of worship arts Mike Mayes.

The food and fun starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Worship Center with an assortment of indoor activities and family games. The “littles” will enjoy the indoor bounce house, while Corn Toss, Jumbo Jenga, Big Connect 4 and inflatable jousting will satisfy older kids and adults.

Bring your appetite for a free meal of hamburgers and hot dogs, served with chips, cookies, watermelon and more. At 6:30 p.m. the action moves into the church sanctuary for a concert of patriotic favorites featuring the Melbourne Municipal Band, along with the Suntree Chancel Choir and members of the Brevard Community Chorus.

We hope to welcome the whole community to Suntree United Methodist Church for this wonderful patriotic event,” said Pastor Mayes. “Sharing a meal, music and fellowship with our neighbors is part of what it means to be American.”

For details, call 321-242-2585.

‘That 7D’s Show’

Popular group Hot Pink, who have delighted local audiences with tributes to Motown, The Who, Queen, Elton John and more, are back with a romp through music and pop culture of a decade that knew how to have a good time, the 1970s.

Hot Pink will deliver “That 7D’s Show, “a fun-filled concert packed with familiar faves, playful surprises and retro flair at 7:30 p.m. June 26, 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 27, and 2 p.m. on June 28, at the Historic Cocoa Village Playhouse, 300 Brevard Ave.

Tickets are $40. Visit cocoavillageplayhouse.com or call 321-636-5050.

Butterfly Appreciation Day

Join the Merritt Island Wildlife Association and Brevard Discovery Garden for a morning celebrating butterflies and pollinators. From 10 a.m. until noon on June 24, “Butterfly Appreciation Day” will feature presentations on butterfly identification, pollinator ecology, and hands‑on tools for observing local species. The program concludes with a guided outdoor Butterfly Count in the Discovery Garden.

Admission is free, but an optional $5 donation helps to support the garden’s educational efforts. For more information, visit the Brevard Discovery Garden Facebook page or call 321‑633‑1702.

Color Fun Run

Bring your family, friends, and patriotic spirit for an evening of fun, community, and celebration as Palm Bay kicks off America’s 250th anniversary festivities with a “Color Fun Run” at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 25, at Fred Poppe Regional Park, 1951 Malabar Rd. NW, Palm Bay.

Participation is free, but for $10 you can commemorate this historic event with a white t-shirt and a participation medal. Enjoy live music, snacks, and foam for the kids. Expect to get wet and colorful.

Register online at playonline.palmbayfl.gov. Packet pickup begins at 5 p.m. The race starts at 6:30 p.m.

Do you have a community event in the works? Email toastofthecoastfloridatoday@gmail.com and tgif@floridatoday.com at least three weeks in advance.

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