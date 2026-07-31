Donna Mills Joins OnlyFans at 85 Years Old

Donna Mills, one of the best known television stars of the 1980s thanks to her role as Abby Cunningham on the CBS primetime soap “Knots Landing,” is throwing fans a surprise by joining OnlyFans at 85 years old.

“I’ve always appreciated the incredible support and encouragement I’ve received from my fans over the years. Social media has been a wonderful way to stay connected, but I’m excited to join OnlyFans because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection,” Mills said in a statement to Variety.

The actor will be “sharing moments from my daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and engaging with fans in a more meaningful way” on her new OnlyFans account, adding: “It’s simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am.”

“This is not about changing who she is. It is about giving her longtime fans more access to the personality, style and behind-the-scenes moments they already love,” added Andy Bachman, CEO of OnlyFans owner Creators INC. “Donna has always been fearless and ahead of her time. She told me, ‘YOLO — let’s do it,’ and that perfectly captures her attitude. She is approaching OnlyFans on her own terms and creating a space that feels authentic, personal and completely true to her.”

Mills got her television start in 1966 with a supporting role on the CBS soap opera “The Secret Storm.” Her role as Madeline Reeves on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital” won her a Daytime Emmy Award for outsanding special guest performer in a drama series. Mills’ recent film roles include “Joy,” “Nope” and “Origin.”

Hollywood talent has been flocking to OnlyFans in recent months. “American Pie” and “Scary Movie” star Shannon Elizabeth launched her own OnlyFans profile in April and earned more than $1.2 million in her first seven days on the platform. She told People magazine that one of the reasons she was pivoting to OnlyFans was because she was growing tired of working in Hollywood where “other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career.”

“My Name Is Earl” Emmy winner Jaime Pressly launched her own OnlyFans profile a few weeks later, explaining: “I’ve always believed in evolving with the times… This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention.”