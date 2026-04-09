DraftKings promo code: Get $300 bonus bets for golf, Cavaliers-Hawks, Athletics-Yankees on Wednesday

The MLB and NBA schedules on Wednesday are both loaded while the first major championship in golf begins tomorrow in Augusta, Ga., which makes it a great time to take advantage of the new DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Top matchups tonight include Cavaliers vs. Hawks and Spurs vs. Trail Blazers in the NBA as well as Yankees vs. Athletics and Twins vs. Tigers in the MLB, or golf in Augusta, Ga. tomorrow. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here’s how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select “Claim Bonus” on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings’ terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets if your bet wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings’ bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user’s cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

If the NBA regular season ended today, the Cleveland Cavaliers would host the Atlanta Hawks for a first-round playoff series, so a matchup on Wednesday serves as a potential preview. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Cleveland as the 1.5-point home favorite while the over/under is 235.5.

Then in the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs will host the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs are looking like they’ll slot in as the No. 2 seed in the West while Portland is currently the No. 9 seed and will have to fight its way out of the NBA play-in tournament. San Antonio is favored by 3.5 at home and the over/under is 228.5 points. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees are off to a strong start and will look to keep the momentum rolling on Wednesday against the Sacramento Athletics in Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and it will be Will Warren taking the mound for New York while Sacramento is starting former Yankee Luis Severino. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Yankees as -207 favorites on the money line while Sacramento is the +169 underdog.

There’s also an AL Central rivalry game at 7:40 p.m. ET, with the Minnesota Twins hosting the Detroit Tigers for Game 3 of a four-game set. Bailey Ober is the expected starter for Minnesota while Detroit has scheduled Framber Valdez. The Tigers are the -156 favorites in the matchup while Twins are the +129 underdogs. Get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a “Responsible Gaming Center” tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as “Safer Play Tools,” a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.