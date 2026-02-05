Dates, entertainment, food and more

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair will make its return to Tampa on Thursday, with the theme “America’s Sunniest Celebration” to honor America’s 250th birthday. Attendees can enjoy plenty of fun at the fairgrounds, including entertainment, rides, agriculture, food and more, with many new offerings this year.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 fair.
When is the Florida State Fair? ⏰
The Florida State Fair is scheduled to take place from Feb. 5 through Feb. 16.
Fair Hours:
Monday – Thursday:
- Entry Gates: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Ride Midway: Opens at 1 p.m.
Friday – Sunday and Presidents’ Day:
- Entry Gates: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Ride Midway: Opens at 10:30 a.m.
Fair Ticket Prices 🎟️
Child (Ages 6-11):
- Monday – Thursday: $7
- Friday – Sunday and Presidents’ Day: $11
Adult (Ages 12-54):
- Monday – Thursday: $12
- Friday – Sunday and Presidents’ Day: $16
Senior (Ages 55+):
Ride Armband (All Ages):
- Monday – Thursday: $35
- Friday – Sunday and Presidents’ Day: $45
Additionally, the Florida State Fair will offer discounted tickets on the following days:
- Heroes Day (Feb. 5): Free admission for law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military, medical personnel (NEW), and teachers (NEW) with valid agency ID.
- Opening Day Bounce Back Deal (Feb. 5): (NEW) Every guest who enters with a paid admission ticket on opening day (Feb 5) will receive an additional admission ticket at no charge, valid for a single-day entry Feb. 6–16.
- $5 Freedom Friday: (Feb. 6): $5 admission and $5 parking after 5 p.m.
- Youth in Ag Day (Feb. 7): Free admission for FFA, YLPA, and 4-H members with ID, or in official dress or club shirt.
- BOGO Bowl Sunday (Feb. 8): Free admission for law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military, medical personnel (NEW), and teachers (NEW) with valid agency ID. (NEW) Buy One Get One admission and Buy One Get One ride armband after 3 p.m. (Both must be purchased at the gate and used the same day.) Free admission for Girl Scouts in uniform.
- Feeding Tampa Bay Day (Feb. 8): $1.00 from every ticket redeemed will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.
- Exceptional Citizens Morning (Feb. 9): (NEW) Exceptional Citizens Morning from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Free admission for the exceptional citizen with an accompanying paid guest. Designed for guests with lifelong developmental, physical, and sensory disabilities. Sensory-friendly adjustments (lower sound and lighting). Midway opens at 1 p.m.
- Hospitality & Service Industry Day (Feb. 9): $5 admission all day for service and hospitality staff with employer ID.
- College Student Day (Feb. 9): $5 admission all day for college students with college ID.
- One Great Price (Feb. 10): $25 admission + unlimited rides (select specialty rides excluded), available all day.
- Senior Savings Day (Feb. 11): $5 admission all day for seniors 55+. Seniors also receive weekday admission (Mon–Fri) for $11.
- $3 Thursday (Feb. 12): $3 admission, plus select rides, games, and food items after 3 p.m.
- Family Day (Feb. 13): Persons 17 years of age or younger will receive free admission to the Florida State Fair until 5 p.m. with an admission paying parent or guardian, 21 years of age or older with a valid ID, for entry to the Florida State Fair. A parent or guardian can supervise up to 4 persons 17 years of age or younger.
- Youth in Ag Day (Feb. 14): Free admission for FFA, YLPA, and 4-H members with ID, or in official dress or club shirt.
- Salute to America Day (Feb. 16): Persons 17 years of age or younger will receive free admission to the Florida State Fair until 5 p.m. with an admission paying parent or guardian, 21 years of age or older with a valid ID, for entry to the Florida State Fair. A parent or guardian can supervise up to 4 persons 17 years of age or younger. (NEW) Free admission for active or retired military with valid military ID.
Fairgrounds Location 🗺️
The Florida State Fairgrounds are located at 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 North, Tampa, FL 33610.
