Cote d’Ivoire vs. Norway—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Competing at its first World Cup since 1998, Norway is aiming to reach the round of 16 when it faces off against Côte d’Ivoire on Tuesday.

An evenly matched contest is due to take place at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, with Emerse Faé’s side beating Ecuador and troubling Germany in the group stage.

Côte d’Ivoire is enjoying its first taste of the big stage in 12 years and has never before reached the knockout stages. Few noted Les Elephants as a dark-horse pick across the Atlantic, but Faé’s men have been an exciting watch up to this point. A 2–0 victory over debutants Curaçao on Matchday 3 ensured the team progressed from Group E as runner-up.

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken insisted that wholesale rotation against France was necessary after his team secured its place in the last 32 by beating Iraq and Senegal. It was thumped 4–1 by Les Bleus thanks to an Ousmane Dembélé first-half hat trick, but Solbakken didn‘t seem too dispirited by the expected defeat.

He’s playing the long game, with Norway hoping to match its feat from ’98, when it reached the round of 16 for the first time since 1938.

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Norway Score Prediction

Haaland Leads Norway to Victory

Erling Haaland has a sensational record for the national team. | Al Bello/Getty Images

While France took no chances on Matchday 3, Norway was content with second place in the ’Group of Death’ to set up what looks like a tricky tie on paper.

It’s bypassed African opposition once already this summer, and Côte d’Ivoire will present similar challenges to Senegal on Tuesday. Norway’s ability to generate high-quality chances has been key to its success so far, with its xG per shot of 0.18 being the tournament’s highest, per Opta.

Les Elephants’ dynamism and balance shouldn’t be discounted, with their group stage performance, including an assured win over Curaçao last time out, only emboldening hopes that they could be a true dark-horse of the 2026 World Cup.

Haaland’s Norway record : The Manchester City hitman is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and is gunning for more individual glory this summer. Having scored braces in Norway’s wins over Iraq and Senegal to start the tournament, Haaland is hunting Lionel Messi in the World Cup Golden Boot race. He’s taken to the grand stage, with his four goals in North America upping his Norway tally to 59 in just 52 caps.

: The Manchester City hitman is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and is gunning for more individual glory this summer. Having scored braces in Norway’s wins over Iraq and Senegal to start the tournament, Haaland is hunting Lionel Messi in the World Cup Golden Boot race. He’s taken to the grand stage, with his four goals in North America upping his Norway tally to 59 in just 52 caps. Rest or rust? Ståle Solbakken essentially sacrificed victory against France on Matchday 3 to set up this tie, with 10 changes to his starting lineup meaning his strongest XI should be well-rested for the start of the knockouts. The relatively quick turnaround means they’re unlikely to be compromised by rust in Dallas, but a dynamic Côte d’Ivoire could catch them cold in the opening stages.

Ståle Solbakken essentially sacrificed victory against France on Matchday 3 to set up this tie, with 10 changes to his starting lineup meaning his strongest XI should be well-rested for the start of the knockouts. The relatively quick turnaround means they’re unlikely to be compromised by rust in Dallas, but a dynamic Côte d’Ivoire could catch them cold in the opening stages. Norway’s defensive vulnerability: We’re not going to read too much into the defeat to France, given the number of changes, but Norway has been struggling defensively for a little while. It’s recorded just one clean sheet in 10 games, and Côte d’Ivoire, given its attacking talent, should trouble the Scandinavians on Tuesday, especially if Norway is without Ryerson at rightback.

Prediction: Côte d’Ivoire 1–2 Norway

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Côte d’Ivoire Predicted Lineup vs. Norway

Côte d’Ivoire brings flair in attack. | Sports Illustrated

The highly regarded Yan Diomande has teased his distinct talent at the tournament without dominating, and he heads into Tuesday’s clash in the wake of reports suggesting that he’s chosen Paris Saint-Germain as his ideal next destination. Liverpool are also interested, but Diomande wants the back-to-back European champions.

The young winger makes up just a third of a fluid, interchangeable attack led by the experienced Nicolas Pépé, who scored both goals in Côte d’Ivoire’s win over Curaçao.

Ibrahim Sangaré and Franck Kessié are the two notable names in midfield, while Ousmane Diomande is operating as the rock of Emerse Faé’s defense.

Wilfried Singo is a doubt due to a hamstring injury, and the versatile defender hasn’t yet trained ahead of Tuesday’s tie.

Côte d’Ivoire predicted lineup vs. Norway (4-2-3-1): Fofana; Doué, Kossounou, Diomande, Konan; Sangaré, Kessié; Amad, Oulai, Diomande; Pépé

Norway Predicted Lineup vs. Côte d’Ivoire

Erling Haaland leads the line. | Sports Illustrated

Right back Julian Ryerson plays a critical role for Solbakken’s side, but he’s currently nursing a thigh injury and was absent from the matchday roster against France as a result.

As it stands, it seems unlikely that Ryerson will be fit for the round of 32 tie. Midfielder Fredrik Aursnes could be tasked with filling in.

Solbakken’s strongest lineup will return here, although Aursnes’s utilization in defense could open the door for Rangers’ Thelo Aasgaard to start alongside Martin Ødegaard and Sander Berge in Norway’s midfield. Bødo/Glimt’s captain Patrick Berg is another option.

Antonio Nusa got a run out late on against the French, and he’ll start down the left-hand side in Dallas. Nusa’s tournament is yet to ignite, but thankfully for Norway, Erling Haaland didn’t leave his shooting boots in Manchester.

Norway predicted lineup vs. Côte d’Ivoire (4-3-3): Nyland; Aursnes, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Aasgaard; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

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What Time Does Côte d’Ivoire vs. Norway Kick Off?

Location : Arlington, Texas, United States

: Arlington, Texas, United States Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 30

: Tuesday, June 30 Kick-off Time : 1 p.m. ET / 10 A.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

: 1 p.m. ET / 10 A.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST Referee: Jesús Noel Valenzuela Sáez (VEN)

How to Watch Côte d’Ivoire vs. Norway on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

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