Days of our Lives Early Spoilers July 14-18: Kristen’s Accusation & Sophia’s Desperate Moves

Days of Our Lives spoilers for July 14-18, 2025 see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) being accused and Sophia Choi (Rachel Boyd) scrambling.

And as we all the time do on early version day, we speak about what’s coming the remainder of this week to set the stage for these subsequent week early spoilers.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Gwen’s Advances and Leo’s Previous

On Wednesday, July ninth, Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) kisses Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer) on the Salem Inn, and Gwen Rizczech might want greater than that. However Xander is extra involved about profitable custody of little Victoria. And whereas he’s nonetheless married to Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), hopping in mattress with grasping Gwen shouldn’t be going to assist his case, and he’s most likely sensible sufficient to understand that. Plus, you realize, he loves Sarah. We all know he does.

Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) learns extra about Leo Stark’s (Greg Rikaart) previous. Bear in mind, Gwen referred to as him Maddie, and Leo shortly stated his actual identify was Matthew Cooper and stated he would inform him extra later. And naturally, his abusive mother, Diana Colville (Judith Chapman), gave him the worst mommy points, and he had daddy points, too. Counseling with Marlena Evans (Deidre Corridor) has helped him lots. So, I simply surprise if Leo goes to unpack a few of his emotional baggage and inform Javi that he slept together with his greatest good friend Gwen’s husband and broke her coronary heart.

Ari’s Predicament and Marlena’s Well being Scare on Days of Our Lives

Ari is headed over to the pub. However Doug Williams’ (Invoice Hayes) debt collector, Goon, is correct there stalking her. Good factor Caleb Brady runs into her, and the goon’s received to strive once more later. Ari heads upstairs however is pissed off by Doug’s resistance. Ari is in Doug’s bed room and will get a kiss. However then he faucets the brakes, and he’s pushing Ari away to guard her. However the goon’s have already got her on their radar. So Dougis not the brightest bulb on this shed. Let’s simply say that as a result of it’s too little too late.

Marlena’s dizzy spell and close to collapse freaks out Belle Black (Martha Madison). And I ponder if Marlena is retaining one thing from her. Now, we did hear her speaking to Sarah and all her checks and all the pieces look fantastic.

However there could also be signs that as a health care provider Marlena is aware of she’s having that don’t present up on that take a look at. She might be affected by some sort of, you realize, medical manifestation of a damaged coronary heart over dropping John Black (Drake Hogestyn) or there might be some underlying critical medical situation. Belle could be very apprehensive and Marlena’s going to start out having some bizarre desires quickly.

Tony and EJ’s Energy Performs and the SD Card Thriller

On Thursday, July tenth, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) mentioned Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) as a potential new CEO for DiMera Enterprises. EJ is clearly assured that these pesky tried homicide prices will probably be gone and he’ll be, you realize, all clear as a whistle once more. Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) desires to take the corporate again from Titan and he desires to make it legit. In fact, we all know EJ doesn’t like issues which can be legit. This whole plan hinges on Johnny getting cleared. And shortly sufficient, Tony is conspiring with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and EJ is conspiring with Gwen.

The SD card reveals an enormous shock for Belle and Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu). And once more, we’re again to who the heck despatched it to them as a result of EJ was the one which had it. So, did he ship it for some cause? And what they see may lead Belle and Jada down an entire new rabbit gap.

So, we’ll see if it exhibits Johnny giving the gun to EJ as a result of I don’t suppose we’ve seen all of what’s on the reminiscence card earlier than EJ pulled it out of the digicam that evening. So, perhaps they see little Rachel Black (Alice Halsey) lurking within the shadows behind the door. You realize, only a few individuals appear to suppose Johnny is able to this. And but, we’re persevering with on with these prices.

Days of Our Lives: Philip and Xander’s Battle, Chanel and EJ’s Help for Johnny

Philip and Xander argue concerning the path they need for Titan. In fact, he’s nonetheless sort of leery about Xander after the beating. However he’s not going to stroll away, and he’s not going to rat out his brother. Philip has an excessive amount of pores and skin within the recreation, and his silence buys him numerous energy over Xander.

Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and EJ rally round Johnny DiMera. In fact, they know he’s harmless, though at one time EJ thought Johnny shot him. So, it seems to be like he may very well accuse Kristen who was an preliminary suspect, in case you bear in mind. Sources point out she is going to wind up going to jail for this to guard Rachel as soon as the terrible fact comes out.

Johnny’s Authorized Troubles, Belle’s Dilemma, and Chanel’s Spousal Privilege

On Friday, July eleventh, Johnny will get an replace from Madame Mayor Paulina Value (Jackee Harry). Not too long ago, Belle was reinstated as DA on the case. And you realize, EJ has settled all the pieces. He’s accepting that he will get to be the protection legal professional. The choose desires the district legal professional, not her assistant, as a result of that is such a high-profile case with Johnny making an attempt to kill famous notorious citizen EJ. So, Paulina might inform all this to Johnny so he’s not taken off guard. And I do surprise if Paulina may inform him what’s on the video card as a result of I’m anticipating Jada and Belle to inform the mayor.

In the meantime, Belle Black will get caught up in EJ’s manipulations. Nevertheless, Belle might manipulate EJ proper again. This may’t be good for his or her budding relationship, and I ponder if Belle will name issues stop brief time period whereas the trial is occurring as a result of it’s such a weird battle of curiosity, though she is allowed to strive the case. The defendant’s her nephew. The sufferer is her boyfriend, EJ, who can also be Johnny’s protection legal professional. It’s insanely messy.

Chanel will get interrogated by Jada. Now, they could be asking her about Johnny’s whereabouts the evening that EJ was shot. Chanel might supply an alibi or not, however I simply surprise if the Day of our Lives writers keep in mind that spousal privilege is essential. It signifies that Chanel doesn’t must reply any questions on Johnny or testify towards her husband it doesn’t matter what. That’s what spousal privilege is.

Maggie and Xander’s Arguments and Sarah’s Potential Recording

Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) and Xander are again to arguing. She most likely received’t like to listen to that Gwen is again. and you realize, sniffing round him. And naturally, Maggie remains to be blaming Xander for breaking Sarah’s coronary heart and now making an attempt to grab away soul custody. And I ponder if Xander gave Sarah an thought about getting a confession on tape as a result of bear in mind once they had been speaking on the Bistro, Xander received mad. He thought Sarah was recording him when she requested him to simply admit that he beat his brother. So perhaps Sarah will really report it when she comes at Philip demanding he inform the reality. However I don’t suppose he’s going to surrender any of that.

Days of Our Lives July 14-18 Spoilers: Child Drama, Well being Points, and Kidnappings

The week of July 14th by the 18th, Sophia and D.A. Melinda Trask (Tina Huang) try to cowl their tracks with the child dump. And Sophia goes to mail a letter for her son to the Salem Fireplace Division that Jav’s going to carry dwelling for the child to maintain. Trask might wind up going through disbarment if her lie and these cast paperwork she’s doing are found. It is a lot like when she was conspiring with Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) to steal Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) child. However no less than she is aware of how one can do it and she or he is aware of the errors she made final time. So perhaps she’s the right individual to do it, proper?

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen Accused?

Marlena remains to be not feeling properly subsequent week and at some point she’s going to land within the hospital for a bit as these desires and potential hallucinations begin plaguing her. Kristen could also be accused of taking pictures EJ formally. That is all a part of his plan to save lots of Johnny. And shortly, Sarah and Marlena are going to search out out that Rachel is sitting on extra data concerning the taking pictures that’s crucial to this trial. However neither Sarah nor Marlena are going to come back ahead with it.

It appears Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) and Ari must crew as much as survive their kidnapper as a result of Doug couldn’t pay his mortgage shark in a well timed style. The dangerous guys seem like they’re going to grab each women whereas they’re off at senior camp week. Tate rages at Doug when he realizes what occurred and it looks like somebody’s going to must bail Doug out and pay that debt so the women don’t pay with their lives. And the reality is out quickly about Sophia giving delivery and she or he lies and tells Tate it was a woman who was instantly adopted out due to her scheme with D.A. Melinda.