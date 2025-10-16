Daniil Medvedev vs. Adam Walton Head-to-Head, Prediction and Betting Odds for ATP Almaty Open 2025 Round of 16

Winner to face Fabian Marozsan in the QFs.

Around two months after his shock loss to the Australian, Daniil Medvedev seeks revenge vs Adam Walton in the 2025 ATP Almaty Open Round of 16. The Russian is still in contention for a spot in the Nitto ATP Finals, and enters this tournament on the back of an impressive showing at the Shanghai Masters. Meanwhile, Walton achieved his career-high ranking of No. 75 last month. Let us explore the preview and predictions for this contest, followed by BetMGM’s favorable betting odds.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adam Walton Match Preview

A former World No. 1 and US Open champion, Daniil Medvedev’s 2025 season has been surprisingly mediocre. The Russian sensation is searching for his first title in over two years, and his run of six straight finals defeats since the 2023 Italian Open has been nothing short of disheartening. Medvedev was a runner-up at this year’s Terra Wortmann Open, and also reached the semifinals of the Open 13, Indian Wells, China Open and Shanghai Masters. Nonetheless, his success rate of 62% and break point saving ratio of 60% will give him some confidence.

EXCLUSIVE: Daniil Medvedev is still looking to improve 📈 “I think my game is complete enough, but it needs a lot of small details to add here and there and that’s what we’re looking for.”https://t.co/KKkopqBdaU — TENNIS (@Tennis) October 15, 2025

World No. 76 Adam Walton is yet to win a trophy on the ATP Tour. The 26-year-old Australian has four Challenger titles, and achieved his career-best performance at three out of four majors in 2025. Although his last tour-level win came in August, Walton has shown his capabilities during his semifinal finish in Los Cabos and pre-quarterfinal appearances in Miami and Houston. He has a win-loss record of 13-18 on the circuit so far – including a 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 6-2 opening round win over Schoolkate here in Kazakhstan.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adam Walton Head to Head Record

Adam Walton leads the head-to-head against Daniil Medvedev by 1-0. They faced each other at the 2025 Cincinnati Masters, where the Aussie emerged victorious in three sets.

Event Round Winner Score 2025 Cincinnati Round of 64 Adam Walton 6-7(0) 6-4 6-1

Daniil Medvedev vs Adam Walton Career Comparison

Daniil Medvedev Category Adam Walton 14 Current Ranking 76 413-178 Career W-L Record 16-29 34-21 YTD W-L Record 13-18 20 Career Titles 0 0 YTD Titles 0 1 Grand Slams 0

Daniil Medvedev vs Adam Walton ATP Almaty Open 2025 Prediction

Medvedev’s roller-coaster season means that one doesn’t know what to expect from the former World No. 1 in the early stages of tournaments. Once he settles down and finds his rhythm, he is hard to stop. However, Medvedev’s innate analytical ability means that he is likely to rectify his mistakes from the upset defeat against Walton. While the Australian could come out all guns blazing, we anticipate the higher ranked player to win.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adam Walton ATP Almaty Open 2025 Betting Odds

Medvedev (2/15) is dominating the odds market ahead of his encounter against Walton (24/5) at the 2025 Almaty Open in Kazakhstan. According to the pre-match probability on the money line, the Russian has an 89% chance of advancing to the next stage of the tournament. Here are the odds (as per BetMGM):

Daniil Medvedev Win: 2/15

2/15 Adam Walton Win: 24/5

Total Games >21.5: 49/50

49/50 Total Games <21.5: 10/13

10/13 Walton +4.5 (Game Handicap): 10/11

10/11 Medvedev -4.5 (Game Handicap): 5/6

5/6 Medvedev to Win By 2-0: 4/9

4/9 Total Number of Tiebreaks <0.5: 1/2

1/2 Total Games By Walton >8.5: 17/20

17/20 Total Games in Set-1 >9.5: 41/50

41/50 Medvedev Wins Set-1 By 6-3 or 6-4: 18/5

