Updated Jan. 22, 2026, 2:54 p.m. ET

“> “>

Dan Skipper is reporting as retired.

Skipper, a fan favorite with the Detroit Lions, made the announcement via Instagram on Thursday.

“24 years of putting on pads and a helmet every fall. This year I’ll trade that out to pursue a career on the other side in coaching,” Skipper, 31, wrote. “The memories and experiences that the NFL has brought me and my family are hard to put into words. Thankful for every person that has been apart of my journey.”

Emotional in the locker room following Detroit’s season-capping victory over the Chicago Bears earlier this month, Skipper explained he was dealing with lower-back issues that could force him into an early retirement: “This might be the last one,” said Skipper, who had tears in his eyes.

“Some weeks are all right, and some weeks you can’t f—— move,” Skipper added, discussing the injury. “It just felt like, as it went on, you start not being able to move and it’s frustrating and it’s hard. You’re like, man, stuff that you have been able to do for a long time, you can’t anymore. It sucks. But it’s just part of the aging process of being here and being hurt and everything else.”

Skipper has spent the better part of his nine-year career with the Lions, though he began with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2017. He’d go on to make brief stops with the Denver Broncos (2018), New England Patriots (2018-19), Houston Texans (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2021) and Indianapolis Colts (2023).

Of Skipper’s 69 career appearances, all but three came with Detroit.

Skipper’s popularity hit new heights after he was at the center of a controversial finish against the Dallas Cowboys in December 2023. Referees ruled Skipper reported as an eligible receiver, meaning teammate Taylor Decker, who caught what was initially believed to be a successful two-point attempt to take the lead with less than 30 seconds remaining, was ineligible.

The Lions, and Skipper, have maintained he did not report as eligible.

Since that moment, Skipper has drawn big cheers at Ford Field and officials have announced him as an eligible receiver. Skipper and his teammates often had to wave their hands up and down while in the huddle, reminding fans to be quiet while quarterback Jared Goff was communicating play calls.

Skipper, who has spent the last few seasons as the Lions’ swing tackle and the extra offensive lineman in their jumbo packages, caught a touchdown versus the Buffalo Bills in 2024, sneaking out to the flat and running over a defender as he found the end zone from nine yards away.

“It’s time for me to ‘report’ as retired (Sorry I had to do it one last time!),” Skipper closed on Instagram.

rsilva@detroitnews.com

@rich_silva18