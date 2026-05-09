Entergy Launches Major Forward Equity Offering and Sale

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Entergy ( (ETR) ) has provided an announcement.

On May 5, 2026, Entergy entered into forward sale agreements with several major banks covering 19,247,788 shares of its common stock and simultaneously signed an underwriting agreement for a registered public offering of the same number of shares, with an additional option on 2,887,168 shares. Under these forward sale arrangements, which may be settled at Entergy’s discretion through April 30, 2028, the company can choose physical, cash, or net share settlement at a forward sale price initially set at $110.74 per share, subject to daily adjustments, a structure that could dilute earnings per share upon share issuance but also offers flexibility in timing and terms of equity raising.

On May 7, 2026, the forward sellers borrowed and sold 19,247,788 common shares to the underwriters, effectively launching the offering while deferring Entergy’s obligation to deliver new shares until settlement. The agreements contain acceleration and termination triggers tied to events such as difficulties in stock borrowing, extraordinary corporate actions, and certain regulatory or legal changes, underscoring the transaction’s sensitivity to market and operational risks and its significance for Entergy’s capital structure and equity funding strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (ETR) stock is a Hold with a $121.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Entergy stock, see the ETR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ETR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ETR is a Neutral.

ETR’s score is anchored by stable profitability but constrained by high leverage and structurally negative free cash flow that increases dependence on financing. Offsetting this, technicals are in a clear uptrend and the latest earnings call was notably positive with reaffirmed guidance and improved multi-year growth visibility tied to accelerating industrial demand and the Meta agreement, though the expanded capex plan adds execution and funding risk. Valuation is somewhat elevated for the sector with only a moderate dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on ETR stock, click here.

More about Entergy

Entergy is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution. The company owns and operates regulated utilities and nuclear generation assets, serving customers in several U.S. regions with a focus on meeting growing electricity demand, including from large-scale and data center customers within its service territories.

Average Trading Volume: 3,115,024

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $51.72B

See more data about ETR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

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