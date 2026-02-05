Dates, entertainment, food and more

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair will make its return to Tampa on Thursday, with the theme “America’s Sunniest Celebration” to honor America’s 250th birthday. Attendees can enjoy plenty of fun at the fairgrounds, including entertainment, rides, agriculture, food and more, with many new offerings this year.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 fair.

View the guide to the 2026 Florida State Fair below

When is the Florida State Fair? ⏰

The Florida State Fair is scheduled to take place from Feb. 5 through Feb. 16.

Fair Hours:

Monday – Thursday:

Entry Gates: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Ride Midway: Opens at 1 p.m.

Friday – Sunday and Presidents’ Day:

Entry Gates: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Ride Midway: Opens at 10:30 a.m.

Fair Ticket Prices 🎟️

Child (Ages 6-11):

Monday – Thursday: $7

Friday – Sunday and Presidents’ Day: $11

Adult (Ages 12-54):

Monday – Thursday: $12

Friday – Sunday and Presidents’ Day: $16

Senior (Ages 55+):

Ride Armband (All Ages):

Monday – Thursday: $35

Friday – Sunday and Presidents’ Day: $45

Additionally, the Florida State Fair will offer discounted tickets on the following days:

Heroes Day (Feb. 5): Free admission for law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military, medical personnel (NEW), and teachers (NEW) with valid agency ID.

Free admission for law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military, medical personnel (NEW), and teachers (NEW) with valid agency ID. Opening Day Bounce Back Deal (Feb. 5): (NEW) Every guest who enters with a paid admission ticket on opening day (Feb 5) will receive an additional admission ticket at no charge, valid for a single-day entry Feb. 6–16.

(NEW) Every guest who enters with a paid admission ticket on opening day (Feb 5) will receive an additional admission ticket at no charge, valid for a single-day entry Feb. 6–16. $5 Freedom Friday: (Feb. 6): $5 admission and $5 parking after 5 p.m.

$5 admission and $5 parking after 5 p.m. Youth in Ag Day (Feb. 7): Free admission for FFA, YLPA, and 4-H members with ID, or in official dress or club shirt.

Free admission for FFA, YLPA, and 4-H members with ID, or in official dress or club shirt. BOGO Bowl Sunday (Feb. 8): Free admission for law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military, medical personnel (NEW), and teachers (NEW) with valid agency ID. (NEW) Buy One Get One admission and Buy One Get One ride armband after 3 p.m. (Both must be purchased at the gate and used the same day.) Free admission for Girl Scouts in uniform.

Free admission for law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military, medical personnel (NEW), and teachers (NEW) with valid agency ID. (NEW) Buy One Get One admission Buy One Get One ride armband after 3 p.m. (Both must be purchased at the gate and used the same day.) Free admission for Girl Scouts in uniform. Feeding Tampa Bay Day (Feb. 8): $1.00 from every ticket redeemed will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.

$1.00 from every ticket redeemed will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay. Exceptional Citizens Morning (Feb. 9): (NEW) Exceptional Citizens Morning from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Free admission for the exceptional citizen with an accompanying paid guest. Designed for guests with lifelong developmental, physical, and sensory disabilities. Sensory-friendly adjustments (lower sound and lighting). Midway opens at 1 p.m.

(NEW) Exceptional Citizens Morning from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Free admission for the exceptional citizen with an accompanying paid guest. Designed for guests with lifelong developmental, physical, and sensory disabilities. Sensory-friendly adjustments (lower sound and lighting). Midway opens at 1 p.m. Hospitality & Service Industry Day (Feb. 9): $5 admission all day for service and hospitality staff with employer ID.

$5 admission all day for service and hospitality staff with employer ID. College Student Day (Feb. 9): $5 admission all day for college students with college ID.

$5 admission all day for college students with college ID. One Great Price (Feb. 10): $25 admission + unlimited rides (select specialty rides excluded), available all day.

$25 admission + unlimited rides (select specialty rides excluded), available all day. Senior Savings Day (Feb. 11): $5 admission all day for seniors 55+. Seniors also receive weekday admission (Mon–Fri) for $11.

$5 admission all day for seniors 55+. Seniors also receive weekday admission (Mon–Fri) for $11. $3 Thursday (Feb. 12): $3 admission, plus select rides, games, and food items after 3 p.m.

$3 admission, plus select rides, games, and food items after 3 p.m. Family Day (Feb. 13): Persons 17 years of age or younger will receive free admission to the Florida State Fair until 5 p.m. with an admission paying parent or guardian, 21 years of age or older with a valid ID, for entry to the Florida State Fair. A parent or guardian can supervise up to 4 persons 17 years of age or younger.

Persons 17 years of age or younger will receive free admission to the Florida State Fair until 5 p.m. with an admission paying parent or guardian, 21 years of age or older with a valid ID, for entry to the Florida State Fair. Youth in Ag Day (Feb. 14): Free admission for FFA, YLPA, and 4-H members with ID, or in official dress or club shirt.

