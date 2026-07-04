Elle Fanning Stripped Down For A Hot Girl Summer Of Cliff Diving And Helicopter Rides

Elle Fanning’s career has been non-stop across the past year between joining the Predator franchise, earning her first Oscar nomination for Sentimental Value and leading her own Apple TV series on the 2026 TV schedule. And, of course, she’s also playing Effie Trinket in the upcoming Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping. Considering all that work she’s put in, I’m loving her latest social media post, which sees her stripping down and letting loose on vacation.

Fanning and her boyfriend, Gus Wenner, recently took some time to unplug next to ocean views, and it looks like they had the best time. Check out Elle Fanning’s vacay photos below:

What a perfect reset! Via the photos, fans can see Elle Fanning going topless swimming in a remote pool, taking a scenic helicopter ride with her beau along the coast, riding around in a yacht and going cliff diving. She can also be seen dressing up for a date night out. It’s too bad Fanning’s not revealing where they were at, because the need to immediately add these locations to my own personal vacation wishlist is real.

Elle Fanning and Gus Wenner have reportedly been together for almost three years now. Wenner is currently the CEO of Rolling Stone – a position that was passed down to him by his father, Jann Wenner, who co-founded the iconic magazine. The couple seem to be in complete bliss together on their recent holiday. Her pool dip especially looks ethereally fun and freeing.

Earlier this year, Elle Fanning got honest about her lack of shyness when doing nude scenes in Margo’s Got Money Troubles since she had previously stripped down for Hulu show The Great. The TV series sees Fanning playing a community college student who has an unplanned pregnancy with one of her professors and decides to make her own OnlyFans account to provide for her son once he’s born.



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The nudity in Margo’s Got Money Troubles was tastefully done in a way that didn’t sexualize Fanning’s character. Also, the series earned rave reviews for having a “lived-in authenticity” and being a “profoundly moving” story about motherhood, family and owning one’s sexuality. On that note, Margo’s already gotten a Season 2 renewal from Apple.

Otherwise, as of late, the 28-year-old actress also reportedly finished filming The Nightingale with her sister, Dakota Fanning, after filming the movie between March and June. The movie is based on the best-selling novel by Kristin Hannah – adding to the many book-to-screen adaptations Elle’s been part of. It’s about two sisters living in France during World War II during German occupation.

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The Nightingale already has a release date set for February 2027. Before that, you’ll be able to see Elle Fanning’s take on Effie Trinket in Sunrise on the Reaping, which opens in theaters this November 20. It’s a good thing Fanning took some time with her man to enjoy some quiet time, because her schedule is surely about to pick up soon!