Elle Fanning Stripped Down For A Hot Girl Summer Of Cliff Diving And Helicopter Rides

By / July 4, 2026

Elle Fanning’s career has been non-stop across the past year between joining the Predator franchise, earning her first Oscar nomination for Sentimental Value and leading her own Apple TV series on the 2026 TV schedule. And, of course, she’s also playing Effie Trinket in the upcoming Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping. Considering all that work she’s put in, I’m loving her latest social media post, which sees her stripping down and letting loose on vacation.

Fanning and her boyfriend, Gus Wenner, recently took some time to unplug next to ocean views, and it looks like they had the best time. Check out Elle Fanning’s vacay photos below:

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