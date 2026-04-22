Don’t Lose Aggro Brings Chaotic MMO Tanking into an Action-Roguelite, Out on PC Early Access Today

LOS ANGELES – April 15, 2026 – Don’t Lose Aggro, the single-player action roguelite inspired by MMO raids without the hassle of time and guild commitments, from solo developer Oren Koren, charges into Early Access on PC via Steam today.



Master the nuance of drawing enemy attention and learning tanking rotations in a rousing roguelite that delivers meaningful rewards with every successful run. Not sure what a rotation is? Now’s the time to learn! Conquer crowd control and keep fearsome fiends focused in Boss Rush, push through enemy hordes across three difficulty levels in Wave Defence, or experiment with speed running in Dungeon Crawl.



Craft customizable tank builds to mitigate incoming damage in creative ways. Spin-to-win in a flurry of blades to whirlwind through oncoming enemies. Hunker down behind a greatshield to ward off crushing blows, interrupt spellcasters with a thrown buckler, debuff enemy attacks with roaring battleshouts, or avoid damage altogether with nimble dodges. Experiment with various abilities to become the ultimate tank and spearhead the party’s survival.



Collect talent points to upgrade dodging, blocking, and taunting abilities to emulate various tank archetypes, like the Paladin-inspired Crusader. Protect healing and damage-dealing NPCs emulating real-world party members — fail to shield them and lose their powerful buffs, and watch as all hell breaks loose. But don’t stress, at least they’re not real people!



“I’ve learned much in my 15 years of tanking, and I wanted to share those lessons with both tanking veterans and newcomers alike,” said solo-developer Oren Koren. “Don’t Lose Aggro creates a space for all to engage in an underrated role across genres. Tanking veterans can scratch that itch without navigating busy guild schedules, and newcomers can learn the ropes without reluctance or social anxiety.”



Don’t Lose Aggro launches into Early Access today with full controller support and Steam Deck verification on PC via Steam. Language support includes English, Italian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, German, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Turkish.



To learn more, follow Oren on X and Instagram, and join the community on Discord.





About Oren Koren (Game Creator & Publisher)



Don’t Lose Aggro marks the first commercial release from solo developer Oren Koren, a passionate MMO veteran dedicated to delivering authentic MMORPG gameplay experiences in a polished single-player format. Inspired by genre-defining games like World of Warcraft, Oren aims to blend tactical depth, engaging progression, and nostalgic mechanics, providing players with a uniquely satisfying and accessible experience.



Media Contacts



Brigitte Gautreaux | Zachery Bennett

Stride PR for Oren Koren

brigitte@stridepr.com | zachery.bennett@stridepr.com