Critics Left Stunned In First Reactions To Supergirl

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a new critical hit for DC Films. Want to hear some first-look opinions for the “Supergirl” movie? Click our video above and hear what preview audiences thought.

Critics who got to see special early screenings for “Supergirl” had some mixed thoughts on the flick. “Supergirl is the superhero movie I’ve missed: a straightforward, poignant story with lots of emotion, especially when we see Kara through little Ruthye’s eyes,” said Den of Geek contributor David Crow. Agreed Peter Gray of the AU Review, “Surprisingly dark themes, MAD MAX vibes, and a JOHN WICK-style motivation drive the story.”

Critics seemed to be surprised by how dark the film turned out to be; Gray definitely isn’t the only critic to compare the film to “Mad Max.” “I, too, assumed ‘superhero space movie with needle drops’ would have a similar tone to GOTG or even Superman. Instead it looks and plays more like a Mad Max movie, with dirty worlds, gross villains and a self destructive hero,” freelance critic Mike Ryan said.

Read more: Best Space Movies All Time Ranked

The critics think Milly Alcock is the perfect Kara

Kara flies in “Supergirl” (2026) – Warner Bros. Pictures

Much of the praise heaped on “Supergirl” has come as a result of the performances of Milly Alcock’s party girl version of Supergirl and Jason Momoa, who plays the eternally-wild Lobo.

Even the more negative reviews had praise for what Alcock did with the character. “Milly Alcock makes for an awesome Supergirl despite some of the script issues and an uninteresting villain. It still soars,” observed Michael J. Lee of WeLiveEntertainment. But Lee noted that the film’s script is quite messy.

But for every negative thing a critic has noted about “Supergirl,” there was a positive. “It doesn’t quite have the resonance of Superman, but it acts as both a perfect companion and follow-up to that movie with better characters and more complex relationships. It’s also incredibly emotional, which makes the action hit even harder,” said Germain Lussier of i09. Want to judge for yourself? “Supergirl” hits theaters on June 26. Want to hear some more early critical responses to the movie? Click our video.

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Read the original article on Looper.