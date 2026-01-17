Democrat Sen John Fetterman urges party not to push ‘extreme’ anti-ICE views

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While some Democrats advocate for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has pressed his party not to advocate for “extreme” ideas.

“Even Mayor Frey of Minneapolis doesn’t support abolishing ICE. The party must resist the destructive tendencies to push extreme positions,” Fetterman noted in the post on X.

“Secure the border. Deport all the criminals. Stop targeting the hardworking migrants in our nation,” he added.

His post featured a screenshot of a headline by The New York Times that reads, “Abolish ICE? It’s a Slogan Some Democratic Critics of ICE Would Abolish.”

Fetterman asserted in a July 2025 post on X that “ICE performs an important job for our country,” describing “calls to abolish” the agency as “inappropriate and outrageous.”

In another post later in July, Fetterman shared a screenshot of the headline of a Fox News Digital article titled, “ICE arrests over 200 illegal alien child sex offenders in Houston area in past 6 months,” expressing his support for the law enforcement activity.

“I don’t support or agree with all of ICE’s tactics or actions. I do fully support moves like these. This makes our nation more secure and all our children safer,” he noted in the post.

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., has introduced legislation to abolish ICE.

“Effective on the date that is 90 days after the date of enactment of this Act, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is abolished,” part of the measure reads.