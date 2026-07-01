Disney to pay $50 million settlement. Here’s how to get your share

The mouse is set to pay.

The deadline to apply for a $50 million settlement from The Walt Disney Company, linked to a class action case claiming the company helped drive up subscription prices for streaming platforms, is approaching.

The settlement stems from a 2022 federal class action suit filed by YouTube TV subscribers who argued that Disney used its control over must-have programming, including content tied to ESPN and Hulu, to influence the broader live streaming market.

The settlement fund and eligibility window cover nearly seven years of subscriptions, potentially reaching a wide pool of U.S. consumers who used live TV streaming services during a period of price increases across the industry.

Here’s what to know about the Disney streaming settlement.

The Walt Disney Company logo is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on April 1, 2025 in New York City.

Who is eligible for the Disney streaming settlement?

The proposed settlement, which still requires final court approval, would allow eligible consumers who paid for YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2026, to file a claim for a share of the fund.

When is the deadline for the Disney settlement?

The deadline to submit a claim is Sept. 8, 2026. Claims can be submitted online or by mail.

How much will I receive from the Disney settlement?

The amount each subscriber may receive has not been disclosed and will depend on factors such as how long a person has been subscribed and how many valid claims are filed.

Payments would be distributed after a final approval hearing scheduled for Jan. 14, 2027. They would be distributed on a pro rata basis, meaning payout amounts will vary depending on subscription length and the total number of approved claims.

The court will review and potentially adjust the agreement at the hearing.

What did the lawsuit allege?

Plaintiffs claimed that Disney’s carriage agreements required streaming platforms to include ESPN in base channel packages, limiting the ability of competitors to offer cheaper bundles. The complaint argued this structure gave Disney pricing leverage across the industry and contributed to higher consumer costs.

One filing cited industry estimates suggesting that base live TV streaming packages rose significantly over time when sports programming was included, though Disney has denied any wrongdoing. The company agreed to settle the case without admitting liability.

The legal action is part of a broader series of disputes in the streaming industry over carriage rights, bundling requirements and pricing control.

It reflects repeated tensions between Disney and streaming distributors. In recent years, carriage negotiations have led to temporary channel blackouts between Disney and services such as YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, highlighting the high stakes of content licensing deals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney to pay $50 million settlement. Here’s how to get your share