Dawn Richard Reacts to Diddy Mixed Verdict: ‘A Disappointment’

Danity Kane’s Daybreak Richard shared her response to the Sean “Diddy” Combs verdict in an announcement by way of her lawyer Lisa Bloom.

“In the present day’s break up verdict is a disappointment, however the prison expenses are totally different than the civil claims we filed and have been combating in opposition to Sean Combs,” Bloom advised Us Weekly in an announcement on Wednesday, July 2. “We’ll proceed to aggressively combat our case till we get hold of full and full justice for Daybreak.”

Diddy, 55, was discovered responsible on two counts of transportation to interact in prostitution on Wednesday, July 2. He was not responsible on one rely of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of intercourse trafficking. (Diddy pleaded not responsible to all expenses and has denied the allegations in opposition to him.)

Richard, 41, beforehand filed a lawsuit in opposition to Diddy in September 2024, days earlier than he was arrested. She accused him of manipulating, terrorizing and sexually abusing her and claimed that she witnessed him bodily abusing ex-girlfriend Cassie (full title Casandra Ventura).

Associated: Danity Kane’s Daybreak Richard Testifies in Diddy Trial After Lawsuit

Former Danity Kane singer Daybreak Richard took the stand within the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs on Friday, Might 16. Richard, 41, was sworn in late on Friday shortly earlier than courtroom adjourned for the day. The prosecution requested her about an alleged incident in 2009 the place she noticed Diddy, 55, threatening Cassie in his Los Angeles […]

In her swimsuit, Richard alleged that Diddy abused her by forcing her to rehearse days at a time with out sleep and claimed he promised to advance her singing profession if she complied along with his calls for.

Richard additional alleged that Diddy touched her inappropriately after barging into her dressing room at his recording studio and as soon as locked her in a automobile for 2 hours as she yelled for assist. Her lawsuit additionally included further claims that she noticed Diddy hurt different individuals in entrance of her, together with his late girlfriend Kim Porter in 2005. Years later, Richard allegedly noticed Diddy throw Cassie in opposition to a wall earlier than choking her in his Los Angeles dwelling.

Diddy denied Richard’s allegations in a September 2024 assertion shared by way of his lawyer Erica Wolff. “Mr. Combs is shocked and dissatisfied by this lawsuit. In an try to rewrite historical past, Daybreak Richard has now manufactured a collection of false claims all within the hopes of attempting to get a payday — conveniently timed to coincide together with her album launch and press tour,” Wolff advised Us on the time. “If Ms. Richard had such a detrimental expertise with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she wouldn’t have chosen to proceed working instantly with Mr. Combs for Soiled Cash, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album final 12 months. It’s unlucky that Ms. Richard has forged their 20-year friendship apart to try to get cash from him, however Mr. Combs is confidently standing on reality and appears ahead to proving that in courtroom.”

Richard testified within the trial in Might, alleging that she as soon as noticed Diddy attempt to hit Cassie, 38, with a sizzling skillet in 2009.

“He got here downstairs indignant and was saying, ‘The place the f*** was his eggs’ and he was telling Cassie she by no means will get something proper and the place the f*** was his meals,” Richard claimed. “And he came visiting to the skillet with the eggs in it and tried to hit her over the top, and he or she fell to the bottom.”

Richard went on to allege that Diddy continued to beat Cassie whereas she was on the ground then “proceeded to take his arm round her neck and dragged her by the hair up the steps.” The next day, Diddy allegedly invited Richard and her Soiled Cash bandmate Kalenna Harper to file with him within the studio, the place he advised them the assault they’d each seen was “ardour.” Richard additional claimed he threatened them, saying, “Individuals who say one thing can find yourself lacking.”

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Breaking Down All the Allegations Towards Diddy

Paras Griffin/Getty Pictures Whereas Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, a number of girls have come ahead with comparable claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (actual title Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit in opposition to Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated bodily […]

Richard starred on Diddy’s MTV actuality present Making the Band 3 from 2005 to 2006 and was a member of the woman group Danity Kane alongside Aubrey O’Day, D. Woods, Shannon Bex and Aundrea Fimbres.

After the decision got here in, O’Day, 41, additionally shared her ideas on the decision, saying in an Instagram Story video, “I’m gonna vomit.”

In the event you or somebody you recognize has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). In the event you or somebody you recognize is experiencing home violence, please name the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential help. In the event you or somebody you recognize is a human trafficking sufferer, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.