Fair Parking 🚗
New Fair Food 🍟
A new year at the Florida State Fair means new food to try. This year, attendees can look forward to delicious treats which include items true to this year’s “America’s Sunniest Celebration” theme like “America’s Birthday Cake Iced Tea,” “Red, White & Berry Smoothie” and “Star-Spangled Cookie Sundae,” along with popular dishes that feature cookie butter, Dubai chocolate and more. Here’s a list of some of this year’s additions.
|America’s Birthday Cake Iced Tea
|Arepa Pig Mac
|
Location: Tiki Tea
|
Location: Shockley’s Food Service
|Birria Street Corn
|Birria Street Taco Pizza
|
Location: Wade Shows Turkey Leg
|
Location: Pizza Emporium
|Chocolate Cookie Butter Dream Funnel Cake
|CinnaMozza Korean Corn Dog
|
Location: Georges Fun Foods / Funnel Cake
|
Location: Goldenkdog
|Cookie Butter Frozen Cheesecake
|Deep Fried Cuban Burrito
|
Location: Polar Bear Concessions
|
Location: Chester’s Gators & Taters
|Deep-Fried Cheesecake Trio
|Dill Devil
|
Location: Ormes Deep Fried Treats
|
Location: The Pickle Jar
|Dreamy Orangeade
|Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake
|
Location: DeAnna’s Fried Banana Pudding
|
Location: Wade Shows Funnel Cake
|Flamin’ Hot Elote Fries
|Grilled Campfire S’more Sandwich
|
Location: Shockley’s Food Service
|
Location: Sunshine Concessions
|Hot Honey Apple Fries
|Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut
|
Location: Apple Fries
|
Location: Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts
|Nashville Hot Chicken Tots
|Peanut Butter Fluff Quesadilla
|
Location: Tot & Mac
|
Location: Mexican Grill
|Philly Steak & Cheese Baked Potato
|Red, White & Berry Smoothie
|
Location: Spudtastic Potato
|
Location: Cinnamon Saloon
|Pierogi Platter
|Reese’s Pieces Donut Burger
|
Location: Macken’s Sliders
|
Location: DeAnna’s Donut Burger
|Salty Caramel Bavarian Donut
|Star-Spangled Cookie Sundae
|
Location: Peachey’s Baking Company
|
Location: Sugar Mama’s GF Sweet Treats
|Surf n Turf Alfredo Sundae
|Sushi Corn Dog
|
Location: DeAnna’s Steak Sundae
|
Location: Meatball Factory
|The Sesame Sweet Heat Clucker
|
Location: Seasoned Green
Entertainment 🎶
The Florida State Fair offers a variety of entertainment and acts for the whole family. Attractions include circus shows, magicians, pig racing, eating contests, fireworks and more.
Here are some new entertainment and event additions at the Florida State Fair this year:
- Spirit in the Sky Drone Show: Illuminating 250 Years of Freedom
- Star-Spangled Fireworks Spectacular
- Celebrating America250 Hologram Show & Time Travel Through Florida Agriculture
- Tribute to the Troops
- Butter Sculpture: Sunny’s America 250 Road Trip
- Racing Corgis: Freedom Dash
- A Tribute to the American Daredevil
- Rock-N-Circus
- Johnny Tractor and Friends
- AmirrorCAN Men
- The Living Statue
There will also be dozens of live musical acts. Here is this year’s lineup:
- Strolling Boombox
- Mark Dobson One Man Band
- Dennis Lee Band
- The Dweebs
- Dig a Pony
- Bynge
- Southern Express
- Gotta Groove Band
- The Bus Stop Band
- Frankie Raye
- Rockland Road
- Buffalo Barfield
- Jay Taylor
- Dusek Brothers
- Mylon
- Rekindled Bits of Grass
- Frank Dancey
- D’Amore
- Smokey Jones and the $3 Pistols
- Actual Bank Robbers
- Tribute to the Troops
- Something Major
- Women of Woodstock
- Hell on Heels
Agriculture 🐮
The Florida State Fair is known for spotlighting the state’s agricultural history. Here are some of the agriculture attractions and exhibits that guests can look forward to:
- Ag Hall of Fame
- Cattle Ranching Museum
- Camel Rides
- Fish & Wildlife Exhibit
- Forest Discovery Center
- Coronas Family Zoo
- Livestock Barns
- Pony Rides
- Thank a Florida Farmer & Voices of Florida Agriculture
Fair App 📱
The Florida State Fair launched an app last year that allows fairgoers to access the information they need and plan their day with ease. The app includes an interactive map, daily schedule, food and more. It is available on Apple iOS and Google Play.