‘Delphi’ TV Series Sets Cast: Demián Bichir, André Holland, More

Amazon has announced the cast for Delphi, its new TV series out of the Creed universe, from Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.

Series regulars include Benji Santiago (Broadway’s The Notebook), Juan Castano (Rob Peace), Demián Bichir (Land), André Holland (Love, Brooklyn), Andre Royo (The Punisher: One Last Kill), Sofia Black-D’Elia (Remarkably Bright Creatures), and Victoria Vourkoutiotis (Elsbeth).

Meanwhile, Wood Harris (The Wire), Niles Fitch (Forever), Dasan Frazier (A Different World), Graham Patrick Martin (Catch-22), Brittany Adebumola (M.I.A.), Rene Moran (Cross), Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton), and Breanna Yde (School of Rock) are set for recurring roles.

Now in production in Los Angeles, Delphi follows a group of gifted young boxers in an elite academy fighting to achieve their dreams and reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Benji Santiago will play Santi Torres. Raised in East LA, Santi is a raw talent who has always lived in the shadow of his older brother.

Juan Castano will play Nico Torres. Santi’s older brother, he is a naturally gifted boxer whose personal setbacks have forced him to confront his innermost demons.

Demián Bichir will play Hector Torres. The Torres family patriarch, Hector was born in Mexico and now lives in Los Angeles, where he owns and operates a boxing gym in East LA. Worn and wise, he takes a tough-love approach to raising his sons — demanding the world from them while fiercely advocating on their behalf.

André Holland will play Teddy ‘T-Bone’ Parker. A boxing strategist and lead instructor at the Delphi Academy, T-Bone approaches boxing like chess — intellectual and calculated, with a sensitivity that belies the bloodsport to which he’s dedicated his life.

Andre Royo will play Elmer Tatum. An eccentric boxing encyclopedia, Bronx-born and effortlessly cool, he can predict a final outcome based on what the fighters had for breakfast.

Sofia Black-D’Elia will play Bobbi Weiss. An accountant with a dream of pursuing her true passion: becoming a trainer at an elite boxing academy. Bobbi has boxing in her bones — with extensive knowledge of the sport and a keen eye for talent despite never having stepped in the ring herself.

Victoria Vourkoutiotis will play Kai Katsaros. An introverted young boxer with incredible ability and skill who battles to overcome low confidence, high anxiety and stage fright in pursuit of her potential.

Wood Harris will play Little Duke. Son of Tony “Duke” Evers and the legendary trainer of Apollo Creed, he continues that legacy today by training the young talent from the Delphi Academy.

Niles Fitch plays Dante, with Dasan Frazier as Remy, Graham Patrick Martin as Jackson, Brittany Adebumola as Mina, b (You) as Didi, Rene Moran as Iggy, Okieriete Onaodowan as Freddie, and Breanna Yde as Ana.

Marking the first live-action series extension of the Creed film franchise, Delphi‘s showrunner is Marco Ramirez, who is exec producing alongside Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo via their Outlier Society, Winkler Films’ Irwin Winkler, David Winkler, Charles Winkler, Sebastian Winkler as well as William Chartoff, Philipp A. Barnett, Jennifer Johnson and José Padilha, who is directing the pilot.

Santiago is repped by CESD and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman.; Castano by Gersh and Industry Entertainment; Bichir by CAA; Holland by WME, Anonymous Content, and Del Shaw Moonves; Royo by Buchwald, Entertainment 360, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Black-D’Elia by CAA, Brookside Artists Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Vourkoutiotis by BRS/Gage, Noble Caplan Abrams, and Vision Entertainment; Harris by Gersh and Artists First; Fitch by Verve, Entertainment 360, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Frazier by Paradigm, Tassell Talent Group, and Fox Rothschild; Martin by Innovative Artists, Untitled, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Adebumola by CESD, Authentic, and Schreck Rose Dapello; b by Innovative and Authentic; Moran by Ellis Talent Group and Vault Entertainment; Onaodowan by Innovative and Rob Kolker Management; and Yde by CESD and Untitled.