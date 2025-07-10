Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ Most Memorable RHOBH Moments

Denise Richards’ relationship with Aaron Phypers has at all times been below the highlight due to actuality TV.

Weeks earlier than marrying Aaron in a September 2018 wedding ceremony, Denise introduced she was becoming a member of The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 9.

Though she was solely on the Bravo present for 2 seasons, the truth star was in a position to doc her wedding ceremony and love story earlier than saying goodbye to the drama-filled present.

In 2025, nevertheless, Denise and Aaron returned to actuality TV with a brand new Bravo undertaking titled Denise Richards & Her Wild Issues.

The present documented Denise as she tried to stability being an actress, spouse and mom within the public eye.

Earlier than any bulletins had been made about season 2, Aaron shocked followers when he filed for divorce from Denise in July 2025 after six years of marriage, citing irreconcilable variations as the rationale for the cut up.

Because the divorce continues to play out, maintain studying for a glance again on a few of the couple’s most memorable RHOBH moments:

First Impressions Matter

In a March 2019 episode of RHOBH, Denise revealed why Aaron grabbed her consideration.

“I believed he was cute and I needed to f*** him,” she mentioned. “I simply needed to have intercourse with him.”

TMI Alert

When gushing over Aaron, Denise couldn’t assist however praise a few of his bodily attributes.

“He gives an excellent service, apart from his large penis. He has a really large penis,” she mentioned throughout a March 2019 episode. “I by no means took a f***ing ruler to it, however he does have an enormous penis. I’ve seen some penises in my life, and I’ll say he has the most important penis I’ve ever been with.”

Though Aaron objected to Denise’s feedback concerning the measurement of his manhood, she theorized that he “secretly” loved it.

Wedding ceremony Day

Cameras rolled as Denise and Aaron exchanged vows and received married in entrance of costars Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer and Dorit Kemsley.

Within the episode, Denise mentioned that she prolonged an invitation to her ex-husband Charlie Sheen as nicely. (Denise and Charlie share daughters Sami and Lola.)

“Even when he did convey a prostitute as his date, I wouldn’t care,” she mentioned. “It’s simply, it’s what it’s. It doesn’t matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to something having to do with the youngsters and I.”

Candid Confessions

Throughout a Might 2019 episode of The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise shocked her costars when she inspired her husband to get a “joyful ending” therapeutic massage.

“He’s the one man I had ever been with that had by no means had one,” she advised the women. ”I used to be like, ‘You need to strive it.’”

Aaron’s Feud With the Wives

Tensions rose in a June 2020 episode after Denise admitted that she didn’t need her daughters round her RHOBH castmates after they spoke about threesomes at a earlier dinner.

When Teddi requested for readability, Aaron stepped in.

“I’m sorry. It’s ridiculous,” he mentioned. “Everybody came visiting to our house, we shared bread with you. All we mentioned, and it’s so easy, our children, they’re youngsters. Simply please know that they’re proper there and so they can hear you. Know your environment. That’s it. So what’s the challenge right here?”

Aaron’s Profession Raises Eyebrows

As Kyle Richards hosted a cocktail party for the solid, Aaron confused his costars and viewers alike whereas making an attempt to elucidate his work at a therapeutic heart in Malibu.

In the midst of discussing complicated matters like atomic power, most cancers and trendy medical myths, Aaron obtained a warning from his spouse.

“We have already got individuals following us,” she mentioned. “Watch out.”