Free admission for FFA, YLPA, and 4-H members with ID, or in official dress or club shirt. Salute to America Day (Feb. 16): Persons 17 years of age or younger will receive free admission to the Florida State Fair until 5 p.m. with an admission paying parent or guardian, 21 years of age or older with a valid ID, for entry to the Florida State Fair. A parent or guardian can supervise up to 4 persons 17 years of age or younger. (NEW) Free admission for active or retired military with valid military ID.

Rides at the Florida State Fair Midway (Spectrum News)

Fairgrounds Location 🗺️

The Florida State Fairgrounds are located at 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 North, Tampa, FL 33610.



Fair Parking 🚗

View details and pricing for parking at the Florida State Fair.

New Fair Food 🍟

A new year at the Florida State Fair means new food to try. This year, attendees can look forward to delicious treats which include items true to this year’s “America’s Sunniest Celebration” theme like “America’s Birthday Cake Iced Tea,” “Red, White & Berry Smoothie” and “Star-Spangled Cookie Sundae,” along with popular dishes that feature cookie butter, Dubai chocolate and more. Here’s a list of some of this year’s additions.

View more information on this year’s new food at the Florida State Fair. Scroll down for a food location map.

America’s Birthday Cake Iced Tea Arepa Pig Mac Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Tiki Tea Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Shockley’s Food Service Birria Street Corn Birria Street Taco Pizza Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Wade Shows Turkey Leg Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Pizza Emporium Chocolate Cookie Butter Dream Funnel Cake CinnaMozza Korean Corn Dog Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Georges Fun Foods / Funnel Cake Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Goldenkdog Cookie Butter Frozen Cheesecake Deep Fried Cuban Burrito Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Polar Bear Concessions Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Chester’s Gators & Taters Deep-Fried Cheesecake Trio Dill Devil Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Ormes Deep Fried Treats Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: The Pickle Jar Dreamy Orangeade Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: DeAnna’s Fried Banana Pudding Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Wade Shows Funnel Cake Flamin’ Hot Elote Fries Grilled Campfire S’more Sandwich Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Shockley’s Food Service Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Sunshine Concessions Hot Honey Apple Fries Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Apple Fries Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts Nashville Hot Chicken Tots Peanut Butter Fluff Quesadilla Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Tot & Mac Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Mexican Grill Philly Steak & Cheese Baked Potato Red, White & Berry Smoothie Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Spudtastic Potato Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Cinnamon Saloon Pierogi Platter Reese’s Pieces Donut Burger Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Macken’s Sliders Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: DeAnna’s Donut Burger Salty Caramel Bavarian Donut Star-Spangled Cookie Sundae Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Peachey’s Baking Company Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Sugar Mama’s GF Sweet Treats Surf n Turf Alfredo Sundae Sushi Corn Dog Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: DeAnna’s Steak Sundae Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Meatball Factory The Sesame Sweet Heat Clucker Courtesy: Florida State Fair Location: Seasoned Green



Entertainment 🎶

The Florida State Fair offers a variety of entertainment and acts for the whole family. Attractions include circus shows, magicians, pig racing, eating contests, fireworks and more.

Here are some new entertainment and event additions at the Florida State Fair this year:

Spirit in the Sky Drone Show: Illuminating 250 Years of Freedom

Star-Spangled Fireworks Spectacular

Celebrating America250 Hologram Show & Time Travel Through Florida Agriculture

Tribute to the Troops

Butter Sculpture: Sunny’s America 250 Road Trip

Racing Corgis: Freedom Dash

A Tribute to the American Daredevil

Rock-N-Circus

Johnny Tractor and Friends

AmirrorCAN Men

The Living Statue

See the rest of the attractions at the Florida State Fair.

There will also be dozens of live musical acts. Here is this year’s lineup:

Strolling Boombox

Mark Dobson One Man Band

Dennis Lee Band

The Dweebs

Dig a Pony

Bynge

Southern Express

Gotta Groove Band

The Bus Stop Band

Frankie Raye

Rockland Road

Buffalo Barfield

Jay Taylor

Dusek Brothers

Mylon

Rekindled Bits of Grass

Frank Dancey

D’Amore

Smokey Jones and the $3 Pistols

Actual Bank Robbers

Tribute to the Troops

Something Major

Women of Woodstock

Hell on Heels

View Florida State Fair live music schedules and locations.

Agriculture 🐮

The Florida State Fair is known for spotlighting the state’s agricultural history. Here are some of the agriculture attractions and exhibits that guests can look forward to:

Ag Hall of Fame

Cattle Ranching Museum

Camel Rides

Fish & Wildlife Exhibit

Forest Discovery Center

Coronas Family Zoo

Livestock Barns

Pony Rides

Thank a Florida Farmer & Voices of Florida Agriculture

View more exhibits and competitions at the Florida State Fair.

Animals at the Florida State Fair (Spectrum News)

Fair App 📱

The Florida State Fair launched an app last year that allows fairgoers to access the information they need and plan their day with ease. The app includes an interactive map, daily schedule, food and more. It is available on Apple iOS and Google Play.